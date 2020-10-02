The Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) outlook looks a lot brighter following its investor day event. The fact that DT is now on a path to sustained mid-20s growth % and operating margins in the mid to high-20% range over the medium term is a major positive, reflecting the compelling unit economics underlying the business. On the whole, I like DT's balanced approach to growth and profitability, along with its reasonable valuation (relative to growth), at a time when the market seems to be more than willing to value growth at any price.

Targeting a $32 Billion Opportunity

Compared to when it first listed, Dynatrace now sees a $32 billion market opportunity (up from $18 billion at IPO). The marked expansion is primarily down to digital transformation, which is being accelerated by COVID-19. I thought the following statistic from IDC (quoted by management on the webcast) was notable - over the next three years, the number of apps that will be built and deployed will match the last 40 years combined.

Source: CEO Presentation (Investor Day 2020)

Alongside the boom in new applications and the accelerated rate at which they are being built with advances in the Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline, DT sees a doubling in the percentage of applications monitored (from 30% to 60%). Additionally, plans are in place for further platform expansion (and increased growth opportunities) through new product launches.

The projections outlined might seem optimistic, but if trends since DT's IPO are any indication, the forecast could prove to be on the low side. In the S1 filing, for instance, management based its market size of $18 billion on products and pricing across 15,000 enterprise accounts, driving c. $750 million in annual revenue. But, as of fiscal 2021, DT guidance is already calling for over $700 million in annual recurring revenue, with the medium to long-term target now in the multi-billion.

Source: CFO Presentation (Investor Day 2020)

Product Initiatives in the Pipeline

DT's differentiation in the large enterprise segment stems from automation - both on the instrumentation and dependency mapping fronts. Like its peers, DT is actively looking to consolidate workloads, as reflected in its product strategy and upcoming initiatives. These include the commercialization of Keptn for continuous app delivery and app security, which incorporates risk management processes earlier in the development cycle.

Source: CTO Presentation (Investor Day 2020)

The market potential is significant - management sizes the delivery and IT automation market at c. $22 billion by 2025. Alongside the growing complexity of cloud environments, a more advanced cybersecurity application software is also in the works to tackle the c. $18 billion opportunity in security, a market the company plans to enter within nine months. Additionally, the company is also looking into digital business analytics (a c. $29 billion opportunity) with the goal of integrating its platform's rich data into customer use cases.

Source: CTO Presentation (Investor Day 2020)

Module Expansion Opportunity Across Existing Customer Base

While DT's application performance monitoring (APM) is industry-leading, the increasing stickiness of the DT ecosystem could be the upside driver. Following the rapid expansion of the customer base in recent years, the focus is now on driving usage and module adoption as well. Thus far, the "land and expand" model has been paying off - while the first expansion has typically occurred six months after the initial land, expansion deals have recently been coming in even sooner.

Initial lands are now on average over $100k in annual recurring revenue, but early customers usually limit deployment to a small portion of the infrastructure. Over time, the adoption of more modules tends to drive recurring revenue per customer higher - from the $100k+ initial land, an expansion customer delivers c. $200k, while customers using 3+ modules deliver over $400k.

Source: Sales Presentation (Investor Day 2020)

At present, c. 28% of the customer base is using 3+ modules (up from 19% a year ago), with over 70% of APM customers extending into Digital Experience modules. As a result, the attach rate of infrastructure and log monitoring has moved up to 32% (from 22% a year ago), leaving plenty of room for upside from here. To put things into context, the c. $229k recurring revenue for the entire installed base compares to the over $400k in recurring revenue generated by customers with 3+ modules.

Source: Product Management Presentation (Investor Day 2020)

Strong Balance Sheet Means More Reinvestments or M&A

As of end-Q1 '21, DT has further deleveraged, with net debt/EBITDA now at 1.6x (down from 3.3x a year ago). Assuming the current trajectory holds, I see this number dipping further to 1.3-1.4x in Q2 '21. With the balance sheet increasingly well-capitalized, the company now has more leeway for reinvestments into the business through R&D development, expanding its quota reps, or customer success organization. I also think management's hint that "antennas are back up" for tuck-in acquisitions was noteworthy. And as DT's R&D organization scales, I think using tuck-ins to drive growth will start to make a lot of sense.

Source: CFO Presentation (Investor Day 2020)

Running at the "Rule of 50+"

I especially liked how management laid out its 'Rule of 50+" framework at the event. In aggregate, DT sees 15-20% new logo growth in the medium term, which, combined with a 120% net expansion, results in an over 25% CAGR. Applying this to the current ARR base of over $700 million leads to a multi-billion-dollar business in the medium term.

And with headcount set to grow at a relatively slower 20-25% rate to support the growth, both operating and free cash flow margins are projected to expand significantly. Putting it all together, we get a sustainable mid-20% top-line growth potential and operating margins in the mid to high-20% range, which points toward a business capable of running at a "Rule of 50+" for the coming years.

Source: CFO Presentation (Investor Day 2020)

Tellingly, management also outlined the very compelling unit economics underlying these numbers on the webcast. For every dollar of APM revenue generated, DT stands to gain another dollar of infrastructure/log spend and an incremental $0.30-0.50 from digital experience, with potentially more upside for consumer-oriented applications.

The fact that DT stands to benefit from key trends such as growing hybrid cloud adoption underpins the growth outlook, especially considering both its industry-leading position and its ability to penetrate the enterprise space. Assuming it continues to build on its advantage as a full-stack observability platform as well, I think DT is well-positioned for sustainable revenue and profit growth going forward.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.