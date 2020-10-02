Leverage Increases Volatility and Can Increase Current Yield

Leverage involves buying assets with borrowed funds. Buying a security on margin will always increase the risk associated with that investment. The word "risk" in financial theory is similar to the Chinese symbol for risk, which is the combination of danger and opportunity. This is in contrast to how the word "risk" is used in insurance terminology where risk refers to only the possibility of loss. In finance, the terms risk and volatility are thus used interchangeably.

While leverage will always increase volatility, whether leverage increases or decreases current yield, depends on the interest cost of the funds borrowed. If you buy a security on margin that yields 10% using a margin loan whose interest cost is 6%, you will have a higher current yield on that position. However, if the security yields only 4% then using a margin loan whose interest cost is 6%, will give a lower current yield on that position.

The current extremely low level of short-term interest rates allows leverage to boost current yields for various types of securities. Many REITs and all mREITs use leverage. These low interest rates make carry-trades, where income is generated by the difference between the cost to finance assets and the yield on the assets, attractive now.

Leveraged ETNs based on an index of mREITs, such as the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) add an additional layer of leverage. This allows for very high current yields and also magnifies the risks associated with mREITs. REML emulates a portfolio of the 35 mREITs in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index financed on margin. The imputed interest rate used to compute the REML financing cost is based on three-month LIBOR, which is now only 0.22%. The mREITs in the index upon which REML is based also benefit from the very low short-term interest rates, which lowers their borrowing costs.

REITs, in general, and mREITs, in particular, have traditionally been bought for current yield. Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investments, such as mREITs, now very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Furthermore, while mREITs might have reduced their dividends because of the March 2020 basis-related or other losses, they will not have their dividends reduced or eliminated as a consequence of accepting COVID-19 related aid from the federal government.

The REML current yield of around 20% does come with various risk factors. Some of which are the result of the 2X leveraged ETN structure and some are the risks associated with mREITs and mortgage-backed securities, in general. Furthermore, some of the risks can be related to each other and thus compounded. There are various ways to reduce or mitigate various risks. However, in some cases, the strategies and methods employed to reduce or mitigate some risks, result in the emergence of other risks. Thus, in addition to the well-known trade-offs between risk and current yield, there can also be trade-offs between various risk mitigation techniques.

Acceleration and Rebalancing Risks

The 2X leveraged ETNs, such as REML, emulate a margin account. An investor could get essentially similar economic returns as REML, by purchasing the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) in a margin account with 50% equity. REM is an unleveraged ETF version of REML and is based on the same FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. For example, buying $2,000 worth of REM on margin would require $1,000 in cash. The investor would receive the dividends on the $2,000 worth of REM and have to pay interest on the $1,000 margin loan. The net income generated from the REM investment on margin would be similar to an investment of $1,000 in REML. If the interest rate on the margin loan was less than the imputed financing cost in REML, then the margined REM account would provide more net income than REML and the margined REM account would provide less net income than REML, if the interest rate on the margin loan was more than the imputed financing cost in REML.

A given percent change in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs would cause a similar change in the REM portfolio and REM price. That same change in the index would cause REML to change twice as much. A decline in the price of REM would reduce the equity in the margin account. When the equity in a margin account falls below the maintenance threshold, the investor receives a margin call. Margin calls can be met by either depositing additional money into the account to bring the equity up to the required percentage or by liquidating some of the securities in the account.

If the investment falls to a point that your account is below the minimum margin, the brokerage firm technically does not have to alert you of the margin call and can just start liquidating your assets to reach the equity threshold. However, they typically notify the investor and give the investor a chance to deposit additional funds. If the decline in the securities is so severe and fast that the equity in the margin account becomes negative, the brokerage firm will attempt to collect the remaining margin loan balance from the investor.

The issuer of a 2X leveraged ETN cannot go after the holders of the ETN if the net indicative (asset) value becomes negative. Thus, most 2X leveraged ETNs have acceleration provisions, which cause the ETN to return net the indicative (asset) value to the investor if the net indicative (asset) value falls to or below a specified level. This is analogous to what would happen if an investor did not meet a margin call and the account was liquidated. The investor could then have only what was left in the account after the securities were sold and the margin loan paid.

Prior to 2020, I did not consider the acceleration provisions in the 2X leveraged ETNs I owned, as much of an issue. Almost all mutual funds, ETNs, and ETFs allow the issuer to redeem investor's accounts at net indicative (asset) value at any time. This gives the issuer a call option on the assets. However, the call option does not have any economic value, in the sense that a call option in a bond can allow the issuer to force the bondholder to sell the bond back to the issuer at a price that might be below the market price of what that bond would be, given prevailing market interest rates.

My general view, prior to 2020, was that if any of my 2X leveraged ETNs were accelerated because their net indicative (asset) value fell to the $5 threshold, I could simply use the $5 proceeds to invest in either another ETN or ETF with similar characteristics, or even buy the underlying securities that comprised the index upon which the leveraged ETN was based. In theory, that should have worked, and it did in some cases. However, it went horribly wrong in March 2020.

The reason for the catastrophic losses in many of the 2X leveraged ETNs in March 2020 was the interplay between the rebalancing provisions and the acceleration provisions. Leveraged ETNs are periodically rebalanced to maintain the specified degree of leverage. An analogy to a margin account would be if an investor had a margin account with 50% equity, which is 2X leverage, and wanted to maintain that degree of leverage, they would rebalance the account whenever market movements caused the degree of leverage to deviate from 2X. Thus, if the market price of the securities in the margin account increased, then the investor would buy enough additional securities to bring the degree of leverage back up to 2x. Likewise, if the market price of the securities in the margin account decreased, then the investor would sell enough securities and use the proceeds to reduce the margin loan balance, to bring the degree of leverage back down to 2X.

The 2X leveraged ETNs performed similar calculations, in terms of bringing the degree of leverage back to 2X with monthly rebalancing. This caused some concerns that such rebalancing could result in "buying high and selling low" and that selling at the bottom and buying at the top could impart a downward bias to the returns of leveraged ETNs. I addressed those concerns in Do Leveraged ETNs Buy High And Sell Low? And Does It Matter?

Normally, rebalancing once a month would be sufficient to keep the degree of leverage near 2x. However, the drastic pandemic related declines in securities prices caused a rapid increase in the degree of leverage. This caused REML to fall much more than twice the decline in REM and had even more extreme impacts on the relationship between UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT). MORT is an unleveraged ETF version of MORL and is based on the same MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index. Normally, REML would move up or down twice as much as REM. Likewise, MORL would move up or down twice as much as MORT. Thus, the 2x Leveraged ETNs emulated a hypothetical margin account that held the unleveraged ETFs, or a portfolio of mREITs with the same components as the unleveraged ETFs on 50% margin. UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) was an identical twin to MORL.

The consequences of the extreme increase in leverage for the 2X leveraged ETNs was discussed in Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETNs which included:

...the acceleration clauses, the monthly rebalancing and how they combined to turn 2x Leveraged instruments into instruments with as much as 50x leverage. Acceleration Clauses and Monthly Rebalancing On March 17, 2020, a commenter to: 20% Yielding 2x Leveraged MREIT ETNs And The COVID-19 Pandemic asked: Lance, we do know that REML and MRRL have fallen much faster than 2x REM and MORT, correct? If so, can book values explain that? To answer I replied: The reason that REML and MRRL have fallen much faster than 2x REM and MORT, is that the leverage is rebalanced monthly, not daily. An illustrative example would be if you had an account that held $200 of MORT in a margin account at the beginning of a month with 50% equity. 2 to 1 leverage. Thus, the NAV of that account would be $100. If during the first 10 days of the month, MORT declines by 23%, then the MORT is worth $154. Now the account is leveraged 154 to 54. That means for every $1 decline in MORT, the NAV of the account declines by $2.85. Then, MORT declines another 32% and the NAV of the account is now down by another 90%. The actual prices of MORT were $22.63 on February 28, 2020, $17.42 on March 13, 2020 and $11.89 on March 17, 2020. That is what happened to MORL/MRRL. The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an unleveraged ETF version of REM and is based on the same FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an unleveraged ETF version of MORL/MRRL and is based on the same MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index. Normally, REML would move up or down twice as much as REM. Likewise, MORL/MRRL would move up or down twice as much as MORT. Thus, the 2x Leveraged ETNs emulated a hypothetical margin account that held the unleveraged ETFs, or a portfolio of mREITs with the same components as the unleveraged ETFs on 50% margin. Until March 2020, the fact that a rebalancing to maintain the 2X leverage only occurred once a month was not an issue. However, the severe decline during March 2020 effectively increased the leverage dramatically. For example, from March 17, 2020, to March 18, 2020, MORT fell from $13.11 to $10.35, a decline of 21.05%, in line with its net asset value. Over that same period, the net indicative (asset) value of MORL and MRRL fell from $2.05 to $0.11, a decline of 94.63%. The massive increase in effective leverage, as the price falls, can work both ways. From March 24, 2020, to March 26, 2020, the net asset value of REM rose from $16.30 to $22.65, an increase of 38.95%. Over that same period, the net indicative (asset) value of REML went from $1.5967 to $3.3831, an increase of 118.88%. That bounce in the mREITs did nothing for the holders of MORL/MRRL since they had already by then been subject to a mandatory redemption at the net indicative (asset) value of only $0.201…

An issue that can be related to acceleration and rebalancing risks is the question of whether leverage can increase volatility on a macro scale by forcing selling, or buying in the case of structured instruments like ETNs that have to rebalance. This is a concern for all investors whether they invest in leveraged products or not. As long as investment companies such as mutual funds have existed, there has been a concern that withdrawals by panicky holders, could cause selling by those funds, which could, in turn, exacerbate the decline.

Regarding the 2X leveraged ETNs there was an issue regarding whether or not the issuers actually held the component securities of the indices upon which the 2X leveraged ETNs were based. The issuer of REML is Credit Suisse (CS) and the issuer of the other leveraged mREIT ETNs is UBS AG (UBS). CS and UBS do not legally have to actually own any of the securities or other assets upon which the value and performance of their ETNs is derived from. This has led some people, who do not understand the financial services industry, to assume that CS and UBS do not actually own the securities or other assets upon which the value and performance of the ETNs is derived from. That is not the case. In terms of financial theory, the ETNs do not operate under the "bucket shop" assumption that derivatives such as options and futures do.

The question of whether CS and UBS did or did not actually own the component securities of the indices upon which the 2X leveraged ETNs were based was discussed at length in Buy REML And mREITs Because Of High Yields Or Discounts To Book Value. As evidence that CS and UBS did not actually own the component securities of the indices upon which the 2X leveraged ETNs were based, I pointed to executives of individual mREITs who asserted that the price of their mREITs declined more than was warranted by their fundamentals because of the selling by the issuers 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs when the ETNs were accelerated and the mREITs were liquidated.

While the question of whether CS and UBS do actually own the component securities is settled. The implications on the overall volatility of the underlying components, of the fact that they do hold them, and that the issuers buy additional amounts of the components when the market rises and sell when the market falls are still uncertain. Also, unclear is to the fact that the issuers will sell all of the components in the event of acceleration, which impacts the volatility of the components.

Other Leveraged mREIT ETN Risk Factors

The fact that CS and UBS do actually own the component securities does not eliminate the credit risk that arises from the fact that ETNs are unsecured obligations of the issuer. Thus, they entail the credit risk of the issuer. One of the differences between ETNs and investments companies is that investment companies such as REM must follow the requirements of the Investment Company of 1940. That includes having the portfolio securities held by a custodian, segregated from the management company's assets. Thus, if BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), the sponsor and manager of REM were to go bankrupt, the value of REM would still depend only on the value of mREITs held in its portfolio. When Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, there was no credit risk to the holders of mutual funds and ETFs managed by Lehman Brothers.

As disclosed prominently by UBS and CS, their ETNs are dependent on the ability to make the payments required. Since UBS and CS are such financially sound institutions, I do not consider that credit risk very important. As I said in: UBS Leveraged ETNs: Separating Fact From Fiction

…That does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. If giant meteors were to simultaneously destroy Zurich, London and New York overnight there might be an advantage to holding a UBS fund which was bankruptcy remote as compared to a note. However, under reasonably foreseeable circumstances the redemption feature eliminates the credit risk…

Aside from the inherent risks in the 2X leveraged ETN structure, there are risks associated with mREITs themselves. The mREITs invest in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities. The mREITs generally use substantial leverage to finance those investments. Mortgage-backed securities can be divided into two broad categories. Agency mortgage-backed securities have virtually no credit risk since they are backed by agencies and instrumentalities of the United States government. Non-agency mortgage-backed securities have credit risk. Some mREITs focus primarily on agency mortgage-backed securities, some mREITs focus primarily on non-agency mortgage-backed securities. There are also some mREITs that are hybrids and hold both.

The primary risk associated with non-agency mortgage-backed securities is credit risk. The pandemic has significantly increased the default risk of mortgages on properties such as shopping malls, airline terminals, movie theatres, sports and entertainment venues and amusement parks, to name just a few. Additionally, the sharp increase in unemployment increases the risk on residential properties as those unemployed may not be able to make their rent or mortgage payments.

Agency mortgage-backed securities have no credit risk, but do have interest-rate risk. If interest rates increase the value of fixed-income securities declines. Thus, non-agency mortgage-backed securities can have interest-rate risk as well. Another risk associated with has to with convexity. Convexity is a measure of the curvature, or the degree of the curve, in the relationship between bond prices and bond yields. Convexity demonstrates how the duration of a bond changes as the interest rate changes. If interest rates decline, bonds and fixed-income securities like mortgages should increase in value. However, many mortgages allow the borrowers to pre-pay their mortgages. This pre-payment risk reduces these potential gains. Furthermore, mortgage-backed securities purchased at a premium above face value can suffer actual losses when pre-payments occur.

Higher interest rates can pose an extra risk factor for mortgage-backed securities. Mortgage-backed securities typically involve a large pool of mortgages, where investors can buy a small interest in the entire pool. Owning an interest in a large pool of mortgages is preferable to many investors relative to owning an individual mortgage. Individual mortgages, referred to as whole loans might take 30-years to be fully paid-off or it could prepay in only a few months. With a large pool of mortgages, an expected average life can be estimated, based on the probability that any individual homeowner will refinance their mortgage, or pay it off prior to the final maturity. However, the rate of prepayments is a function of interest rates. When interest rates are low, refinancing is more attractive, which shortens the average life of the mortgage pool. That exacerbates prepayment risk. When interest rates are relatively high, refinancing is less attractive, which reduces prepayment speed. This tends to lengthen the average life of the mortgage pool. This is called extension risk, and it can exacerbate interest rate risk for mortgage-backed securities.

Interest rate risk is usually the most significant risk for mortgage-backed securities and mREITs, especially agency mREITs. Agency mREITs typically attempt to reduce interest rate risk by hedging. Hedging interest rate risk by mREITs takes the form of shorting treasury bonds, futures, options, and swaps. As was seen when the Federal Reserve reduced short-term interest rates by 100 basis points in response to the pandemic, hedging introduces basis risk. Basis risk results when movements in the portfolio securities are either much smaller or much larger than the movements in the instruments employed in a hedging strategy.

As I said in: REML And mREITs Offer High Yields Or A Chance For Gains

...The mREITs had no significant COVID-19 losses on any of the agency mortgage-backed securities that they held. However, even the "pure" agency mREITs suffered sharp declines in book value. Agency mREITs saw their book values decline because of the severe basis moves against them that occurred, as their losses on the hedges that utilized swaps, futures and short Treasuries, far exceeded any gains they may have had on the agency mortgage-backed securities in their portfolios…

Thus, a trade-off situation exists where the use of hedging to mitigate interest rate risk gives rise to basis risk.

The Outlook for REML and the mREITs

The strong stock market has lifted the prices of many of the mREITs that comprise the index, upon which REML is based. REITs, in general, and mREITs, in particular, have traditionally been bought for current yield. Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investments, such as mREITs, now very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Furthermore, while mREITs might be reducing their dividends because of the March 2020 basis-related or other losses, they will not have their dividends reduced or eliminated as a consequence of accepting COVID-19 related aid from the federal government.

Historically, whenever mREITs are trading at significant discounts to book value, they have been a good buy. Even after the sharp increases from the March 2020 bottoms, many mREITs are still trading at discounts to book value. However, some non-agency mREITs are trading at dramatic discounts to book value, but do not have high current, or any yields. As the tables below indicate, some mREITs are not currently paying any dividends. Some of the non-agency mREITs were hit so hard by the COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses that they suspended their dividends. As might be expected, the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value are generally the ones that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses.

The more risk-averse investors seeking high current yields are probably only interested in the agency mREITs. However, the non-agency mREITs trading at deep discounts to book value offer the greatest opportunity for capital gains.

If the real estate values that are now problematic, due to the COVID-19 pandemic recover, because of stronger economic growth or other reasons, non-agency mREITs that are not currently paying dividends could resume paying them. A possible future COVID-19 relief bill might have mortgage or rent subsidy provisions. As an asset class, mortgages are generally less vulnerable to declines in economic activity than many equity securities. The cash flows from mortgages and mortgage-backed securities usually do not directly correlate to the revenues or profits of the issuing entities. Many companies in the airline, department store, hospitality, and tourism industries will probably never recover their losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mortgages secured by assets held by those companies will generally be ultimately money-good as long as the value of the assets securing the mortgages exceeds the balance on the mortgage. Mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the federal government have no credit risk. Non-agency mortgages and mortgage-backed securities can default. However, if the value assets that secure the mortgages remain high enough, there generally will not be any reduction in the ultimate cash flow from non-agency mortgages.

Even if a stronger economy does not resuscitate the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value and that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses, there might still be significant capital gains possible from them. This possibility arises from the fact that the stock market has apparently been a great beneficiary of the various government COVID-19 related actions.

As I said in American Airlines May Be The First Airline Bankruptcy, But It Will Not Be The Last:

...various factors have resulted in what Alan Greenspan might have called irrational exuberance, in certain parts of the equity market. Most observers attribute this to various phenomenon including: investments by those who would normally be sports bettors and casino gamblers, having no other outlets for their proclivities. Fiscal policy is not the only way that money is being pushed into the economy. The Federal Reserve is doing its best to see that money is sloshing around and much of it is finding its way into the stock market. Whether because of the cash paid out by the Federal government, the enormous increase in money or gamblers having no other way to gamble, speculative stocks have been buoyed to bizarre levels. Exhibit 1 is Hertz (HTZ) and its effort to sell stock while in a bankruptcy proceeding. The irrational strength in the legacy airline stocks, in the face of staggering losses, could also be considered an example...

Alternatives to REML in the High Yield ETN Sector

The strong stock market has lifted the prices of many of the mREITs that comprise the 35 mREITs in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index, upon which REML is based and the 25 mREITs in the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index, upon which the ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is based. With the dividends paid by the mREITs holding steady, this has brought the yields on REML and MVRL to lower but still lofty levels.

Credit Suisse (CS) and UBS Group AG (UBS) both use the same methodology to compute the current yield for the leveraged ETNs, shown daily on their websites. Since the most of the REML and MVRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically, with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter using three monthly consecutive monthly dividends is logical.

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and the other ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Thus, when dealing with ETNs, the terms "dividend" "coupon" and "distribution" are used interchangeably. Also, the terms shares and notes are also used interchangeably with ETNs.

While the yields on the leveraged mREIT based ETNs are still high, in the current low interest rate environment, they are not as high as some other ETNs. Commenters to my previous Seeking Alpha articles have requested that I write about the other CS high-yielding ETNs. There are four X-Links Exchange Traded Notes sponsored by CS. As the table below indicates, REML actually has the lowest current yield of those ETNs as of September 25, 2020.

Table I X-Links™ Exchange Traded Notes Name Current Yield X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) 23.14% X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) 32.32% X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) 93.14% X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) 18.21%

Source CS

The CS website notes:

…For each ETN, the Current Yield (Annualized) equals the sum of the three most recent months' coupons shown in the Coupon History table, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), and divided by the most recent Closing Indicative Value of the ETN, and rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis…

Thus, the 18.21% current yield is based on the sum of the September, August, and July REML 2020 dividends, which were $0.0212, $0.0280, and $0.1242 respectively. That sum is $0.1734. Multiply that by four, gives an annual rate of $0.6936. Dividing $0.6936 by the REML indicative (net asset) value of $3.8088 results in the 18.21% in the above table. My projected October 2020 REML dividend is $0.1448. If the September 25, 2020, calculation was based on the sum of the September, August, and my projected October 2020 REML dividends. Then, the total for those three months would be $0.1940. Multiply that by four gives an annual rate of $0.7796. Dividing $0.7759 by the REML September 25, 2020, indicative value of $3.8088 results in a current yield of 20.37%

GLDI, SLVO, and USOI are covered-call commodity ETNs. These track the performance of indices that employ a strategy of selling 6% out-of-the-money call options against the ETFs that, in turn, track the specific commodities. As far as I know, USOI now has the highest current yield of any ETN. I previously discussed USOI in: More Diversifiers for a 15%+ Interest Rate Sensitive Current Yield Portfolio.

The price of USOI collapsed in 2020, declining from $21.54 on December 31, 2019, to $4.32 on September 25, 2020. The decline in USOI was caused by the collapse in crude oil prices. The biggest risk with any covered-call strategy is that the asset upon which the calls are written falls far below the strike price. That is what happened with crude oil when there literally was no place to store it. As Reuters reported on April 19, 2020:

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time in history, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut, ending the day at a stunning minus $37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil. Brent crude, the international benchmark, also slumped, but that contract was nowhere near as weak because more storage is available worldwide. While U.S. oil prices are trading in negative territory for the first time ever, it is unclear whether that will trickle down to consumers, who typically see lower oil prices translate into cheaper gasoline at the pump. As billions of people around the globe stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, physical demand for crude has dried up, creating a global supply glut. Traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday with no place to put the crude…

While there is always some possibility that the prices of gold and/or silver could collapse. There is no risk that the problem would be that there was no place to store gold. As the World Gold Council reported as of the end of last year:

…The best estimates currently available suggest that around 197,576 tonnes of gold has been mined throughout history, of which around two-thirds has been mined since 1950. And since gold is virtually indestructible, this means that almost all of this metal is still around in one form or another. If every single ounce of this gold were placed next to each other, the resulting cube of pure gold would only measure around 21 metres on each side…

Thus, all the gold in the world could be stored in a cube about 69 feet on each side, which is about a third of the size of a typical high school gymnasium. Silver is also dense enough that there would never be any place to store it.

Analysis of the October 2020 REML and MVRL Dividend Projections

Most of the REML and MVRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically, with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML and MVRL dividends will be much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the October 2020 dividend will be a "big month" dividend.

Of the 35 components in the index upon which REML is based, 24 have declared dividends with ex-dates in September 2020 and thus will contribute to the October 2020 REML dividend. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) had suspended its dividend in 2020 due to the pandemic. Jernigan Capital (JCAP) has not announced a third quarter dividend. MFA Financial had suspended its dividend in 2020 due to the pandemic. MFA announced the resumption of dividends with a $0.05 dividend with an ex-date of September 29, 2020. Thus, MFA will contribute to the October REML and MVRL 2020 dividends.

Relative to the last dividend announcements, there were three dividend increases and no dividend cuts or reductions. New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.075 from $0.05. Redwood Trust (RWT) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.14 from $0.125. Ready Capital (RC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.30 from $0.25. MFA announced the resumption of dividends with a $0.05 dividend with an ex-date of September 29, 2020. Thus, MFA will contribute to the October REML and MVRL 2020 dividends.

Some of the components have explicitly suspended their dividends or have not made any dividend declaration for the first two quarters of 2020 or later. Some components have delayed their dividends. The Tables II and III below show the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the Table II includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the October REML 2020 dividend. Table III includes the contribution to the dividend for the MVRL components that will contribute to the October MVRL 2020 dividend.

My projection for the October 2020 REML dividend is $0.1448. For MVRL, the projection for the October 2020 MVRL dividend is $1.10. The weights of the components change as the relative market prices of the components change. As the mREITs that still pay dividends will comprise a larger weight in the index, that should increase future REML and MVRL dividends, relative to those calculated using the beginning of September 2020 weights in the tables.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Rebalancing and acceleration risk was dramatically shown to pose the possibility of catastrophic losses to investors in leveraged ETNs, during the pandemic related market turmoil in 2020. As I discussed in: Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETN. REML and some other 2X leveraged ETNs still exist because they have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. These reduce the risk of mandatory redemption at unfavorable prices. Other 2X leveraged ETNs avoided acceleration because their regular monthly rebalancing, reduced their leverage enough to prevent their net indicative (asset) value from crossing the threshold that could have triggered acceleration. One of these was ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCY). As is discussed in: BDC ETNs Offer Yields As High As 25%, my projected October 2020 projected BDCY dividend implies a current yield of 25%.

Rebalancing and acceleration provisions can reduce volatility and risk and also involve trade-offs. For example, the rebalancings that reduced REML's leverage in March 2020 also reduced the upside when the market turned around. I am still a buyer of REML even though a much more severe market decline than occurred in 2020 could wipe it out.

My primary reason for mostly ignoring the rebalancing and acceleration risk in the leveraged ETNs, such as REML, that now have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions is that an investor can offset any impact on the leverage of one's position by purchasing or selling shares of the ETN. For example, a rebalancing resulting from a decline in the net indicative (asset) value will reduce the sensitivity of one's position in a leveraged ETN. If an investor wished to maintain the same degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value, they could buy enough additional shares of the ETN to bring up the sensitivity of the position. Likewise, selling some of the ETN position will maintain the degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value that would result from a rebalancing that followed an increase change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value.

For those who want to almost entirely eliminate acceleration risk with a leveraged mREIT ETN, without having to engage in any transactions to offset rebalancing, MVRL is a good choice. MVRL has only 1.5X leverage rather than the 2X of REML. MVRL does have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. Most significantly, the high current price of MVRL makes any possibility of acceleration very remote in the foreseeable future. One consideration discussed in: Leveraged mREIT ETNs Offer Very High Current Yields is liquidity:

…MVRL only started trading on June 3, 2020. It has extremely low trading volume. The 90-day average volume for REML is 1,750,052, which is relatively not that much. For MVRL, the 90-day average volume is only a miniscule 1,463. However, the Median Bid/Ask Spread as a percentage of the trading price is actually better for MVRL. As of July 17, 2020, the median Bid/Ask Spread (30 Day) for MVRL was 0.22%. For REML, the Median Bid/Ask Spread (30 Day) was 0.56%...

My projected October 2020 MVRL dividend of $1.10 would bring the annualize current yield, based on the three months ending in October 2020 to 17.9%.

Clearly, the COVID-19 situation is the key factor for any economic forecast and, to a large extent, the outlook for the securities markets. If an investor has a very negative outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, they should favor agency mREITs over non-agency mREITs. If I had a very positive outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, I would favor non-agency mREITs, now trading at steep discounts to book value, over agency mREITs.

There are a number of uncertainties regarding the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will impact economic activity and markets. The variables involve, among other areas: epidemiology, medicine and politics.

The outlook for the economy depends to a large extent on whether or not a new relief/stimulus is enacted. As discussed in The Economy May Fall Off The $600 Cliff, the supplemental unemployment benefits, that expired on July 31, 2020, had been keeping retail sales actually above pre-COVID-19 levels. In that regard, The New York Times included:

…"The lack of emergency unemployment benefits in August is going to have, I think, devastating effects both for families and the economy as a whole," said Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore who has tracked the effects of the supplemental benefits throughout the recovery. The lapse of the extra $600 could cut monthly disposable income in August by around $70 billion compared with a full month of benefit payments, based on one Goldman Sachs analysis... …Most economists still project additional government support as the most likely outcome, but they are increasingly concerned that the money will not be forthcoming. "Markets appear to be taking a view that major fiscal legislation is inevitable," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note published on Aug. 14. "While we still think a fiscal package is much more likely than not, we believe there is a roughly one in four chance that Congress fails to pass further aid until after the election."…

I had been looking for sluggish growth after the initial bounce back from the lifting of stay-at-home orders and the reinstating of the restrictions due to the surge in cases, in some states that opened too soon. However, there is a possibility that inaction by Congress could put the economy into a steep plunge. That could impact many sectors. Even with another new relief/stimulus package, the relative failure of America to control COVID-19 may reduce the travel and hospitality industries for an extended period. The diminishment of America's standing in the world may also impact economic activity. One sector that would relatively not be impacted by the weak economy is the agency mREITs. We now know more about the prospects for many of the mREITs since the third quarter dividends have been announced. Some of those we do now have current information on are trading at very deep discounts to their book value. This situation cannot persist indefinitely. However, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

For various reasons, agency mREITs are attractive. Many industrial, retail, and transportation stocks will likely cut or eliminate their dividends for COVID-19 pandemic reasons. Thus, agency mREITs' yields, even with somewhat reduced dividends, will look more and more attractive. At some point, the larger market participants may look to buy mREITs at deep discounts to their book values, for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

The only 2x mREIT Leveraged ETN remaining is now REML. MVRL is a 1.5x mREIT Leveraged ETN, which should yield less than REML but will still have a high yield. There are some mREITs that we know are now trading at steep discounts to book value. Some mREITs have still been mostly silent regarding their current status. The markets may have assumed the worst in those in some of those cases. That is reasonable in the current market environment. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now.

Assuming that every position and security held by every REIT is correctly marked at its fair value price (that is determined by what a willing buyer would pay and what a willing seller would sell it for) today. There is now still great variance in what can be expected between agency mREITs, non-agency mREITs, and equity REITs. The agency MBS held by mREITs should not fluctuate that much in the near term. Agency MBS trading at a premium can only fall to 100 from prepayment risk. Hedges based on short-term interest rates will not move much unless the Federal Reserve takes rates negative, which is still very unlikely.

A non-agency mortgage or MBS may be fairly priced today, based on today's market perception of the impact of COVID-19 on real estate. However, a significant change could occur, either way, in the near term regarding expectations that will be the future market perception of the impact of COVID-19 on real estate prices. This is even a greater factor in equity REITs.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions generally still favor mREITs and especially agency mREITs. Although, stock market ebullience and/or a much stronger economy could make non-agency mREITs perform better. Regarding REML and MVRL, very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investing very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income.

There is a question of whether some of the existing mREITs, which have not fully disclosed their current situation, will be the beneficiaries of these conditions or that newly created mREITs be the beneficiaries of these conditions. I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying REML, MVRL, and REM. I have also recently added to positions in agency mREITs: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and ORC. The covered-call commodity ETNs, USOI, GLDI, and SLVO now offer very high current yields and might not necessarily be hurt if even there is no new COVID-19 relief enacted. I am a modest buyer of them as well, but would like to understand more about exactly what factors drive them.

Exogenous events such as the Great Depression, World War II, and the 2008 financial crisis all provided tremendous buying opportunities for some investors. However, one does not know when the bottom in the financial markets will be. Generally, stock market bottoms occur before when the economy or the crisis is at its worst. With the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty exists as to how much damage will be done by the virus and by the various measures taken by governments in response. This includes but is not limited to the $trillions in debt that will be incurred. If, as I fear, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduces the position of the United States in the world, mREITs, especially agency mREITs, may be one of the few places to hide. That is until long-term Treasury bond possibly rates spike upwards.

Even if I knew exactly how the pandemic would play out and what the level of economic activity would be, there would still be considerable uncertainty regarding the financial markets. Interest rates will likely remain very low, at least for the short-term risk-free instruments such as Treasury bills. Three-month LIBOR is now 0.22%. This makes carry trades, such as what most mREITs do when they finance mortgage-backed securities with short-term borrowing, lucrative. Longer-term interest rates will probably also stay low.

The direction of the stock market is particularly difficult to predict. We have very low interest rates and massive infusions of government money pushing stock prices up. There are a record number of public companies on the verge of and filing for bankruptcy. Unemployment is at depression levels. We also have the unsophisticated "Robinhood" traders who probably think that "book value" has something to do with Amazon.com's (AMZN) online sales. If they were to find out what book values are and that the book values of some mREITs are far below market prices, they may jump on them the way they have done with HTZ and other stocks.

If additional COVID-19 stimulus/compensation payments are enacted, these would be likely to boost markets and possibly cause many distortions. The role of the Robinhood speculators may be significant as well. The coming election brings considerable uncertainty as well. Thus, diversification is advised.

Table II REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 18.49% 7.52 9/29/2020 0.22 q 0.0448 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 13.81% 14.51 9/29/2020 0.12 m 0.0095 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.55% 16.09 9/29/2020 0.48 q 0.0186 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 6.31% 10/1/2020 0.34 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 5.88% 23.50 9/29/2020 0.62 q 0.0128 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 4.07% 7/1/2020 0.10 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 3.78% 7/14/2020 0.40 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 3.67% 8.90 9/28/2020 0.30 q 0.0102 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 3.25% 5.28 9/30/2020 0.14 q 0.0071 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.05% 9.46 9/29/2020 0.35 q 0.0093 BRMK Broadmark Realty Capital Inc 2.79% 10.23 9/29/2020 0.06 m 0.0014 MFA MFA Financial Inc 2.63% 2.79 9/29/2020 0.05 q 0.0039 ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 2.56% 8/14/2020 0.31 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.16% 2.69 09/23/2020 0.075 q 0.0050 STAR iStar Inc 2.03% 8/31/2020 0.11 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 1.82% 7.98 9/21/2020 0.14 q 0.0026 LADR Ladder Capital Corp 1.77% 7.35 9/9/2020 0.20 q 0.0040 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.37% 9.87 9/14/2020 0.10 m 0.0011 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.28% 6.20 9/29/2020 0.15 q 0.0026 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.17% 9.14 9/24/2020 0.20 q 0.0021 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 1.14% 17.90 9/29/2020 0.43 q 0.0023 EFC Ellington Financial Inc 1.12% 13.19 9/29/2020 0.09 m 0.0006 CLNC Colony Credit Real Estate Inc 1.08% suspended IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 1.05% will declare 9/30 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.84% 6/30/2020 0.23 q RC Ready Capital Corp 0.83% 12.04 9/29/2020 0.30 q 0.0017 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 0.78% suspended DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.76% 16.28 9/23/2020 0.13 m 0.0005 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.74% 5.19 9/29/2020 0.065 m 0.0008 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.66% 10.18 9/29/2020 0.33 q 0.0018 AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.42% 8/13/2020 0.17 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.38% 1.83 9/29/2020 0.05 q 0.0009 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.31% 9.84 9/29/2020 0.27 q 0.0007 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.26% suspended EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.22% 11.79 9/29/2020 0.28 q 0.0004

Table III MVRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 17.83 7.52 9/29/2020 0.22 q 0.3290 American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 13.15 14.51 9/29/2020 0.12 m 0.0686 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 7.99 16.09 9/29/2020 0.48 q 0.1504 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 6.07 10/1/2020 0.34 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 5.82 23.50 9/29/2020 0.62 q 0.0969 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 5.74 7/1/2020 0.10 q Chimera Investment Corp CIM 4.39 8.90 9/28/2020 0.30 q 0.0933 Pennymac Mortgage Investment PMT 4.18 7/14/2020 0.40 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR 4.09 8/14/2020 0.31 q Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 4.07 5.28 9/30/2020 0.14 q 0.0681 Trinity Merger Corp BRMK 3.52 10.23 9/29/2020 0.06 m 0.0130 Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 2.97 9.46 9/29/2020 0.35 q 0.0693 MFA Financial Inc MFA 2.67 2.79 9/29/2020 0.05 q 0.0302 New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 2.51 2.69 09/23/2020 0.075 q 0.0441 Ladder Capital Corp LADR 2.29 7.35 9/9/2020 0.20 q 0.0393 Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) EFC 1.64 13.19 9/29/2020 0.09 m 0.0071 Redwood Trust Inc RWT 1.52 7.98 9/21/2020 0.14 q 0.0168 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 1.47 9.87 9/14/2020 0.10 m 0.0094 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.41 17.90 9/29/2020 0.43 q 0.0214 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc - A CLNC 1.41 suspended Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 1.15 will declare 9/30 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 1.11 6.20 9/29/2020 0.15 q 0.0169 Orchid Island Capital Inc ORC 1 5.19 9/29/2020 0.065 m 0.0079 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc TRTX 0.99 9.14 9/24/2020 0.20 q 0.0137 Dynex Capital Inc DX 0.97 16.28 9/23/2020 0.13 m 0.0049

Disclosure: I am/we are long REML, REM, MVRL, BDCY, ORC, AGNC, LMLB, HDLB, GLDI, USOI, SLVO, ARR, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.