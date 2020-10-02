Margins are an area where the company has lagged, and I expect the new CEO to take a more aggressive approach to improving sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution efficiency.

Heineken was one of the first major brewers to really embrace premiumization, and the company's attractive geographic footprint give it above-average long-term growth potential.

Heineken has seen a significant hit to volumes during COVID-19, as key operating areas in Latin America, Africa, and Asia have been hit by production, distribution, and retail difficulties.

In a beverage market that doesn’t offer a lot of obvious bargains, I like to look for company-specific drivers and stories that could help separate a company from the pack, and I think Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) has that. Heineken was an early mover in shifting its mix up-market (premiumization), which is a key factor in offsetting declining beer consumption in developed markets. At the same time, Heineken has created an attractive long-term growth footprint in significant emerging markets like Vietnam that can help drive greater long-term growth. Last and by no means least, Heineken has not yet really prioritized optimal operating efficiency, and I believe this is a significant potential margin driver.

I’d describe Heineken’s valuation as “okay” more than “compelling”, but I do like the business and the potential for both superior long-term growth and improving margins. With a mid-to-high single-digit total annualized return potential, this is a name I’d consider if you want exposure to this sector.

COVID-19 Is Creating Chaos

The global pandemic has created extensive challenges for beverage companies, and Heineken is no exception. Like Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Heineken has been impacted by production and retail disruptions in many key markets, including Mexico (also a challenge for Constellation Brands (STZ)) and South Africa, as some governments designated brewers as non-essential businesses and/or moved to restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Volume declined 21% in the second quarter, with beer volume down about 20% - clearly worse than ABI (down 17%), Constellation (down 6%) and Molson Coors (TAP) (down more than 12%). The Asia-Pacific and Europe segments held up relatively better (down 14% and 13%, respectively), but Africa/Mideast/Russia was hit hard (down 23%), as was the Americas (down 28%) on those production and sales disruptions.

Trade-down impacts (people choosing cheaper products) have been hard to gauge. In past downturns, Heineken has seen better performance than its peers, but it is plausible that the impact could be more significant this time around.

Premiumization And A Better Long-Term Footprint

While premiumization, developing more high-end brands and driving to drive more customer volume toward them, has become the buzzy topic in alcoholic beverages, Heineken was one of the first to embrace it in earnest. Heineken already got more than a third of its revenue from products in premium/super-premium categories back in 2016, and that mix has since grown to beyond 40% (around 43%), including a meaningful presence in non-alcoholic beers (about 6% of volume).

Why does this matter? The mass-market beer category is dying a slow death, with annual volume declines stretching back quite a while now. While the bottom-end discount/value market has held pretty steady, the margins are poor. At the premium/super-premium levels, though, there is still some consumption growth and considerably more pricing power.

Heineken has done well positioning premium brands like Heineken, Tiger, Sol, I would fault them for being a little slow at times to pick up on new trends. Heineken is just now rolling out some hard seltzer products (Pure Piraña and Canijilla) and even then only on a limited test-market basis. While there’s a lot of money to be made in maximizing existing brands, I think product development/innovation is an area Heineken needs to work on.

I’m even more bullish on Heineken’s global footprint, as the company is skewed towards markets that can drive above-market growth both on rising incomes and a growing consumption of beer. About 90% of Heineken’s volume growth in recent years has come from five markets – Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, South Africa, and Vietnam – and I see meaningful consumption growth opportunities outside of Latin America. Heineken also has strong share in markets like India and Nigeria (and to a lesser extent Russia) that offer above-average volume growth from changing consumption patterns.

Management has also been active in shoring up important markets. Over the past few years Heineken has acquired Kirin’s (OTCPK:KNBWY) Brazilian business and formed a partnership with CR Snow to expand its distribution in China. While Heineken was able to build a modest toe-hold in China’s premium category (around 5% share), CR’s roughly one-third share of the market should provide more meaningful leverage over time.

The Outlook

Heineken cannot afford to just rest on its laurels. Losing exclusivity through FEMSA’s (FMX) OXXO stores will make ABI a tougher competitor in Northern Mexico, and there’s still work to do in the Brazilian distribution system, as well as markets like Russia and China.

Where I think there may be some of the lowest-hanging fruit is in margins. Heineken has generally been more interested in investing for growth rather than focusing on peak operating efficiency, and it has led to some lackluster margin leverage There’s a new CEO in place, though, and I believe more a comprehensive operating efficiency focus is coming fairly soon. There is a risk that an efficiency drive will cut into growth, but I believe Heineken will be able to have its cake and eat it too, as I see a lot of low-hanging fruit across its sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution operations.

I expect mid-single-digit revenue growth from Heineken over the long term, driven in large part by the company’s greater skew to growing emerging markets, and particularly its lucrative markets in Asia (Vietnam already accounts for more than 10% of overall profits). With a greater focus on operating and asset efficiency, I believe FCF margins can head into the mid-teens, driving strong free cash flow growth. I will note, though, that I have overestimated Heineken’s margin leverage in the potential in the past, so there’s a risk I’m too bullish here.

The Bottom Line

Although I like the story at Heineken, strong leverage to faster-growing markets and significant margin improvement opportunities, I can’t say that the Street has exactly ignored this name. I do see mid-to-high single-digit annualized return potential, which isn’t bad, but also isn’t strong enough to make it a clear-cut buy just on valuation. Heineken would definitely be among my first choices in the sector, though, and I do see the possibility of beat-and-raise performance down the line if management decides to serious address its margin improvement opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.