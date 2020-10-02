This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Trying to find a recent IPO with an "investable" valuation

Late summer and early fall has brought a tsunami of warm weather to the US east coast and a crop of overvalued IPO's. Not all too sure if the weather is correlated with expensive IPO's. The one that has gotten the most headlines is Snowflake (SNOW), whose shares more than doubled the first day of trading, and whose valuation reached a remarkable high point of valuation with an EV/S ratio of 74X based on my forecast for revenues which is almost certainly significantly greater than the consensus. It is difficult to review all of the IPO’s in the IT space that have started trading-and then again, their valuations have been at levels that make little sense for most investors.

Perhaps the most reasonably valued of the crop of recent IPO’s is a company called Sumo Logic. (SUMO) Sumo is a company that is focused on what it calls “Continuous Intelligence.” Probably most analysts are going to consider this company’s solutions to be in the same category as those offered by Splunk (SPLK) and other SIEM vendors. On a broader basis, this company has use cases that address the several issues involved in observability and performance measurement. Given the capabilities of the solutions, it is not too surprising that the company has developed some security use cases as well-pretty much the same as what Splunk does. At this point, the Sumo platform ingests data from 200 applications and integrations with more coming over time. Overall, Sumo has use cases that afford a variety of professionals including developers, IT administrators and security teams, with meaningful solutions. The company has a slogan of “democratizing machine data” and it has focused its product set on doing just that with some fair level of success. The company offers solutions across 4 main areas:

Operational Intelligence-which I would classify as a refined set of applications that most readers might know as observability;

Security Intelligence-this is quite similar to the security offerings of Splunk, in particular and companies such as Elastic and even Datadog. Basically, the platform detects anomalies based on statistical discrepancies, and in turn focuses the attention of security specialists on potential breaches.

Business Intelligence-This is not quite what is meant by many other definitions of BI. That said, the Sumo platform, ingesting prodigious quantities of data from numerous sources can be used to analyze and predict customer behavior and engagement.

Global Intelligence-This is a use category in which the Sumo base of information is used to uncover key operational risk indicators and allows customers to measure themselves against the overall Sumo global community.

The company is a leader in an industry trend called DevSecOps which is the philosophy behind integrating security practices within the DevOps practices. Based on what I have read, the DevSecOps paradigm is beginning to move into mainstream development, and as it does, it should create a tailwind for the demand for Sumo solutions. For those readers interested in a more specific definition, that talks about the trend and how it is being implemented, here is a link, https://www.csoonline.com/article/3245748/what-is-devsecops-developing-more-secure-applications.html. I don’t know that it is possible to precisely quantify a trend such as this, and then incorporate it into a growth forecast for this type of company. It seems to me, that the market environment is right for users to adopt the kinds of solutions sold by Sumo; the current issue is one of customer focus, but beyond what is or has happened most recently, this company both sits athwart a number of favorable demand trends but also has to deal with an incredible number of potential competitors all trying to find a place in the sun.

Sumo has apparently run into some substantial headwinds from the impacts of the Covid-19 economic contraction in terms of its growth cadence in the most recent quarters. Sequential growth fell to 4.7% for the quarter ended July 31st. Sequential growth had been a bit less than 7% in the prior quarter. Prior to the start of this year, the company had been achieving revenue growth of nearly 50% in the periods before the advent of the pandemic. This latest quarter showed revenue growth of about 32% year on year. No one can really know at this point just how much the economy has gob-smacked growth for Sumo. I imagine the impact has been quite large because Sumo has a sales concentration in relatively smaller enterprise customers than is the case for a company such as Splunk whose primary sales focus has been the largest of enterprises. The total number of Sumo customers was essentially flat over the past 6 months, suggesting that churn was greater than had been the case in prior periods. The company has some customer concentration which has been positive in terms of reported operating results in the last several quarters. One company in what is called the digital entertainment industry accounts for almost 10% of revenues, and that company has expanded its use of Sumo at a rate greater than average. I don’t think of this as being an existential risk; it is more a function of some users getting better value from the Sumo offering than others.

Even less visible-at least to this writer-is how long will it take for the sales environment to return to “normal” or whatever normal will be going forward. Unfortunately for an analyst, there is very little in the way of commentary by the company in its S-1 filing that relates to any cadence of both the decline and recovery in terms of bookings or new customer acquisition. Because this is a company with a SaaS revenue model, the impact of bookings on growth will not be seen immediately. The company called out that the economic contraction has caused delays in renewal decisions and has reduced the effectiveness of sales and marketing efforts with lengthening sales cycles and subscription downgrades. Basically, there are more than a usual number of unknowns that are faced by investors in evaluating the company. I believe that the recent results are almost certainly not representative-some companies have reported favorable sales trends in the last few months-we simply do not know if that has been the case for Sumo, and it might not have been given that much of the recovery for seen by other IT vendors has been within demand by the largest of users.

The economic impacts of the pandemic have lead to many negative datapoints. But presumably these are not representative. The economy has started a slow path of healing and that path seems likely to be accelerated if the negotiations for another stimulus lead to a material boost in economic activity. But believing that, there is no realistic way I have of forecasting when growth of this company on a headline level is likely to return to rates that encourage investors.

Should subscribers buy shares of Sumo Logic?

It is a question with which I have wrestled. The shares have performed poorly since their IPO and are now trading at a low point since going public on September 17, 2020. Notionally, the company’s valuation is quite reasonable-well of course depending on its growth from this time forward. As part of the S-1 the company has mentioned a 35% growth rate as one of its characteristic metrics As mentioned, last quarter was a problem quarter for this company. And the lack of new customer growth is going to be heavily scrutinized by observers and investors. I have calculated an EV/S ratio for Sumo of a bit less than 8X, based on revenues for the next 4 quarters of $235 million, quite a modest growth from the $195 million revenue run rate achieved last quarter, although nonetheless based on a modest increase in sequential quarterly growth. My estimate is modest because of the absence of growth in new name plates over the past couple of quarters. I have assigned Sumo a 3 year CAGR estimate of 33%, essentially equivalent to last quarter’s growth and the number shown in the S-1. At this point, no consensus growth rate has been published; I do expect to see a consensus growth forecast for fiscal 2022 of around 30%.. At this point, SUMO’s EV/S ratio is half of that for its growth cohort. That valuation anomaly should be enough to put a floor beneath further falls in valuation. So, I think there is plenty of upside and modest downside.

In evaluating everything that I was able to glean from the company’s S-1 and many other sources, I come out modestly positive on the shares, although I believe that patience is going to be necessary in order for the shares to achieve positive alpha. The valuation is certainly compressed based on the kind of growth rate the company seems likely to achieve in an economic recovery. But regardless of the raw valuation, I have to point out that I think valuation will remain compressed until investors see a reacceleration in new customer acquisition and of course sequential revenue growth. When that might come is not knowable with the information at hand. Further, this company is a long way from profitability, and that is not likely to change in the near term-the company said it would maximize shareholder values by investing for growth-basically an acknowledgement that growth is the priority compared to profitability. Probably the right call, but one certainly not beloved by many investors. To reiterate, my belief is that investors are most likely going to have to have patience in achieving alpha with this name, but I think the space is good enough to support yet another public entry. I haven’t yet bought the shares in my model Ticker Target portfolio or for my IA clients, but it is on my watch list.

The Sumo sales strategy

The company secures more than 1/3 of its new customers from engagements that start with free trials. I have linked here to a 2 minute overview video that presumably is part of the process of launching new users on their journey: Continuous Intelligence Platform for DevSecOps | Sumo Logic The link describes the specific functions that Sumo provides, presumably better than its larger and better known competitors. I am not going to try to evaluate the specifics of any Splunk vs. Sumo comparison. I am not sure there is some objective way of making such an evaluation. And over time, popular features get adopted by competitors-there is really no such thing as an unbreachable" moat based solely on features. The company’s list of leading customers is long on IT names and somewhat short on names from other industry verticals. Doing business with Salesforce, Veeva (VEEV), and Twilio (TWLO) is impressive given that these organization presumably have the best and the brightest individuals to evaluate competitive products. On the other hand, leading customers outside IT include Alaska Airlines (ALK) , JetBlue (JBLU), Land O’lakes and LendingTree (TREE). In a word, my guess is that Splunk has preempted some of the largest enterprises, but its overarching market presence has less influence when it comes to the selection of a multi-cloud visibility platform by technology companies.

Much of the company’s revenue growth has been coming from existing customers-last quarter 95% of the company’s growth came from its installed base, and the number of customers with ARR of greater than $200k doubled year on year. Over the past 6 months, most of the company’s growth has come from its very largest customers who have a SUMO ARR of greater than $1 million. The other revenue cohorts saw much weaker growth, and perhaps declines.

Typically, a company at this phase of its existence would be seeing a far greater growth input from new name accounts than has been the case for Sumo. For me, the lack of new customer growth is close to a show-stopper and is certainly why readers should be cautious in entering this name, even with the current valuation. Why has there been a failure to obtain net new customers is a topic not really discussed in the S-1. At this point, and at this valuation, I think investors can give the company the benefit of the doubt. It is likely that the company’s sales motion has been hindered by the economic impacts of the pandemic. And it seems highly likely as well that the company has experienced unusual churn during the current economic contraction.

But that being said, even before the economic contraction, the growth in customer count was not at the levels I would like to see. In the year ending 1/31/20, the count of customers grew from 1900 to 2137-an increase of just 12%. The prior year, the customer count had risen by 17%. I have to imagine that the new customer acquisition metric for the last fiscal year was disappointing to the company even though total revenue growth surpassed 50%. I would have liked to see some detail in the prospectus accounting for this rather tepid level of sales efficiency in terms of new customer acquisition, or possibly churn. While SNOW's valuation is beyond the pale for the most, its ability to acquire new users which is at far different levels than SUMO is one, amongst several reasons for the yawing gap in EV/S valuation between these two vendors.

The company has a typical sales strategy including free trials, direct sales and a decent channel. It is the kind of sales motion I would expect to see in a company of this size. And the company has by no means stinted resources of sales and marketing spend. Why it hasn't secured more new name users and more of the very largest users even before the influence of the pandemic is a terribly important subject, but not one for which this writer has a specific answer. It is a reason, I think, why investors will need to be patient and cautious in evaluating this IPO, even though I think SUMO as an investment will eventually work. The company really didn’t comment with any degree of specificity on its plan to reaccelerate the growth of new logos as part of its growth strategy. The main part of the prospectus runs 186 pages, and is filled with all kinds of disclaimers and risk factors. So far as I am concerned, the basic risk factor relates to sales efficiency and the lack of new user acquisition at a high level. While this is a company with much potential, and it operates in one of the better spaces in enterprise software, investors are going to be cautious to take large positions in this name until new customer acquisition shows a more positive trend.

Is Continuous Intelligence a unique special sauce?

This is where things get tricky. There are so many choices for users to procure applications that enhance the performance of their cloud applications and provide for log analysis. In point of fact, the Sumo application falls into a subcategory called “Cloud based SIEM.” This article is neither a product review or an attempt to determine who has the most effective product for a particular use requirement. I have linked here to a 3rd party consultant report that compares Splunk to Sumo. Not terribly surprisingly, at the time the report was published in July 2020, Splunk was seen as having a better solution for most of the largest enterprises while Sumo was seen as having “an effective solution for organizations in need of a SaaS based platform that’s extensible…” Here is a link to that particular review for readers interested in a somewhat granular review: https://www.upguard.com/blog/splunk-vs-sumo-logic. Continuous Intelligence is really as much a marketing slogan as a technology. Here is a 2 sentence definition which is as good as any I have found. “Continuous intelligence is real-time insights delivered as a service from a single, cloud-native platform across multiple use cases. Sumo Logic is the pioneer of continuous intelligence, enabling organizations to accelerate their shift to cloud computing and modern application architectures.” I would like to say that because Sumo is a pioneer it has major product differentiation that assure its success. That would be the kind of assertion I just won’t choose to make. No doubt Splunk was late to the cloud, and it seems likely that Sumo, because it is cloud native, and multi-threaded still has some noticeable advantages in terms of performance and specific bits of functionality. But the kinds of users who buy Splunk these days do so because of its enterprise focus and its broad footprint and not because it has a particular feature. The odds of Sumo significantly upending Splunk-or its other competitors because of its cloud-native architecture or because of some bit of superior feature functionality is pretty minimal.

Sumo’s offering ticks all the boxes that many users find important. And the problems that the Sumo offering is trying to solve are increasing in importance-the size of the market is growing quite rapidly and will almost surely continue to do so for the foreseeable future. This is another offering that helps users make a required digital transformation which involves insuring that customer experiences remain available, engaging and secure. It is not necessary to believe that Sumo needs to take significant market share in order to support a 3 year CAGR estimate of 35%-I see a market opportunity that is growing at substantial double digit rates. Sumo really is just addressing a tiny amount of the available market and Sumo continues to extend and deepen its offering, generally achieving substantial revenue growth for each annual cohort-again as depicted in the S-1. The company does have to significantly improve it "go-to-market" strategies in order to realize the opportunities of its technologies

Some thoughts about the market and the competitors:

The company’s primary competitors based on the S-1 filing are Splunk, Elastic (ESTC) and Datadog (DDOG) in the infrastructure monitoring space. The S-1 calls out the basic monitoring tools offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud Platform (GOOG) as competitors but the trends in the market favor vendors with multi-cloud and highly sophisticated capabilities. This link takes a reader to a 3rd party evaluation of alternatives to Sumo Logic What are some alternatives to Sumo Logic? - StackShare; The company has calculated its TAM to be around $50 billion while a study commissioned by IDC indicates a TAM of $55 billion. I tend to take these estimates of market size with a grain of salt, based as they are on some assumptions regarding average revenue per potential user. That said, over time, I do believe that the functions of observability, optimization and identifying anomalies are as important as anything that users can acquire to manage their IT infrastructure these days.

I own many names in this space including Datadog, Elastic, and Rapid 7, and these names are included in the TickerTarget model portfolio. I think the space is a good one for investors. While I certainly can’t validate $50 or $55 billion as a reasonable TAM, I think it is appropriate to conclude that despite competitors, the market size is more than large enough to support the growth aspirations for this company. Overall, and regardless of the precise definition of available market, I think it is important for readers to understand that this is a very large market with a number of likely winners. Our model portfolio also has a position in Dynatrace, another competitor of Sumo-although more focused on application monitoring (APM) as opposed to specifically Security Information and event management (SIEM). At a 30,000 ft. level, there is a lot of overlap between the various technologies involved in observability, event management, and application performance management. The utility of collecting all of the available information, analyzing it, and using it to make manage networks and applications has become widely accepted-the potential to use the technologies to improve the digital experience is driving demand growth and supporting the strategies of several vendors. Sumo is not likely to upend Splunk or Datadog or Elastic any time soon, or indeed in the foreseeable future. In evaluating Sumo, it isn’t possible to suggest that the company has some unique functionality of broad appeal or performance when compared to its better known competitors. But this is a large space, and one that is growing at double digit rates. And as is likely to be the case in evaluating a complex space with rapidly evolving technology, Sumo does offer a purpose built platform with some discrete features that have and will appeal to certain users. If a reader is looking for a well defined and explicit competitive moat-this will not be a name of appeal. But in looking at a large space with various entrants, I think trying to call specific winners and losers is not a profitable undertaking.

Many industry analysts define Sumo as a log analysis competitor and thus try to evaluate the offering vis-à-vis Splunk. No one should invest in this company if they believe that success will be defined as taking noticeable market share from Splunk. Splunk is one of those software machines that in its 8 years as a public company has essentially created a space and proceeded to dominate that space and to move into adjacencies without missing a beat.

Some thoughts about Sumo’s business model and its relative valuation

One of the drawbacks to making a full throated recommendation for these shares, despite their modest EV/S metric is that this company is quite far from profitability. Currently the company hosts its platform on AWS and that, in itself, is going to keep gross margins at or about current levels, although with some modest tendency to achieve volume based leverage. The company has also chosen not to disclose data for RPO, deeming it not useful in analyzing the company. I beg to differ, but as it isn’t disclosed, I can’t determine calculated bookings, which to me would be a highly useful artifact in at least determining the efficiency of the sales and marketing effort. Again, I would like to see the most current DBE calculation as well as the calculation for billings. We do know from the S-1 that the DBE is 120+, decent but not spectacular for a company of this size. The company’s level of deferred revenue has declined over the last 6 months, although it had risen by 33% in the prior year. Without more data for comparison, it is not possible to arrive at quarterly calculated billings. I tend to agree with the management that calculated billings is a metric of less use in determining the trend of business activity at a particular company.

The company, like many others has its own fairly complex pricing model. Its pricing is probably less than that of Splunk, but, in general, Splunk sells its users many modules with different levels of data requirements. For those interested in specifics, here is a link: Pricing | Sumo Logic For the most part, I do not think that pricing has been a major factor in this company’s competitive strategy. As some readers will recognize, it is almost impossible for a 3rd party analyst like your current writer to accurately compare pricing; basically pricing does depend on very specific use cases and modules and thus cannot be readily compared. Sumo most recently reported non-GAAP gross margins of 74%. Gross margins have tended to rise a bit as the company has been able to leverage the cost of its payments to AWS for the use of its platform. In the last two quarters, gross margins have ticked up a bit, partially based on some leverage from the recent acquisition of Jask Labs. Sumo’s operating ratios are considerable needless to say. That said, the company saw a rather substantial reduction in opex sequentially over the last two quarters. In Q1, the downturn in expense was driven by a one-time impairment charge. Apparently, although not explicitly high-lighted, the company has made significant headcount reductions to deal with the revenue growth slowdown seen as the contracting economy impacted growth. Last quarter, GAAP expenses fell by 16% sequentially. Overall, the non-GAAP operating expense ratio for the last quarter was 86%, compared to 109% the prior quarter and 105% the prior year. This cut the non-GAAP operating loss margin to about 14% compared to 29% in the prior year. Overall, non-GAAP expenses have risen by 7.6% year on year while revenues have risen by about 31% over the same span. In particular, sales and marketing expense fell by almost 19% sequentially. I am not sure based on the limited information that has been presented, exactly why the company cut sales and marketing expense so sharply. Part of it is Covid-19 related, no doubt. And sales and marketing expense had ballooned sharply in the quarter ended Oct 31, 2019. But the issue of new customer acquisition, in juxtaposition with such a significant decrease in sales and marketing investment ought to have been more thoroughly discussed. I am left with some questions that beg at least some kind of answers. Again, if these shares were highly valued, the obvious inclination would be to question the valuation. But at the discount the company has in terms of EV/S to other companies in its growth cohort, much can be considered acceptable for a company with strong technology in such a large and rapidly growing space.

The company has an experienced management team, although this is not a Snowflake with a Rock star as CEO. The CEO, Ramin Sayar, has been in that role since 2014. Prior to his service at Sumo, Mr. Sayar was senior VP and general manager of VMWare (VMW) cloud management group. He also was a VP of products and strategy for what today is HPE (HPE). The company’s chief revenue officer is Stephen Fitz. Mr. Fitz has been at Sumo in his current role since 2016. He came from a company called MapR, one of a crop of entrants int the Hadoop space. While MapR ultimately failed, and has been absorbed by Hewlett Packard (HPE), its record during the time Mr. Fitz was with the company was decent. Two of the founders of the company, Christian Beedgen and Sandip Khanna are respectively the chief technology officer and chief development officer. Both men have impressive credentials.

The purpose of writing articles for me is to provide some kind of investment conclusion. It is probably obvious to readers that have gotten to this point that I find it impossible to evaluate this company in terms of a single word recommendation. I most often consider long term growth investors in the tech space as my target audience. But in writing for the SA audience, different and far broader investment parameters have to be considered. In evaluating Sumo I found many unanswered or semi-answered questions. I think Sumo’s technology, while not unique in terms of functionality, offers users the most efficient, cloud native platform available for different aspects of SIEM, observability, analytics, and cyber-security. There are a number of benefits for users in working with a cloud-native, multi-threaded architecture for their requirements in log analysis, business insights and security. The company ought to win a fair number of competitive bakeoffs-why it has not been able to expand its users base, despite the obvious user satisfaction that is a concomitant of a DBE of 120+ and strong growth in the company’s cohorts, is not completely apparent to this writer. There will no doubt be some readers who may think the market(s) in which Sumo competes are crowded enough with Splunk, Elastic and Datadog and others all vying for share. There will be other readers who will simply not want to invest in a company whose largest competitor is Splunk, a behemoth in the space that has dominated the SIEM market for years. I believe that Sumo really ought not to be a GARP company or a value investment in tech. It is a company that if it executes right, should experience hyper-growth and find a normal path to profitability. Investors are being paid, and paid substantially, to dive into a murky pool here. In investing, as in many other aspects of life-you get what you pay for-and in this case, paying less, means much less forward visibility than I would like. Overall, I think the odds favor a successful outcome for Sumo-but this is very far from a Splunk or Datadog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.