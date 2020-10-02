Bassett’s outlook to produce greater EPS results in the future looks even more certain given the strong housing.

Bassett (BSET) reported stellar Q3 results [ended August] yesterday, with the stock beating the consensus [one analyst] estimate by a mile. The EPS of $0.22 beat consensus loss -0.07 estimate by 0.29, and revenue of $91.56 million [beats by $11.92 million, or 14.9%] were both rock solid. Bassett has seen a very strong recovery in the months following May, and ever since then their demand and orders for their furniture have skyrocketed. This was in part due to encouraging external factors led by the housing market boom, with record 20-year all time high numbers being released for August. We see this trend continuing, and this has led to Bassett’s improving business outlook.

The stock was up yesterday, on these encouraging company earnings, by 15%. Their EPS of $0.22 was an increase YoY from the EPS of $0.21 reported in the same prior year quarter. Despite the severe economic impact of Covid-19, the company was able to produce healthy EPS growth YoY, and we are not surprised by this. In our Initial Note [published when Bassett was trading at $12.40 on 09/9/2020], we had highlighted that the company has very easy YoY comparisons for the next several quarters, setting up for strong YoY headline EPS growth.

Additionally, our EPS estimates for FY11/2021 and FY11/2022 are $1.31 and $1.74, respectively. We think that the company will be able to reach these EPS estimates going forward, and that they accurately reflect the company’s earnings potential. These estimates are much ahead of consensus, but we are confident of the multiple factors driving a booming housing market will continue: WFH, exodus from cities, consumers spending less on vacations/restaurants, Millennium generation reaching peak home buying age, need for more space at home, etc. Our EPS estimate of $1.31 for our next year [FY 11/2021] will inch closer to the actual reported FY17 EPS of $1.44 and will become increasingly “normal” as we exit FY 2020. You can see our full estimates in our earnings model which was attached in our Initial Note on Bassett.

Sequential EPS and Revenue since 2016. As you can see there is easy YoY comparison for EPS in the red outlined box for this August quarter. [Source Bloomberg Terminal]

At the current price, we stick with our initial price target of $24 on a conservative P/E estimate of 16.0x [compared to its 5-year average of 19.0x] suggesting total return potential of 55% from the current price of $15.66.

However, we see more upside based on a normal EPS level of $1.50, which was approximately the actual EPS reported during 2015, 2016, and 2017. Our medium-term price target, on a 2-3 years’ time horizon, is $33.00, or over 100% total return potential. We arrived at this price target by multiplying Bassett’s 5-year actual average P/E of 19.0x with a normal EPS of $1.50 and adding in net cash of $5. The stock has, in the past, traded as high as $37.00. We are optimistic that the company will reach back to its previous stock price highs on favorable risk-reward and a robust housing market outlook.

Bassett 5-year chart from Bloomberg Terminal - as you can see it traded as high as $37.00 in 2017-2018.

Improving Cash Position and FCF

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Cash, Cash Equiv. QoQ

The company has a very attractive net cash position with zero debt [both short term and long term, excluding lease liabilities] of $48.7 million, or $4.82 per share [up from $3.71 per share year end 2019]. This represents a healthy 31% of the current stock price.

Due to Covid-19, the company has done an excellent job of managing working capital and costs, leading to a surge in FCF for the 9 months ending in August to the tune of $15.3 million, or $1.51 per share. This is a yield of 9.6% which is very attractive, on just 9 months results.

Bassett this Quarter: Robust Demand and Order Improvements

Source: Bassett, Investor Relations

According to Chairman/CEO Rob Spilman:

“We ended the quarter with a $37.4 million wholesale backlog, 223% more than our backlog of August 2019. Once again, we have very little insight into the sustainability of the “stay at home” trend and the positive effect it has on the fortunes of Bassett and on our industry in general. Nevertheless, we are squarely focused on manufacturing and delivering all of the furniture that we possibly can as quickly as possible to maximize the opportunity that is presently before us. Additionally, the quarter-end retail backlog of $47.9 million, a 70% increase over last year……We have fallen further behind in September as our incoming orders continue to climb past levels not seen in over a decade……The pandemic forced us to take a very hard look at every aspect of our cost structure and our rapid return to profitability and the generation of significant levels of cash flow is a by-product of these lessons learned.”

There was a 40% YoY increase in incoming orders for the month of August. Combined corporate and licensed wholesale sales increased by 10% and accounted for 58% of incoming orders. Written sales in the corporate store network exceeded delivered revenue by approximately $18 million during the quarter. Driven by 100 Bassett Design Centers and their Club Level motion program, open market sales grew by an astounding 61%.

In the corporate retail segment, Bassett’s customer acquisition resulting from digital outreach strategies leapt forward with a 63% increase in traffic to our website and a 118% increase in web orders. According to the CEO:

“The pandemic has affected many furniture providers and, despite our challenges, we believe that our service level has held up better than most”

100% of Bassett corporate stores opened by June 15.

In addition, Bassett has invested more in their “Made in America” segment. They are doing this on the premise that consumers will appreciate products that are made at home – something that is unique to the company.

Housing Market Leads to Strong Quarter & Guidance for Bassett

The housing market rebounded emphatically in June, demonstrating record gains in existing home sales of 20.7% (the largest monthly gain in 7 years). Following this positive development, in July, the housing market again beat analyst expectations, with US housing starts totaling 1.496 million in July, vs. 1.240 million expected. Pending home sales further rose 8.8% from July in August, reaching a 20-year record high. Sales were 24.2% higher than August 2019.

Source: CNBC

Sales of new single-family homes in the United States jumped 4.8 percent from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,011 thousand in August of 2020, surprising markets that were expecting a fall to 895 thousand. It is the highest reading since September of 2006 [14 years ago] as the housing market continues to recover from the coronavirus hit, prompted by record low interest rates and increasing demand as people move away from the big cities. According to trading economics

Source: Trading Economics

Catalysts

Orders

Demand is starting to build up and at a rapid pace. There was a 40% YoY increase in incoming orders for the month of August. The backlog will help the company increase top line.

Housing

Housing market had a record month in June, growing 20.7% in existing home sales, and then growing further in July to 24.7% from the June period. Across the entire country, people were increasingly finding living spaces in the suburbs, fed up with living in big cities. This encouraging development continued forward into August, and we expect this trend to be the primary catalyst for this stock for a good time to come.

Cash

The company has $4.82 per share in cash, which is 31% of today’s stock price. This is very attractive and can act as a cushion towards Covid-19-related expenses as well as help towards growth.

Long 118-year history with 103 stores

Source: Company Website

Bassett has a long 118-year history and has persevered through worse times than these. As of 2019, they have a total of 103 stores in operation – 70 company owned and 33 licensed stores. This is a sign that they are in a better position to handle this pandemic period, and in the August quarter press release they are mentioned that they are gaining market share as well.

Dividend

Bassett has had a history of special dividend payouts in 2015, 2016, and 2017. These payouts add a lot to yearly shareholder gains in dividend payments. With accretive cash mounting on the B/S, as well as Bassett’s impressive FCF per share, we think there are more special dividends to be made going forward. We also expect the dividend, which slightly dipped this year as a result of the coronavirus, to normalize in FY21, and continue on an upward payout trajectory from there on out.

Insider Buying

There has been a lot of insider buying as well as corporate buybacks. CEO Robert Schillman has been leading the pack, with 30,000 shares being bought amongst a slew of similar purchases of Bassett stock seen as transactions in his account [see image below].

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Risks

US-China Trade War

If the US-China trade war doesn’t peter out in the following months, then we could continue to see tariffs being placed on incoming goods. This could be a concern for the company which imports its fabric from China.

Competition

The furniture industry is a heavily fragmented space, with many players. Bassett will have to reinvent and maintain its market share, otherwise it could risk losing out in this unique time period where things are starting to look good for everybody. Their 118-year history has proven, however, that they are not easy to knock out of balance.

Conclusion

Bassett had a great August quarter. They beat estimates and order demand hit the roof. In the month of August their incoming orders grew 40% YoY. With the housing market outlook continuing to be robust, Bassett looks to benefit even more from people looking to buy furniture. Cash is now 31% of the stock price, as all of Bassett’s corporate stores are now fully running and operational – a good sign. Despite Covid-19 disruptions, we have seen an easy comparison for Bassett YoY for this quarter and going forward we should see positive earnings surprise as EPS comparisons show further improvement. We stick with our price target of $24.00 which represents a 55% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.