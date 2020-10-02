First SPAC ETF Launch

The Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK) started trading Thursday, October 1, 2020. The first special purpose acquisition company / SPAC exchange trade fund / ETF, SPAK is launching during a bonanza year for SPAC investors. SPAK will allocate 80% of its capital to companies that have gone public via SPACs. They will remove companies under government investigation such as Nikola (NKLA).

What is a SPAC?

A SPAC is a blank check company. A team of sponsors raises money in an IPO. They don’t have any commercial operations. They are founded with the intent to acquire an operating business within a set period of time, typically a year and a half or two years. The money that they raise is placed in a trust. If an investor doesn’t like the deal that they make or if they fail to make one, then that investor can get his share of the trust value, which protects much or all of his downside. For more background, you can check out SPAC FAQs.

Why should you invest?

21st century successor to IPOs. SPACs offer private companies assurance that they will get a given deal price in a speedy process that can be less disruptive than a traditional IPO route. They give outside passive minority investors greater access to participate in deals for companies that are going public. Average SPAC quality is increasing in a virtuous cycle with better sponsors drawing greater capital culminating in SPACs’ greatest year ever, more than doubling the capital raised in last year’s previous record. As discussed in SPAC Winners And Losers,

The special purpose acquisition company / SPAC process is [the IPO’s] post-Moneyball successor based on transparent price discovery. Sponsors go to the market to raise their fund based on their potential. They go back to the market to secure a vote based on their deal. At every step of the way, there is real time feedback from the marketplace as prices assign value and communicate who is winning and who is losing. It is fairer, more rational, and more efficient. Additionally, regulators love SPACs because they help counterbalance the steep long-term decline in the number of US public company listings.

What does the ETF offer?

Ease for retail investors. If you’d like to put together a portfolio of these opportunities yourself, be careful: they have a terrific ratio of risk to reward, but you have to execute the strategy perfectly. One errant failure to keep track of a redemption deadline could easily wipe out the upside of the rest of a portfolio. The ETF removes the need for you to pick SPAC winners from losers. Investors get a diversified portfolio of the most liquid SPACs. Their initial portfolio has twenty-nine stocks and rebalances quarterly. 80% are deSPACed operating companies and the remaining 20% are SPACs seeking to consummate deals.

% of Net Assets Name Ticker 20% Draftkings (DKNG) 13% Clarivate (CCC) 9% Vertiv (VRT) 5% Open Lending (LPRO) 4% Broadmark (BRMK) 4% Vivint (VVNT) 4% Immunovant (IMVT) 4% Virgin Galactic (SPCE) 3% Repay (RPAY) 3% Churchill (CCXX) 2% Immatics (IMTX) 2% Flying Eagle (FEAC) 2% PAE (PAE) 2% Spartan (SPAQ) 2% Ranpak (PACK) 2% Utz (UTZ) 2% Churchill II (CCX) 2% OneSpaWorld (OSW) 2% Accell (ACEL) 1% AdeptHealth (AHCO) 1% Conyers II (CPAA) 1% FinTech III (FTAC) 1% Forum II (FMCI) 1% Apex (APXT) 1% Global Blue (GB) 1% HF Foods (HFFG) 1% Velodyne (VLDR) 1% Juniper (JIH) 1% Tuscan (OTC:THCB) 1% Whole Earth (FREE) 1% GX (GXGX) 1% Crescent (CRSA) 1% Trine (TRNE) 1% Silver Spike (SSPK) 1% Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

What does it get right?

Just liquid SPACs. This ETF avoids small obscure SPACs that tend to underperform. As discussed in SPAC Size Matters, the biggest opportunities are in the biggest SPACs. SPAK will miss out on few opportunities by their focus on the largest, most liquid SPACs.

No frauds (at least once they're caught). It could also serve SPAK holders well that the ETF tosses companies under government investigation such as Nikola (NKLA) which is down over 60% since June.

Nikola could be at further risk if GM (GM) pulls out of their partnership.

Flywheel... at least for a while. The new ETF could drive demand to the category, propping up the underlying securities. Greater convenience could offer investors a flywheel that could drive performance. When the SPDR gold shares (GLD) ETF was launched, it brought new demand to the gold market.

SPAK could serve a similar function for the SPAC market, especially by bidding up its outsized exposures such as DraftKings, which hit an all-time high the day that SPAK launched.

What does it get wrong?

No warrants. The ETF doesn’t have any warrant exposure. To date, warrants have been one of the best ways to profit from SPACs. According to the SPAC Research Warrant Index, their performance has been meteoric over the past year. The index sits close to an all-time high today. Many of the best SPAC opportunities such as Trine (TRNE) and Kensington (KCAC) have been in their warrants. I expect that will continue. One major advantage of warrants is that sponsors have been using warrant structures to sweeten deals for investors to entice them to vote for transactions and to not redeem. While warrants are worthless if no deal is secured, that has not happened to me once since I began investing in SPACs.

No IPOs. They are not actually participating in IPOs. For a current example, IPO participants bought Altimeter (AGCU) units this morning for $10.00 per unit. Those were completely covered by $10 in trust value. But SPAK wouldn’t get that price. They participate in the secondary market where the units are currently trading over 20% higher, last at $12.16 per unit. Not only is that much more expensive and a majority of the units’ reasonably likely gain in expected value, but due to the run up in price, they are now only 82% protected by cash in trust. This is a vastly less attractive investment opportunity for SPAK holders than for the Citi (C.PK), Goldman (GS.PK), and Morgan Stanley (MS.PK) clients allocated IPO units.

Low yields. As recently as March 2020, one could construct a diversified portfolio of SPACs with a double-digit yield and downside protection. But with SPACs more and more in favor and with interest rates low, they are trading at or close to trust value. In fact, SPACs in the SPAK portfolio trade with a substantially negative average yield to trust value. SPAC IPOs offer a true “heads you win / tails you tie” opportunity. SPAK offers a “heads you win / tails you lose a substantial amount of your capital” speculation that inflated secondary market prices will inflate further.

Inability to negotiate with SPAC sponsors. A big part of running a successful SPAC fund is negotiating with SPAC sponsors for better deals. This requires concentration and resources to advocate on behalf of investors. Today, SPAK is too small and too diffused to have much pull with sponsors. Even if they had any, their quarterly rebalancing is too slow and crude to be able to scale up or down to maximize exposure to potential bumps. These bumps can make a big difference in both increasing profits and decreasing risks. SPAK will miss out on both.

Inability to use equity options for exits. SPAK just buys and sells equities in the secondary market. This sacrifices good opportunities to exit via buy writing when prices and volatility are extremely high. To use their largest position as an example, DraftKings (DKNG) currently costs over $60 per share and has high implied volatility. One could write November 20, 2020 $65 calls against the position for $7.60, capturing a massive amount of premium and exiting at a favorable price if the shares get called away. Many other SPAK portfolio companies are similarly high priced and high volatility, potentially benefitting from buy writing or other options strategies.

Mostly deSPACed equities. The biggest red flag and the reason why SPAK could be a great short as a hedge against your SPAC exposure or as a standalone alpha-generating short is that they are 80% in deSPACed equities. This is probably one of the most risky, vulnerable, and expensive parts of the entire equity market. They might not own Nikola (NKLA) directly, but they will have lots of exposure to Nikola-like situations. Nikola shows the potential lapses in SPAC sponsor due diligence. If it crashes from here, it could shake confidence in the whole SPAC space.

Why do most deSPACed equities lose investors money? The equity market is ruthlessly efficient at re-rating SPAC targets. They often decline right around the amount that takes into account sponsor promote and other SPAC expenses of 20-30%. Small, obscure, ill-conceived and rushed last-minute deals are often penalized with particular severity. There is no reason for them to recover this penalty. SPAC sponsors are in a rush. It is impossible to be both time-sensitive and price-sensitive. Venture capital investors report getting swarmed with multiple teams of SPAC sponsors outbidding each other for potential targets. Short-term SPAC enthusiasm for faddish targets such as electric vehicles can help them pump performance, but that risks mean reversion in the longer-term. Whatever is hot enough to get a SPAC deal over the line in one year might not be what is in favor in the next. SPAK portfolio companies could suffer a lot of mean reversion in the subsequent year or two after the initial hype quiets down.

SPAK’s methodology oversizes the positions that the market has bid up the most. In each of these cases, presumably self-seeking and rational people sold their businesses to a SPAC that had approximately $10 in cash. So wild price moves indicate that they were wildly off in what they should have been paid. DraftKings (DFNG) is both the highest returning deSPACed equity and SPAK’s biggest position. If it lost half of its current share price, it would still be a top four performer, but SPAK would lose 10% of its net asset value. Clarivate is the #2 position in SPAK and the #3 deSPACed performer. Oversizing such positions expresses a bold view that recent sellers with inside information in a strong market for private equity buyouts sold their firms for a small fraction of what they were worth. Possible. Not likely.

These four names make up almost half of the SPAK portfolio.

Value investors (such as me) who are attracted to SPACs are attracted to buying something for less than cash value and occasionally being able to sell it into a frenzy. Buying SPAK at today’s prices flips this idea on its head and instead buys into the frenzy and exits a few years later, presumably when the market has moved on to some new frenzy.

Active v. passive

I am generally a big fan of passive equity exposure. Most people can solve most of their financial needs with a combination of federally insured savings accounts and passive equity funds generating minimal fees and taxes. Such funds are best when they track broad markets such as the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) or the Russell 2000 (IWM).

But specialized market niches call for active management. SPACs are essentially venture capital exit vehicles. Venture capital funds are actively managed by sophisticated experts with specialized skills and inside information into their portfolios. Passively buying what they’re selling would be unilateral disarmament and a preemptive surrender to these sophisticated sellers. It could suffer from adverse selection as very active private equity funds such as Apollo (APO), Carlyle (CG), and KKR (KKR) pick and choose their favorite investments, then passive SPAC investors come in to buy up whatever they don’t want. Instead, the dynamics favor active management and radical selectivity. SPACs are worth extensive research but only occasional IPO exposure and rare deSPACing exposure. SPAK offers no research and mindless IPO and deSPACed exposure.

Conclusion

Just give the people what they (think they) want. What SPAK has in common with the broader SPAC phenomenon is that it is supplying the market with something that the market demands at the moment. This could work well for a while as it will overweight the frothiest parts of a frothy market. I have no idea how it will perform tomorrow or next week or next month. But in the longer term it is almost perfectly structured to underperform the S&P 500 (SPY).

Perfect counterparty. I hope that this doesn’t deter SPAK buyers, because it is also almost perfectly structured to be a durable counterparty to advantage players. I participated in Forum II (FMCI) via founders shares and am gratified to see the market’s enthusiasm for our acquisition of Tattooed Chef.

While I am going to hold my shares through the deSPACing process, at some point we will need an exit. Perhaps the market will fully (or over) recognize its value. Perhaps there is a future problem with the business. Perhaps we simply find a better use of our capital. But whatever the reason, when it is the optimal time to get out, SPAK will be there to get in.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long APXT, CCX, CCXX, CCXXU, CPAA, CPAAU, FEAC, FMCI, FMCIU, GS, KKR.. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: First, if you’d like to put together a portfolio of these opportunities yourself, be careful: they have terrific risk/rewards, but you have to execute the strategy perfectly. One errant failure to keep track of a redemption deadline could easily wipe out the upside of the rest of a portfolio. Second, our firm manages a discretionary strategy focused on SPACs, and while we disclose positions that are discussed in this article, we may buy or sell positions at any time on behalf of our investors. If you have questions or would like to understand more about the strategy, please contact my colleague Rob Sterner at rsterner@rangeleycapital.com.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.