The primary reason behind the collapse is the unprecedented downturn in the energy sector, which has been caused by the pandemic.

The stock of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A) has plunged 60% over the last nine months. Just like the other oil majors, Shell temporarily bounced off its March lows, but it has steadily declined in the last three months and thus it is now heading towards its 25-year lows. The stock has collapsed, not only for reasons beyond its control, such as the pandemic, but also for its own mistakes. In this article, I will analyze the reasons behind the collapse of Shell.

The pandemic

The primary reason behind the daunting performance of the stock of Shell is the pandemic, which has caused an unprecedented downturn in the oil market. Thanks to the reopening of the economies, the demand for gasoline and diesel has retrieved most of its pandemic-driven losses but the demand for jet fuel remains depressed. The air traffic is still approximately 50% lower than it was last year due to the reluctance of people to return to their normal traveling habits amid the coronavirus crisis.

Consequently, the global demand for refined products is expected to slump by 8.3 million barrels per day on average this year, from 101.4 to 93.1 million barrels per day. This will be the steepest decline in at least three decades. In August, the global oil consumption averaged 94.3 million barrels per day, down 8.2 million b/d from August 2019, but up from an average of 85.1 million b/d during the second quarter of 2020 and 93.3 million b/d in July.

The plunge in the global demand for oil products has caused suppressed oil prices and thus very poor upstream earnings for Shell. This is a strong headwind for the oil major, which generates most of its earnings from its upstream segment during normal times. The poor demand for refined products has also caused exceptionally thin refining margins. As a result, the downstream segment of Shell has been severely hurt as well and thus it has failed to provide a support to the total earnings of the company.

All these headwinds were prominent in the last quarterly report of Shell. In the second quarter, the average realized prices of oil, LNG and gas, as well as the refining margins of Shell, slumped. Shell reduced its operating expenses by $1.5 billion in an attempt to offset all these headwinds but its adjusted earnings per share plunged 82%. On the bright side, only Shell and Total (TOT) managed to post a (modest) adjusted profit in the second quarter whereas all the other oil majors incurred material losses.

The dividend

Until this year, Shell had an unparalleled dividend record. To be sure, it had not cut its dividend since World War II. When the pandemic struck, the market began to fear that the oil major would cut its dividend for the first time in 75 years and thus led its stock price to a 25-year low of $20. However, in late March, the management of Shell stated that the dividend was safe thanks to the suspension of share repurchases and the reduction of operating expenses. Unfortunately, in April, Shell cut its dividend by 66%.

The most disappointing part is, not the dividend cut per se, but the misleading guidance of management. As Shell had frozen its dividend for five years, it was evident that the company was struggling to maintain its generous dividend long before the onset of the pandemic. As a result, it was only natural that the oil major cut its dividend amid the unprecedented downturn caused by the pandemic. Therefore, the misleading guidance of management was unacceptable and provided a negative signal for the quality of management.

Poor results even before the pandemic

Shell was unable to grow its earnings even before the pandemic. As a result, it has posted poor results for six quarters in a row. The primary reason behind the lackluster business performance is the inability of Shell to grow its production in the last two years.

In early 2016, Shell acquired BG Group for $53 billion and thus significantly increased its gas production. However, in order to fund that expensive acquisition, the oil major implemented an extensive asset divestment program in recent years. All those asset sales took their toll on the production of the company, along with the natural decline of its wells, and thus Shell has failed to grow its production in the last two years.

It is also remarkable that Shell spent $16.4 billion on share repurchases in 2018 and 2019 when its stock price was hovering around its 5-year highs. It would have been much more beneficial to the shareholders if Shell had invested that amount on new growth projects instead of buying back its shares at elevated prices. Unfortunately, Shell is still pursuing this shareholder policy and insists on repurchasing its shares only when it enjoys excessive cash flows. Shell enjoys excessive cash flows only when the oil and gas prices are high and hence only when its stock price is high so this shareholder policy is highly detrimental in the long run.

The stagnant output is a major concern for oil producers. Shell has performed poorly compared to its peers, such as Chevron (CVX), BP (BP) and Total, which have all grown their production in each of the last three years. Only Shell and Exxon Mobil (XOM) have failed to grow their output in recent years.

Due to its inability to grow its production and the natural decline of its wells, Shell has posted an average reserve replacement ratio of only 48% over the last three years.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is a big red flag for the company, as the greatest challenge for oil producers is to replenish their reserves. Due to the poor reserve replacement ratio of Shell, the duration of its reserves has steadily declined for six consecutive years, from 12 years in 2013 to 7.9 years in 2019. This duration of reserves is much worse than the industry average of approximately 11 years and thus it raises concerns over the growth prospects of the oil major in the upcoming years.

Energy transition

Most of the developed countries pursue energy policies that reduce carbon dioxide emissions and rely more on renewable energy sources. Electric vehicles are expected to gradually replace conventional vehicles over the next decade, as some auto manufacturers will stop producing conventional vehicles in a few years from now. This transition will provide a strong headwind to all the oil majors, which have always generated most of their earnings from their oil production.

Shell recently announced its intention to cut its oil and gas cost of production by 40% in order to shift its focus on renewable energy sources. Given the ongoing transition in the energy landscape, the strategic shift of Shell is certainly in the right direction. However, the margins of the new business are likely to be lower than the margins of oil and gas production. In addition, the oil major has not provided any details regarding its business plan, as it still trying to figure out its new strategy.

The great uncertainty that arises from the unprecedented restructuring of Shell has undoubtedly taken its toll on the stock price. Investors are always upset when a company shifts from its core business, in which it has great expertise, to new endeavors due to the resultant uncertainty.

Final thoughts

Due to all the above headwinds, the stock of Shell has plunged near its 25-year lows. The major reason behind the collapse of the stock price is the pandemic, which is beyond the control of the oil major. However, Shell is responsible for its stagnant output and the waste of $16.4 billion on expensive share repurchases. Shell should do its best to put a stop on the decline of its oil and gas reserves and invest in new oil and gas projects as well as renewable energy projects with a high return on investment.

While most of the shareholders of Shell should be disappointed right now, they should realize that the stock is probably undervalued right now due to all these headwinds and the uncertainty that surrounds the prospects of the company. When all the headlines are negative, a stock is usually beaten to the extreme. Those who purchase Shell near its 25-year lows are likely to be highly rewarded in the upcoming years. However, this is a topic that needs thorough analysis and hence it will be discussed in another article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.