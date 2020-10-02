Look To Initial Claims, Not ADP Job Numbers

Our logical problem

Most of the time the economy is pretty normal. Things vary by a fraction of a percent per month. In such times an economic statistic that diverges sharply from every other indicator is going to get dropped. Or, perhaps, those collecting the information will continue to refine methods so that results do agree with some simulacrum of the reality outside the window.

Our problem is that we're most interested in these sorts of numbers when things aren't normal. Which is when any errors, biases or just plain 'orneriness in the collection methods is going to make things diverge. I would insist that this is true of the varied methods of employment and unemployment measure in the United States at present.

The Challenger Report

This comes from a company that aids in placing workers who are being laid off. Their interest is in gaining the publicity of compiling the statistic, of course. But their client base - and thus evidence base - is going to be of the sort of large company that actually announces layoffs and may or may not hire consultants to aid in the placement of the workers.

Do note I don't think there's anything wrong with this. It's just that the number is what it is - announced layoffs. Which, by source, are going to be announcements by large companies.

This simply isn't going to be a good guide to anything in our current times so we can stop wasting brain power on what's going on with the Challenger Report.

ADP

ADP is a payroll processor and it's large enough that it should be able to provide a good statistical sample that can be extended to the rest of the economy. Oftentimes it does too. But recently the numbers have been diverging significantly from the information we're getting from other sources. As I've said before I think we should put the ADP guide to one side at present.

– Private sector employment increased by 749,000 jobs from August to September according to the September ADP National Employment Report®.

I don't believe that number for a moment. At least, I don't believe it for any definition of unemployment or employment that we're currently interested in.

The problem here comes from what I mentioned before. ADP counts a new job - a new hiring - as a new set of particulars put into the payroll system. OK, it's a definition. Our actual employment numbers include that plus, crucially, the revival of a payroll entry in the system. So, someone who was laid off for a month or two then rehired, reactivated, taken off furlough, would in the ADP count not be a new job. In the government definition it would be someone employed again.

OK, so we're in a world where tens of millions of people got laid off, many of them temporarily - well, we hope so at least. And which of those two measures is going to be better at illustrating for us how people are getting back to work?

Quite, much as it might pain to admit it the government method is going to be better here. Really, don't place much weight on the ADP numbers when thinking about macroeconomics at present. It's an entirely fine count of what is being counted and yet not all that useful to us right now.

It'll become more so as the recovery matures because the contrast between it and the official numbers will show us how many are moving from old jobs to new rather than how many are returning.

Initial claims

We're awaiting the full job numbers so initial claims is the official number we can look at.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 786,942 in the week ending September 26, a decrease of 40,263 (or -4.9 percent) from the previous week.

The system of seasonal adjustment has recently been changed so we should look at the not adjusted. It's also true that how many are moving into unemployment isn't really our interest. It's how many are remaining in the stock of unemployment that matters.

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 7.8 percent during the week ending September 19, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the prior week. The advance unadjusted number for persons claiming UI benefits in state programs totaled 11,410,703, a decrease of 1,020,192 (or -8.2 percent) from the preceding week.

And that's why the ADP numbers aren't a good guide at present. Our official numbers are showing 150% of the monthly ADP number (roughly, you understand) returning to work in just a week.

(Initial unemployment claims from Dept of Labor)

Discussion

OK, so we've got an idea of which numbers we should be thinking about. So, what should we be thinking about them? Well, if we're honest about it, a million a week going back to work is pretty good. Still the fastest fall in unemployment the country has ever seen.

No, I don't say that it's going to last forever, nor that it's going to get us back to full employment in anything like a straight line nor next month. However, it is still showing a considerable speed of recovery from the pandemic-induced lockdown.

I take it as evidence that the V shaped recovery is continuing.

One more number

The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending September 12 was 26,529,810, an increase of 484,856 from the previous week.

We should take no regard of that number at all. That includes the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and, as the NYT has been pointing out, that's so riddled with fraud that some states are reporting that it's being over claimed by a factor of ten. PUA numbers are about how easy it is to fraudulently claim, not a reflection of the employment situation.

My view

I've been claiming a V shaped recovery is on the cards for many months now. We've yet to come across any useful numbers that say different. Sure, lots of stories, possibilities - if you prefer, probabilities - about what will or could happen. But no actual numbers that show the opposite.

As before, this is as with science. Numbers that support my thesis do just that, support it and no more. Numbers that disprove it - just the one is all that's needed - disprove it. So far, no disproof.

The investor view

There is that idea that we should all work out which statistics are currently important and those that aren't. But that's rather the intellectual end of the investing experience. The real point here is that we don't, as yet, see any problems with the continuation of the V shaped recovery. Which is good as the stock market indices are rather assuming that to be true.

If we gain evidence that it's not going to be true - the W, an L, anything even slightly worse than a slight stuttering in the recovery - then I would expect those markets to decline quite significantly. No, not a catastrophic drop but a decline certainly. The continued absence of such information just supports current prices.

Which leaves us with microeconomics to guide our investment strategy. Specific situations and companies, not guidance about the general movement of the market.