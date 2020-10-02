Nvidia (NVDA) is by far my favorite technology growth company. Its CEO, Jensen Huang, is one of the most technically astute and farsighted corporate leaders today. Nvidia's problems are mostly of its own making and related to the fact that in many ways Nvidia is still being run like the scrappy Silicon Valley startup it was more than 20 years ago. Like a young adult who's still acting like a teenager, this has ceased to be cute or attractive. It's time for Nvidia to grow up, which is to say, to grow into its new-found wealth, prominence, and power.

Back to the kitchen: Jensen Huang introduces Ampere for gamers. Source: Anandtech.

The troubled Ampere launch underscores a lack of maturity

The RTX 3080 sold out so fast, both on Nvidia's side for FE cards and on other online sellers of partner cards, that many speculated that this was just a “paper launch.” Most of the mainstream tech review sites eschewed such speculation, but some did report it as rumor. One of the few reviewers to investigate the claims, Gamers Nexus, concluded that card supply was comparable to the RTX 20 series launch. Demand was simply much greater than supply.

And social media influencers, especially on YouTube, continue to use terms like “disaster,” “failure” and “botched” to describe the launch. Despite the headline hyperbole, the criticisms invariably come down to simply a lack of adequate supply. One comment I read claimed that it must have been a paper launch because Nvidia “should” have been able to assure adequate supply. After all, it was argued, Apple (AAPL) does this every year with the iPhone launch.

I thought the comment was unintentionally perceptive. Indeed, Nvidia was not acting like Apple. It's not that Ampere was a paper launch, but that, unlike Apple, Nvidia was inexperienced with dealing with huge global demand for its products.

The criticisms have moved on beyond the launch to attacks on the products themselves, with many YouTube headlines screaming that the RTX 3080 suffers from a design flaw because it “crashes to desktop” during game play. But in fact, the crashes only occur when the cards are overclocked, and Nvidia, like every other maker of processors, doesn't guarantee performance when the 3080 is overclocked.

Yet, somehow, this became Nvidia's fault, and this just points out another problem attendant upon Nvidia's newfound prominence. There are now legions of social media Nvidia haters (just as there are Apple haters) at the ready to attack and denounce Nvidia and its products. Nvidia needs to be more careful not to play into their hands.

Besides the lack of adequate supply, there were aspects of the launch to criticize legitimately. Nvidia had claimed “up to 2x RTX 2080 performance” in conventional (non-ray traced) games at 4K resolution. I haven't seen any independent reviews that achieved that. Most saw a 70% improvement.

Why make an exaggerated claim? It smacks of the “fake it 'till you make it” startup mentality. It only undermines Nvidia's credibility and does a disservice to its customers.

Nvidia also claimed a 1.9X performance per watt improvement over Turing in ray traced games (Control). However, the claim seems a little specious, given that Nvidia is comparing an operating point for Ampere (60 FPS at roughly 130W) that would not typically be encountered in practice. Gaming software typically flogs the card to within an inch of its thermally limited life.

So let's use Nvidia's chart but compare at more realistic operating points for each card, where the cards are operating at approximately their thermal limits, indicated by the blue lines I've added.

Source: Nvidia's GeForce Special Event, via YouTube.

For Turing, this is about 60 frames per second (FPS) at 245 W according to Nvidia's graph, for an FPS/W of 0.245. For Ampere this is about 105 FPS at 325 W for FPS/W of 0.323. The percent efficiency improvement is 32%.

This is better than the non-ray traced results, which showed almost no generational improvement in efficiency (based on data from the Tom's Hardware review of the RTX 3080). I went through this in detail for my subscribers, but I'll omit the details here for the sake of brevity.

I would expect the ray tracing results to show improvement since Nvidia made improvements to both the RT cores and the Tensor cores used for ray tracing. In fact, Nvidia does appear to have delivered on its promised improvements in FPS performance for ray traced games. For the ray traced games that Tom's Hardware tested, there was fairly good agreement with Nvidia's claims:

Data Source: Tom's Hardware review and Nvidia Special Event.

Nvidia apparently chose to prioritize improving ray traced game performance, and this goes a long way toward explaining the heightened demand for the cards. One of the major criticisms of reviewers of the Turing generation was the reduction of FPS performance with ray tracing enabled. Generally, the 3080 could achieve better than 60 FPS for any ray-traced game at 4K, as long as DLSS was enabled when available.

Most concerning from a competition standpoint was the lack of electrical efficiency improvement over Turing for conventional gaming. Since AMD (AMD) has promised a 50% efficiency improvement for RDNA2 (“big Navi”) over RDNA, AMD could charge ahead of Nvidia in efficiency and in conventional gaming performance when RDNA2 graphics cards are launched later this month.

Source: Tom's Hardware.

This lack of efficiency improvement seems to be a direct consequence of Nvidia choosing the Samsung “8 nm” process, which is really a slightly improved 10 nm process, for Ampere. Since TSMC (TSM) already is producing 5 nm products (for Apple), this means the Samsung process already is two generations behind the leading edge and a full generation behind the TSMC 7 nm process that AMD is likely to use for RDNA2.

Nvidia already had chosen TSMC's 7 nm process for its datacenter Ampere, so it's somewhat mysterious why it chose Samsung's 8 nm process for consumer Ampere. Probably, Samsung simply offered a much lower per wafer price, given that 10 nm was an under-utilized and never very popular process node.

This decision also bespeaks of a lack of maturity. It suggests a lack of understanding of the importance of maintaining long term relationships with key suppliers such as TSMC, as Apple has done. It also appears to have been driven by the erroneous perception (often expressed in cringe worthy pronouncements by Huang) that “Moore's Law is dead.”

At the time that Nvidia was first designing Ampere and making plans for its production (about three years ago), this may have seemed plausible. ASML's (ASML) EUV technology was still unproven for production use. Intel (INTC) was having trouble getting its 10 nm process into production, and it was unclear that there was any path forward beyond 7 nm.

Fast forward three years, and TSMC has progressed from its 10 nm process to 5 nm, which makes extensive use of EUV, at a faster than Moore's Law pace. Moore's Law isn't dead, it's just that “the torch has been passed to a new generation,” namely from Intel to TSMC.

The problem with 8N is that it's a dead end. If Nvidia had chosen TSMC's 7 nm process, it would have had an almost effortless transition to 6 nm, which makes use of EUV without requiring extensive redesign of the chip. AMD may even use the 6 nm process for RDNA2.

The naive approach to the ARM acquisition is unlikely to gain regulatory approval

In my initial reaction to the news that Nvidia would acquire ARM Holdings from Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), I described a regime in which Nvidia would be “fire walled” from most of ARM's activities. In its press release and subsequent statements to analysts, Huang makes clear that he has an entirely different vision, one of a free wheeling collaboration between the two companies. I regard this vision as extremely naive, and I doubt it will survive regulatory scrutiny.

Nvidia's motivations in acquiring ARM have much to recommend it, in my view. I've often stated that I consider ARM architecture to be the wave of the future and have thus downplayed the fight over x86 market share by AMD and Intel. In trying to buy ARM, Nvidia is further positioning itself as a new paradigm semiconductor company.

And it would be a marvelous thing for Nvidia if it could execute the acquisition as intended. Huang's statements regarding the acquisition in the company's announcement convey an approach very much in keeping with Silicon Valley norms for acquiring small startups:

This combination has tremendous benefits for both companies, our customers, and the industry. For ARM’s ecosystem, the combination will turbocharge ARM’s R&D capacity and expand its IP portfolio with NVIDIA’s world-leading GPU and AI technology. ARM will remain headquartered in Cambridge. We will expand on this great site and build a world-class AI research facility, supporting developments in healthcare, life sciences, robotics, self-driving cars and other fields. And, to attract researchers and scientists from the U.K. and around the world to conduct groundbreaking work, Nvidia will build a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer, powered by ARM CPUs. ARM Cambridge will be a world-class technology center.

Nvidia's presentation to analysts, which was incorporated into its SEC filing, also seems to imply a merging of the company's R&D efforts:

And there's also this chart which seems to show Nvidia in a business development role interacting with both ARM and its customers directly:

The problem with Nvidia's approach to the acquisition is that while ARM is not large, it has huge influence over the entire smartphone industry. At the conference call about the acquisition, it was clear that analysts weren't buying the Nvidia vision. Many questioned whether the deal, as contemplated, would get regulatory approval. Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon pushed back the hardest:

I wanted to come back to the customer acceptance of this. I hear what you're saying around keeping the ecosystem neutral. I hear what you're saying about the potential value that customers will have. But at the same time, how does this really work in practice? I mean, it's a practical consideration that you're going to get first look at everything. You're going to control the direction of innovation of the company. You're going to know all of your customers’ roadmaps before they do. So, how are they really going to get comfortable with this, especially in some of these like high-performance computing and servers?

Huang replied that Nvidia already was accustomed to protecting customer proprietary data. He seemed to assume that what Nvidia currently does would be sufficient to safeguard the interests of all ARM licensees.

There are obvious problems with this approach. Up until now, Nvidia has only had to deal on an ad hoc basis with individual customers, rather than an entire industry. Also, Nvidia has probably not had to worry too much about shielding customer information from itself. In dealing with ARM's customers, regulators will probably mandate precisely that in order to keep Nvidia from gaining a competitive lock on the industry that ARM serves.

But the real roadblock to approval will be China. A recent article in a Chinese web site Jiemian News interviewed a Chinese expert in antitrust law at Peking University School of International Law, Ma Ji. He brought up the issue of what U.S. ownership of ARM might mean in terms of U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR):

If it is a US company, it must comply with US laws and regulations, including export control regulations. Then the ARM open licensing model may be restricted by US laws and regulations.

Ma Ji also indicated that he thought approval of the acquisition by Chinese authorities was unlikely in the near term. Clearly there's a fear on the part of the Chinese that the U.S. Department of Commerce could apply export restrictions to ARM technology that would effectively prevent Chinese semiconductor companies from building ARM processors. This would destroy the Chinese smartphone industry.

During Q&A in the conference call, Huang appeared to anticipate this concern and claimed that since ARM technology has its origins outside of the U.S., it wouldn't be subject to U.S. EAR.

Either Huang is getting bad legal advice or he's not paying attention to the advice he's getting. Under current EAR regulations, if ARM bundles or commingles Nvidia's AI software and hardware IP with ARM IP (as seems to be the intent), then it would become subject to U.S. export control even if it remained a separate foreign owned company.

But even if some way was found around this, the EAR is not cast in concrete, and as we saw earlier this year, the EAR can be rewritten to close loopholes, as was done in the case of Huawei.

The legislative authority underlying the EAR grants the president very broad discretion to formulate export control policy and regulations. Among these is the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 which grants the president broad powers:

Sec. 1753. Authority of the President. (A) Authority.--In order to carry out the policy set forth in paragraphs (1) Through (10) of section 1752, the President shall control-- The export, reexport, and in-country transfer of items subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, whether by United States persons or by foreign persons;

Thus, the only real limitation is not the country of origin but simply the jurisdiction of the U.S. Once ARM becomes an American-owned company, it will be considered under U.S. jurisdiction, since Nvidia obviously is.

President Trump already has demonstrated his willingness to use his authority over the EAR in the case of Huawei. The Chinese have a very understandable concern about ARM.

Investor takeaways

At this point, it's appropriate to zoom out and get a big picture view of Nvidia's recent faux pas. Readers may be surprised that I'm willing to criticize so extensively a company I'm long in, but I try to avoid being a cheerleader.

And no corporate management is perfect. They all have shortcomings and make mistakes. I believe strongly that if a management isn't making some mistakes, it isn't taking enough risks.

Despite its flaws, Nvidia is still one of my favorite technology companies. Nvidia has transformed itself into a new paradigm company that not only designs its own silicon but incorporates that silicon into a host of products for which Nvidia provides extensive software and hardware integration. This includes systems for self-driving vehicles and graphics cards for PC gaming.

And I don't fault Huang for wanting ARM. He recognizes that ARM is the future of computing devices for everything from smartwatches to super computers.

The problems that Nvidia had with the Ampere launch and will have with the ARM acquisition can be summed up as growing pains. Nvidia is simply unaccustomed to its new role as industry giant.

Just as Apple has been, Nvidia will now be held to a higher standard, in its products, customer relations, and interactions with competitors. It may not be fair, or even reasonable, but it's the reality.

I don't doubt that Nvidia will rise to the challenge. Nvidia builds great products, and Huang provides technology leadership and insight that few can match. I remain long Nvidia and rate it a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AAPL, ASML, TSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.