Finding Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks Using Dividend Radar's New Added Value Metrics

This article introduces these added value metrics and illustrates how they can be used to find undervalued dividend growth stocks for further research and possible investment.

Following community feedback, we recently added two new added value metrics to Dividend Radar, the 5-year average yield and the percentage above or below fair value.

In May, we introduced Dividend Radar, a weekly auto-generated spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least five years.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight

Dividend Radar is a free, weekly auto-generated spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more. Since its launch in May 2020, we have received excellent feedback from the community and many suggestions for improvements.

Based on this feedback, we recently updated Dividend Radar to include two new added value metrics. The first metric is the 5-year average yield of a stock, calculated on a trailing twelve month basis. The second metric is the percentage above or below fair value, relating the stock's latest closing price to the stock's presumed fair value.

In this article, we'll show how these metrics can be used in tandem to find undervalued dividend growth stocks for further research and possible investment.

Specifically, both metrics provide key insights into whether a stock is fairly valued. In fact, there is a strong correlation between them. Of 407 Dividend Radar stocks currently at or below fair value, 372 (over 91%) have a current yield greater than the 5-year average yield.

In our view, fair value should be considered from multiple angles, and these two metrics provide a compelling way to do so.

5-Year Average Yield

The 5-year average yield is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis using regular dividend payments. The first trailing twelve-month period starts at the close of the latest quarter, ensuring timely data and alignment of the yield calculations with other financial data computed quarterly.

We added the 5-year average yield (5Y Avg Yield) next to the current yield (Div Yield), making it easy to compare the two metrics.

Source: Dividend Radar (snapshot highlighting the new 5Y Avg Yield metric)

Why is the 5-year average yield an important metric?

One reason is the metric can be used as an indication of fair value. If the current yield is above the 5-year average yield, the stock may be undervalued. And if the current yield is below the 5-year average yield, the stock may be overvalued. In fact, the 5-year average yield can be used to determine a reasonable fair value estimate, particularly for stocks of stable businesses that pay and regularly increase their dividends.

If the current (forward) yield is plotted relative to the 5-year average yield history, you can see when the stock has moved into potentially undervalued and overvalued territory. Below is a Historical Yield chart of Aflac Incorporated (AFL), a Dividend Champion with a 38-year streak of dividend increases:

Source: Portfolio Insight

The chart covers ten years and plots the current yield (solid blue line) relative to the historical 5-year daily average yield (solid red line). When the current yield is above the 5-year daily average yield, the stock may be undervalued presenting a possible buying opportunity. On the other hand, when the current yield is below the historical 5-year average yield (in the red area), the stock may be overvalued.

The blue dashed line in the chart is the current yield projected backward, indicating where the current yield is relative to past values. Likewise, the red dashed line is the current five-year average yield projected backward. This line indicates how the current five-year average yield compares with past values.

Every Friday, Dividend Radar provides a spreadsheet with the latest stock price, current yield, and 5-year average yield for about 750 dividend growth stocks. You can now use these metrics to screen for potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks. And you can do a quick fair value estimate using the formula:

FV est = Price × Div Yield / 5Y Avg Yield

Percentage Above or Below Fair Value

The percentage above or below fair value relates the stock's latest closing price to the presumed fair value of the stock.

Since we view fair value as a range rather than a single value, the new metric indicates how much the stock price is above the upper value of the fair value range (positive percentage), or how much the stock price is below the lower value of the fair value range (negative percentage).

Essentially, the percentage above or below fair value metric gives context to two of Dividend Radar's fair value designations: Above Fair Value and In the Margin of Safety. By design, the metric is 0 for At Fair Value.

To determine the fair value range, we compute two prices. The first is obtained by multiplying the current EPS by 15. The second is more involved and considers EPS data and daily closing prices for the trailing 10-year period. To obtain the second value, we multiply the current EPS by the average P/E ratio of the stock over the trailing 10-year period. The pair of computed prices determine a stock's fair value range. (For REITs, we use AFFO instead of EPS).

We added the percentage above or below fair value (FV%) next to the Fair Value column:

Source: Dividend Radar (snapshot highlighting the new FV% metric)

To illustrate how the percentage above or below fair value metric is calculated, let's revisit AFL and consider its Historical Fair Value chart:

Source: Portfolio Insight (24 September)

Currently, AFL is trading below fair value, given that the green price line is well below the lower (blue) line of the fair value range. For most of 2019, AFL traded within the fair value range. Should AFL's price line rise above the upper (gray) line of the fair value range, AFL will be trading above fair value.

In contrast, a stock like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading well above the upper fair value line (+107%) in overvalued territory.

With this background, the percentage above or below fair value metric is calculated as follows:

For Above Fair Value:

(Price / upper value of fair value range) × 100

For In The Margin of Safety:

(1 − Price / lower value of fair value range) × 100

Every Friday, the Dividend Radar spreadsheet provides the latest closing stock price and the percentage above or below fair value metric (FV%) for about 750 dividend growth stocks. You can now quickly screen for stocks that merit further research based on your individual risk assessment simply by deciding your preferred margin of safety percentage.

Finding Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks

Next, we'll show how we can use the new added value metrics (along with other metrics provided by Dividend Radar) to create a list of undervalued dividend growth stocks for further research and possible investment.

The latest Dividend Radar spreadsheet (dated September 25, 2020) contains 749 stocks.

First, we use the new added value metrics to screen for undervalued stocks:

1. Percentage above or below fair value: FV% ≤ 5

Screens for all stocks that are In the Margin of Safety, or At Fair Value, or up to 5% Above Fair Value (eliminates 311 stocks and 438 stocks remain).

2. 5-year average yield: Div Yield > 5Y Avg Yield

Screens for stocks that may be undervalued when the current yield is above the 5-year average yield (eliminates 43 stocks and 395 stocks remain).

Next, we use other metrics provided by Dividend Radar to screen for stocks with desirable characteristics.

3. Dividend increase streak: No Years ≥ 10

Screens for Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders (eliminates 193 stocks and 202 stocks remain).

4. 5-year dividend growth rate: DGR 5Y ≥ 11

Screens for stocks with 5-year dividend growth rates of at least 11% (eliminates 151 stocks and 51 stocks remain).

5. 3-year trailing total returns: TTR 3Y ≥ 12

Screens for stocks with 3-year trailing total returns (stock price appreciation and dividend payouts) of at least 12% (eliminates 44 stocks and 7 stocks remain).

6. Current dividend yield: Div Yield > 2.50

Screens for stocks yielding more than 2.50% (eliminates 4 stocks and 3 stocks remain).

Snapshot of Dividend Radar spreadsheet showing the screening columns

A Rudimentary Look At The Candidates

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - Information Technology

ADP provides technology-enabled human capital management solutions and business process outsourcing solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Dividend Champion ADP has a dividend streak of 45 years. The stock currently yields 2.78% and has a 5-year dividend growth rate (DGR) of 12.5%. The company last increased its dividend in November 2019, by 15.19%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

ADP has a perfect quality score of 25 (rated Exceptional).

The stock is trading At Fair Value, as can be seen in the following Historical Fair Value chart:

Source: Portfolio Insight (25 September)

The new FV% metric in Dividend Radar is in agreement, showing that ADP currently is trading At Fair Value (0%).

Note that the closing price of $134.54 on 25 September is about 11% below the upper (blue) line of the fair value range. The FV Price Range is given in the chart above as $88.80−$150.90.

Dividend Radar shows ADP's current yield as 2.78% at $130.80 per share (the closing price on 24 September). The current yield is about 26% above ADP's 5-year average yield of 2.20%.

Below is a Historical Yield chart of ADP extracted after the market close on 24 September to match Dividend Radar's data:

Source: Portfolio Insight (24 September)

We can use the formula presented earlier to estimate ADP's fair value:

FV est = Price × Div Yield / 5Y Avg Yield = $130.80 × 2.78 / 2.20 = $165.28

This estimate is somewhat higher than the upper value of the FV Price Range mentioned above ($150.90). For comparison, Morningstar's FV is $136, Finbox.com's FV is $151.60, and Simply Wall St's FV is $120.86.

Performance-wise, ADP looks attractive, too. Below is a table providing Performance Fundamentals, courtesy of Portfolio Insight. It confirms Dividend Radar's TTR 3Y of 15.76%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - Information Technology

CSCO designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol-based products and services. The company also delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. CSCO serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and communications service providers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Dividend Contender CSCO has a dividend streak of 10 years. The stock currently yields 3.80% per share and has a 5-year DGR of 12.58%. The company last increased its dividend in February 2020, by 2.86%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

CSCO has a quality score of 24 (rated Excellent).

The stock is trading In the Margin of Safety with a closing price of $38.45, about 10% below the lower (blue) line of the fair value range:

Source: Portfolio Insight (25 September)

The new FV% metric in Dividend Radar shows that CSCO is 9% below fair value. The difference is due to the closing prices on two different days (9/24 for Dividend radar compared to 9/25 for Portfolio Insight).

Based on Dividend Radar, CSCO's current yield of 3.80% is about 27% above its 5-year average yield of 3.00%:

Source: Portfolio Insight (24 September)

Here's an estimate of CSCO's fair value using the closing price on 24 September to match Dividend Radar's data:

FV est = Price × Div Yield / 5Y Avg Yield = $37.85 × 3.80 / 3.00 = $47.94

For comparison, Morningstar's FV is $48, Finbox.com's FV is $43.97, and Simply Wall St's FV is $67.05.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Based on Dividend Radar, CSCO's 3-year TTR CAGR is 17.78%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) - Financials

Founded in 1937, TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, as well as through variable annuity life insurance plans. TROW is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dividend Champion TROW has a dividend streak of 34 years. The stock currently yields 2.92% per share and has a 5-year DGR of 11.6%. The company last increased its dividend in February 2020, by 18.42%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

TROW has a quality score of 24 (rated Excellent).

The stock is trading In the Margin of Safety with a closing price of $123.43, about 6% below the lower (gray) line of the fair value range:

Source: Portfolio Insight (25 September)

Based on Dividend Radar, TROW's current yield of 2.92% is about 8% above its 5-year average yield of 2.70%.

Source: Portfolio Insight (24 September)

Here's an estimate of CSCO's fair value using the closing price on 24 September to match Dividend Radar's data:

FV est = Price × Div Yield / 5Y Avg Yield = $123.43 × 2.92 / 2.70 = $133.49

For comparison, Morningstar's FV is $114, Finbox.com's FV is $138.46, and Simply Wall St's FV is $168.17.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Based on Dividend Radar, TROW's 3-year Total Trailing Returns (TTR) CAGR is 21.75%.

Concluding Remarks

Using two new added value metrics in Dividend Radar, the 5-year average yield and the percentage above or below fair value, along with other metrics already provided, we uncovered three undervalued dividend growth stocks for further analysis and possible investment: ADP, CSCO, and TROW.

The following charts demonstrate how these companies have performed over the past ten years, based on TTR and DGR.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stocks have performed remarkably well, they are high-quality stocks (as determined by DVK Quality Snapshots), and they are trading at favorable valuations. We believe these stocks are worth further research and possible investment.

Since its launch in May 2020, Dividend Radar has been downloaded 7,500 times. We want to thank the Seeking Alpha members and dividend growth investment community for many excellent suggestions and comments. Please continue providing feedback and help us to improve Dividend Radar!

One of the most commonly requested features Dividend Radar readers have asked for is more in-depth fundamental data. To help meet this need, we're planning to introduce the Dividend Radar Spotlight, a monthly deep dive into dividend growth stocks. What makes Spotlight unique is that it will be driven by a software and data analytics platform at Portfolio Insight. This will allow us to identify and analyze key fundamental trends and bring them to you on a timely basis. As a bonus, we will also accept requests for topics to research, so please don't hesitate to send us your suggestions!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADP, CSCO, TROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.