The bulk discount warehouse stores in the US - Costco (COST) and BJ's (BJ) - have benefited enormously from stay-at-home orders since the pandemic began. These stores were well-positioned to service customer needs not only because they were deemed essential - and could therefore operate during the worst of the shutdowns - but because they offer consumers the chance to make fewer, bigger shopping trips that afford them less potential exposure to the virus.

However, not all warehouse stores are created equal, and one that hasn't performed very well at all is PriceSmart (PSMT).

The stock has failed to reach its prior 2020 highs despite a massive rally in the broader market, and while Costco and BJ's are making new highs on regular occasions. As we can see, PriceSmart is a component of the broadline retailers index that has absolutely pummeled the S&P 500 this year, outperforming it by ~50%. PriceSmart, however, has underperformed its benchmark by nearly that same amount in 2020, meaning PriceSmart is essentially trading even with the broader market despite being part of perhaps the hottest group in the market.

In other words, PriceSmart is one of the worst houses in one of the best neighborhoods, and while that can keep the stock afloat, buying a vast underperformer isn't exactly the best way I can think of to beat the market. As such, I don't think there's any reason to waste your time with PriceSmart.

A murky growth outlook

PriceSmart is much smaller than many other retailers, sporting just 46 stores spread out over 12 countries and one US territory.

Source: Company website

Its stores are concentrated mostly in Central and South America, with about one quarter of its stores in Caribbean locations. This sort of geographic diversification offers PriceSmart exposure to different economies, some of which are developing, but these economies are also generally rife with geopolitical risk and the simple fact that average incomes in these locations are a fraction of what you'd experience in the US, or another developed area like Europe. That means the amount of money consumers have available for things like discretionary purchases is much lower, and while that doesn't mean the warehouse model can't work, it is a headwind.

PriceSmart has been slowly opening new stores over the years, which has helped provide a tailwind to the top line. The good thing about a small store count is that when a company opens a new store, on a percentage basis, it is quite meaningful. For instance, when the company's 47th store is opened in fiscal 2021, that store alone will be responsible for a 2.2% increase in the store base. Assuming it performs on par with the other 46 stores, that should equate to a 2.2% revenue gain by opening one store. This is repeated each time a new store opens.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see that PriceSmart's revenue has grown slowly but steadily over time due to new store openings. PriceSmart is nowhere near the point of saturation in its markets because it has so few stores in each locale. The company is trying to create a presence in a wide variety of countries rather than focusing on winning in one or two of them, which I honestly don't see the benefit of.

This strategy means it has to deal with 13 different sets of laws and regulations, something that has come into play with the COVID-19 situation. Indeed, the company is still unable to fully operate some of its stores due to what it calls "generally more restrictive" rules around reopening than what you get in the US. I get wanting to diversify, but PriceSmart has seemingly overdone it, spreading itself needlessly without building scale efficiencies that come with clusters of stores.

Perhaps nowhere is this better illustrated than with respect to the company's margins, which we can see below in this 10-year data table.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Gross margins have oscillated around 16% of revenue - give or take - for the past decade, never making any real progress one way or the other. This is typical of the warehouse model; the model aims to generate substantially all profits through membership fees, so goods are sold with very thin margins. I'm not necessarily concerned about that, but if we look at SG&A spending, that line item has made a very clear path higher in recent years, and ended last year at 12.6% of revenue.

Given the struggles the company is having with reduced capacities at many of its stores, I suspect SG&A costs will be higher when the company reports its fiscal year-end at the end of this month. Even without COVID-19, the company's operating margins were moving in the wrong direction, falling from 5.3% of revenue a decade ago to just 3.7% last year. More stores should see margins rise over time as higher revenue leverages down support costs, as we've seen with other warehouse chains; PriceSmart simply hasn't followed suit and this is a big reason why the stock is underperforming its peer group.

The bottom line

The earnings outlook for PriceSmart really isn't very compelling, which is interesting because Costco and BJ's are having the best years they've ever had in some respects during this awful pandemic.

Source: Seeking Alpha

PriceSmart's earnings began to decline in fiscal 2018, following suit last year as well. This year's EPS should be slightly higher, but even after more projected growth next year, EPS should still be meaningfully lower than it was in 2015 through 2017. This is not a growth company and shouldn't be priced like one.

To that end, with shares priced at 27 times this year's earnings and 25 times forward earnings, it is priced for a recovery that may or may not come. PriceSmart is exposed to 13 different countries'/territories' regulations and reopening procedures, which hasn't worked out well for the company thus far during the crisis. It also hasn't performed very well with revenue growth or margins, even during good times, so I struggle to see a bull case here.

If PriceSmart gets a lot cheaper, it may be worth a look but for now, it is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.