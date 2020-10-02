The judgment raises questions regarding the veracity of the company's disclosures, especially given a recent SEC letter regarding said disclosures.

This puts an end to the dream of a spin-off of the company's valuable iron ore royalty for now.

I've gone from a bull to bear on Scully Royalty (SRL). Unfortunately, I believe the short- to medium-term future of the company is bleak. Scully's namesake crown jewel asset, the iron ore royalty on the Scully mine, is performing quite well. I'm afraid Scully won't be able to overcome the drag of an asset freeze against it and possibly further adverse litigation to come.

Uncertainty with regard to the completeness and accuracy of the company's disclosures has meaningfully increased. I can't see the share price moving back up until the company makes major changes and improvements and offers shareholders visibility into the potential for adverse litigation against it beyond what's required.

Why I changed my mind

Dec. 6, 2018, I first wrote to subscribers about a company, then MFC Bancorp, now known as Scully Royalty, as a deeply undervalued and exciting asset play. At the time I wrote:

The key to this idea is a royalty interest on a closed mine. This mine has been taken over by a new operator who then renegotiated the royalty rate with MFC Bancorp.

Because it hasn't seen cash flow yet, the market had not noticed. This continues to be the primary attraction of Scully Royalty. The opportunity has been highlighted on Seeking Alpha Pro in several articles by fellow contributor Lee Farnam. In his most recent piece, he put the value of just the iron ore royalty at between $112 and $280 million.

I think the royalty is extremely valuable and attractive and likely worth something in that range. I will even go so far as to argue the market is generally undervaluing industrial commodity royalties. As Farnam's valuation is derived from peer multiples you could argue it undervalues it.

But valuing the assets will not be the focus of this article because I believe it's currently not that relevant. Scully Royalty is back at a market cap of $64 million. That's with $70 million in cash and $30 million in debt. The company trades at 0.24x its stated book value. Based on valuation I'd consider it a buy, but instead, I think it's a clear sell.

The mine

For good measure, the Scully iron ore mine is not yet at full capacity where the above valuations would be appropriate. The Scully Iron ore mine is owned and operated by Tacora Resources which is a private company. But through third-party disclosures, it's possible to derive how far production has ramped up since the restart of the mine.

The run-rate seems to be about 1.25 million tonnes shipped in Q1 2020. The amount shipped doubled from Q1 to Q2. That could mean the mine is ramping up quickly to nameplate capacity (of 6 - 6.5 million tonnes) or it could mean that a trainload of iron ore, that could have fallen in Q1 or Q3, happened to fall into Q2. Iron ore prices have exceeded my expectation over my entire holding period. I'd love to be a minority co-owner of this asset by being a Scully shareholder.

I had hoped the value of the royalty would crystallize through a spin-off. The company has a history of spin-offs and unlocking value through transactions. There's been no explicit guidance but there were signs pointing to an event like that including the name change from MFC Bancorp to Scully Royalty and a rearrangement of the corporate structure.

Legal threat

The thrust of this article is that I'm afraid the disclosed financials do not reflect the extent of the legal threats that I perceive. Recently, I learned that the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands issued a ruling that could significantly affect the company indirectly. It affected my degree of confidence in management and my confidence in the robustness of the disclosed financials. Meanwhile, this ruling has not (yet) been disclosed by the company.

Please take note that I'm not a lawyer. What follows is my interpretation of the ruling based on my, no doubt, incomplete knowledge of every fact pertaining to the case and history of the company. I loved my Scully Royalty investment and really wish things were different. I've attempted to interpret the judgment as objective as possible. I'll also quote from the judgment generously and emphasize key lines. This to decrease the chance that I'll misinform you about the decision. Above all, I recommend reading it for yourself. Last but not least, CEO Samuel Morrow did get on a call with me and answered my questions regarding the Cayman Islands judgment as well as around implications for the company.

The judgment

The judgment is a result of the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCPK:RAIFF) claiming that a former subsidiary of Scully Royalty owes them under a guarantee based on a 2017 agreement. Raiffeisen argued that the subsidiary had been asset stripped and moved outside of the group by Scully Royalty, allegedly with the intention to avoid enforcement of a claim against those assets.

From CEO Morrow I've learned the relationship goes back decades. As I understand the relationship soured when a major customer of Scully Royalty went down which cost both Raiffeisen and Scully.

From the judgment, I understand the stripped assets include the iron ore royalty and the Merkanti merchant bank. In my view the first being the most valuable asset Scully royalty owns. The second seems to me to be the second most interesting asset on a short- to medium-term basis. But I've never put too much stock in it and usually valued it at zero.

Worst case

The worst possible scenario I can envision for Scully Royalty is that Raiffeisen would be able to somehow claw back and take possession of these assets. This judgment is only a step along the way in a potentially long legal process where the validity of Raiffeissen's claims are tested further.

CEO Morrow's opinion is that the company disclosed the €43.8 million under the paragraph legal proceedings. Scully did not reflect this sum in its financial statements because under IFRS it doesn't have to do that if it isn't probable these damages will ultimately materialize.

Morrow does not believe it's probable. In his words, "We don't think there is a material probability there will be an outflow of funds here."

The claim is against an insolvent company outside of the group. There's been no follow-up suit filed by Raiffeisen and no arbitration action initiated between the parties.

Morrow finds my worst-case scenario of losing key assets a hypothetical scenario and believes it's more realistic to think of a worst-case scenario as losing €43.8 million.

Key parts of the judgment

I'll now get into what I view as key parts of the judgment in the analysis and decision by the Honorary Raj Parker:

A permanent feature of this case has been that notwithstanding the detailed and extensive narrative that has been provided by Mr Penny QC both extensively in writing and orally which support the submission that all of the material activity that has been detailed was intended to put D2's assets out of the reach of RBI, no overall counter narrative has been advanced by Mr McMaster Q.C. There is no positive case advanced explaining the purpose and legitimacy of the transactions and conduct complained of.

The judge opens his decision by indicating his overall impression of the proceedings. In my eyes, Scully did forward a few counterarguments. But it's a shame there's nothing like a positive explanation (for example potential to spin-off assets and create value and things of that nature) given for the asset juggling the company seems to have engaged in.

The judge also writes:

The contention that only an electronic signature in an electronic copy of the Guarantee was provided is demonstrably untrue.

Part of Scully's defense against Raiffeissen's claims has been that the company did not sign the agreement that governs the guarantee to be legally binding under Austrian law. Austrian law is a bit peculiar in that there are three recognized ways to sign an agreement, wet ink (handwritten), electronic signature and a secure type of electronic signature. My impression is that the document has been signed in wet ink. It's also acceptable to do this by sending PDFs electronically, printing, signing, scanning and sending them back.

It appears from the judgment as if Scully first argued it only provided an electronic signature (which is not sufficient in case of a guarantee) but Raiffeisen showed a document with a wet ink signature. Scully then argued it did not intend to create this legal obligation.

The judge thought the defense was questionable but it will potentially be a matter of another court. This is one of the few ways I can see Scully get out from its obligation if an Austrian court does conclude the agreement isn't legally enforceable. But it doesn't look hopeful to me given I can't examine court documents besides the final judgment.

The judge also comments on the viability of the claim overseas:

Mr. McMaster QC then argues that any order following trial would be futile as it would not be followed by overseas courts (as part of the argument relating to D4’s set-aside challenge). 86. However RBI is seeking an order in personam against D1-D7, not title to property situated overseas. There is no evidence before the court to the effect that orders made would or would not be followed in any particular relevant jurisdiction, for example in Canada or Malta.18 In the circumstances the court should assume that the usual process of recognition and enforcement of a foreign 'in personam' order would take place following trial and judgment in the Cayman Islands-see Dicey Chapter 14.19

One of the ways Scully tried to parry allegations was by questioning whether a claim applied to a certain jurisdiction or was valid against a certain party and should perhaps instead be directed toward another party. Regarding this judgment, the judge believed he should assume after a usual process of recognition and enforcement, a trial and judgment would take place in the Cayman Islands. I lack sufficient legal knowledge to guess what Scully's odds are to have follow-up cases thrown out in other jurisdictions.

Here's another key part:

I have formed the view that there is a plausible evidential basis for the conspiracy claim on the Mine transfer.

My understanding is that this part of the decision is relevant because this potentially helps claimants to challenge multiple subsidiaries and former subsidiaries in court at the same time, instead of having to pursue each in a different trial. There are eight companies involved in this case and that includes two entities outside of the Scully Royalty group. This part of the judgment does not have immediate consequences but it could empower future adverse litigation.

Per the judge:

The court is not prepared to take that view or that it has been shown that there are sufficient realizable assets at D1 to meet the claim. These Cayman Islands proceedings seeking in effect a reversal of the transfers made in order for any subsequent litigation RBI commences to be worth 'powder and shot' are in themselves expensive and time intensive. I am prepared to accept Mr Penny QC's submission that he could not have made the submissions he did at the ex parte stage of the proceedings if his client had no intention to commence proceedings.

It turns out that in September 2019 the court issued an injunction ex parte against a subsidiary of Scully Royalty which prohibited the disposal of certain assets worldwide. I think this probably pertained to the iron ore royalty and/or the merchant bank. Scully argued that the asset freeze should be lifted because it could easily meet the claim brought by Raiffeisen.

CEO Morrow did emphasize that the company can still conduct its operations in the ordinary course of business. He doesn't feel the company is restricted in its strategic long-term goal. Scully also is appealing the freeze order which will get in front of a three-judge panel which has not commenced yet.

I asked him whether the worldwide asset freeze had any adverse repercussions specifically because of the Merkanti bank subsidiary.

CEO Morrow told me he believes reputation is the most important thing in business. He believes in strong working relationships and to be forthcoming with relevant stakeholders. Scully pro-actively informed some key stakeholders of the bank about the freeze and believes that's key to continue to work with them. One bank ended its relationship in the subsequent period but that happens in the regular course of business as well. Morrow contends that the important key relationships are intact.

To return to the judge's quote above, it's somewhat disconcerting that the court is not ready to take the view that there are sufficient assets at D1 which refers to the parent company Scully Royalty, which has quite a lot of cash on its books. I viewed this as a clear indication that Raiffeisen could bring additional litigation. But according to Morrow, that's not the case so far and I've not been able to find it either.

Here's another quote by the judge:

...However, I find that there is a plausible evidential basis that the purpose of the Dividend was to defraud creditors of D2. This is because of the nature of the transfer in question is unnecessarily complex and convoluted. It was not revealed and the surrounding documentation was not made clear to third parties, regulators and courts. In all the circumstances it is to be inferred that the Dividend was part of the unlawful scheme to assist D2 to avoid its contractual obligations...

Here, the judge speaks of plausible evidence that the Scully Royalty group engaged in a transaction to defraud creditors of the former subsidiary that held the interest in what I view as its most valuable assets.

...On this basis there is a good arguable case that D1 and D3 - D7 should be required to transfer back and restore, or in the case of D1 and D5 to procure the transfer back by whollyowned subsidiaries the assets that they have received wrongfully, to D2.

Here D1 is the parent company Scully Royalty and the others are subsidiaries. My understanding is that this pertains to transferring back the Scully iron ore royalty and the merchant bank to a former subsidiary that's no longer part of the Scully Royalty Group. A company that has virtually no assets and according to the judge and claimant potentially ~$100 million in liabilities to Raiffeisen bank (note that this case is related to a guarantee of €43.8 but Raiffeisen indicates that it could bring an additional claim).

The lack of disclosure or notice given to RBI, creditors, or shareholders also adds to the case that the intention was to conceal matters and transfer assets. The Plan of Arrangement as approved by the directors and shareholders and the Canadian courts do not mention the transfers and the circular provided to shareholders prior to their vote did not do so either

The newly-revealed context around transactions and tactical moves by the company is worrisome. But according to the judgment, stakeholders, including shareholders, were given a plan of arrangement that does not match transfers that were actually undertaken.

According to Morrow, the company executed its plan of arrangement as laid out. He acknowledges the company subsequently moved subsidiaries or got rid of holding companies to reduce complexity, but views that as a normal process to optimize and improve a corporate structure.

The last part of the decision I want to highlight is the following:

I accept Mr Penny QC's submissions on the factors which are relevant to an exercise of discretion not to place a cap on an order in the circumstances of this case. It is arguable in this case that: a) the defendants were responsible for obscuring the true state of affairs and the true financial position; b) the defendants have given incomplete and misleading evidence; and c) the defendants failed to comply properly with asset disclosure requirements.

It's extremely uncomfortable to me that the judge believes it's even arguable defendants obscured the true financial positions.

Finally, it's also very uncomfortable the judge believes it's arguable the company gave misleading evidence in a court. This doesn't exactly inspire confidence in me the company will successfully defend against potential forthcoming claims.

And finally, the judge believes it's arguable that Scully did not comply with asset disclosure requirements. In this case, questions are raised whether Scully Royalty can retain ownership of, what I view as, its most valuable assets.

Going forward

In this last part, I'll speculate on what this means for Scully Royalty and about the way forward. My understanding is that there's no direct immediate impact on Scully Royalty's business proceedings from this case alone.

But I can easily imagine shareholders demanding the company revise the way it handles legal liabilities. The company does not reserve for contingent liabilities. It considers the legal liabilities contingent. Note that Morrow believes the disclosure have been done right under IFRS rules.

By my estimate, a more conservative interpretation of liabilities, that I would favor given the information I can glean from the court judgment, could be more than $100 million higher.

If a holding of mine could potentially start losing major assets, and/or there's a worldwide asset freeze on the company, I'd like to know more as a shareholder.

If you have a $60 million market cap and $30 million in debt, the appearance of $100 million of additional liabilities can definitely have an impact. I much prefer to discount a conservative legal liability over having it come out of left field.

I would not be surprised if further claims would be brought against the company by Raiffeisen and perhaps other creditors of former subsidiaries. Possibly in several jurisdictions.

If the company would increase its reserves for damages that could have the effect of investors pricing the associated risks in the share price. In my worst-case scenario, which isn't shared by Morrow, Raiffeisen can come after the company's most valuable assets.

You can still operate a (global) business with a worldwide asset freeze against you. The legal idea behind these freezes seems to be that you can continue business as usual but you can't move assets around outside of operations as easily. It's my understanding of an asset freeze that the company is likely hindered in its ability to do a capital raise and a spin-off is likely out of the question as well, until the order is lifted. The latter has been a key part of my bull thesis for Scully Royalty.

According to Morningstar data, the company has a few large institutional shareholders like IAT reinsurance company (21.8% of shares), Nantahala Capital Management (6% of shares), and the California Public Employees Retirement System. Will these hold if they find a judgment that stayed a worldwide asset freeze and potentially enables up to $100 million in claims?

It's hard to see anyone wanting to buy in, except maybe quants like Renaissance capital, until the company improves disclosures and clearly lays out its strategy to deal with creditors and its business. Until that happens I would expect institutional selling to be an immense overhang.

Given the facts revealed in the lawsuit and the shadows cast by the judge on the veracity of the company's disclosures (combined with SEC questions and comments about said disclosures), I'd expect that investors willing to go long at some point would incorporate higher levels of uncertainty into their valuations. Consequentially, that means a lower share price.

To be fair one bright spot is the iron ore price which is up 34% for the year from already healthy levels.

I fear the company is highly likely to continue to be involved in legal disputes that, even if they are all successfully defeated, will continue to suppress profitability for the time being. If they aren't defeated, Scully is still forced to incur substantial legal expenses.

Summary

I was surprised to learn about this Cayman judgment, disappointed in the level of disclosure around it, and believe the asset freeze is at a minimum a setback in time to unlock the value of the mine.

I expect it will be extraordinarily hard for the executive team to win back the trust and confidence of the markets, even to an extent where I'm hesitant to say it can be done. I believe it could be a year or even years before this stock is ever a buy based on fundamentals, especially if the status of the ownership of key assets is disputed.

I don't see a solid floor based on the cash or expected level of earnings. The iron ore royalty is a fantastic asset. But it has simply turned into an asymmetric situation in terms of risk/reward. The mine could be good enough to ultimately offset these newly discovered headwinds. But even the ownership of said mine could be at play here. Finally, because the company didn't proactively disclose this judgment or conservatively reserved, it's hard to be confident there isn't more bad news hiding in the closet.

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. If you are in a good mood follow him on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.