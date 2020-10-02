Chinese Airlines: Doing Better Than Their American Counterparts

A broader selloff as we come into October and US airlines' time running out for additional support could present an attractive buy-in opportunity.

They have also managed to avoid taking on large amounts of debt or significantly diluting shares throughout the crisis.

Chinese airlines have managed to expand during the downturn, unlike their American counterparts who have been slashing their size.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the global air industry. In the midst of all this remains one bright spot: Chinese carriers. The Chinese government has been supportive of a revival in the domestic travel industry and helping airlines to expand even in this environment. Chinese airlines have avoided taking on as high levels of debt as their American counterparts and their valuations remain generally lower.

Expansion in Crisis

As a Wall Street Journal article pointed out, the few airlines to turn a profit in the second quarter did so because of a quick pivot to freight. These airlines aren't the US-traded Chinese airlines which this article focuses on, but similar efforts are being made across China.

China Southern (NYSE:ZNH) stated that "Based on the construction of Guangzhou-Shenzhen, Beijing, and Shanghai freight hubs, we will promote the integration of regional markets." Construction of new freight hubs is helping companies position for expansion in the crisis. These expansion projects come as China seeks to continue growing their global prevalence and the cost of new airport capacity is not an issue for airline companies who will benefit from it. In contrast to airlines in America slimming down in the face of longer-term depressed demand, the Chinese air industry is still looking for growth in domestic volume of passengers and freight, as the Golden Week brings record air volumes.

Selloff Incoming, but Stimulus Worries Don't Affect China

Concerns over expiring stimulus support in the US are weighing heavily on airline stocks, including those who aren't directly affected by the expiration of jobs support. China has not specifically bailed out its airlines, like the US has, but instead waived taxes and fees, helped the broader travel industry recover and provided infrastructure support which benefits airline companies.

The interim report from China Southern Airlines sums up the situation succinctly:

At the same time, the air transport industry also enjoys a number of favorable conditions. Firstly, the aviation market in China will take the lead in recovery. Characterized by ample potential, strong resilience, and large maneuver room, China's economy has a solid foundation to deal with difficulties and challenges. The aviation market in China will be the first to rebound, and the overall trend of recovery and development is prosperous. Secondly, there is a strong potential demand for passenger travel. During the pandemic, the demand for tourism and family visits was suppressed. If the pandemic continues to be effectively controlled in China, the demand for consumption is expected to be released. Thirdly, there is strong policy support. Chinese government has issued a series of policies to support the recovery and development of the catering and tourism industries, and reduce taxes and fees for the aviation industry, including the annual exemption of civil aviation development funds.

Unlike the expiring stimulus funds in the US, China's support for airline remains strong and a resurgent domestic demand is helping their carriers to survive in this rough environment. The beginning of mass layoffs across the American air industry is likely to drive shares down across the board, but the drag on Chinese shares will not relate to any change in their material conditions.

Stronger Balance Sheets

The level of dilution and debt issuance at Chinese companies has generally been lower than that of American companies, with debt levels more broadly being lower. Stronger balance sheets have allowed Chinese airlines strength through the crisis and possibly positions them well to buy up assets on sale from struggling airlines elsewhere. The strengthening of the Yuan has also proven to be a benefit to China-based carriers and their balance sheets.

In addition to lower debt levels, Chinese airlines offer more attractive valuations, despite having already recovered share price quicker than American companies.

Airline Price to Book Price to Tangible Book Price to Sales (Forward) China Southern 1.16 1.26 0.61 China Eastern 1.26 1.56 1.19 Delta 2.25 (Negative Tangible Book Value) 1.11 American (Negative Book Value) (Even More Negative Value) 0.37

It isn't clear cut, but Chinese airlines are generally cheaper than their American counterparts. This could offer a potentially attractive entry point to invest as a recovery play or in the long-term growth of China's aviation industry.

Risks

The broadest risk remains unprofitability. Like most airlines globally, China's airlines are overwhelmingly unprofitable. This is unlikely to change for several quarters as international travel remains suppressed. Airlines continue to burn through cash, which is likely to lead to more borrowing in the coming months, even as Chinese airlines' balance sheets are better than comparable American airline companies. Even as demand returns, price wars between companies continue to drive down profitability.

The resurgence of COVID-19 poses an additional risk if China sees resurgent cases, which would harm domestic demand. Barring this, it is near certain to have some level of dampening effect on international travel to and from China.

Conclusion

Though Chinese airlines are suffering too, with large losses each quarter, the damage hasn't been quite as deep, nor does it look to be as persistent, as the damage faced by American-based airlines. Their unprofitability looks concerning, but stronger balance sheets and a government set on expansion in spite of a global pandemic paint a more positive picture for Chinese airlines. Even though they have recovered further than American companies, lower overall valuations make these companies just as attractive, if not more, on a value front. Overall, there are still lots of risks in the airline industry, but if you're considering investing, look at Chinese airlines.

