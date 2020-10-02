The company has held up reasonably well in the current industry climate and has positive free cash flow, so it might be worth taking a chance on.

EQT is better financed than its peers, but it is difficult to value the company because all of its peers have been losing money.

This will increase the reserves and the forward growth potential of the company, but it is difficult to estimate by how much.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, it was reported that natural gas-focused EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has offered to pay $750 million to acquire Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) natural gas acreage. This would represent a continuation of the company's expansion into this very resource-rich region. EQT is already the largest producer of natural gas in the United States and this acquisition would help it to maintain this position. Natural gas itself is an excellent place to be as the demand for it continues to grow both domestically and abroad so this will likely improve EQT's overall appeal.

About The Acquisition

Chevron announced last year that it was considering selling off its interests in about 800,000 acres in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states as well as its 31% stake in Laurel Mountain Midstream. Laurel Mountain Midstream is largely confined to Pennsylvania as it operates various gathering and intrastate pipelines throughout the Marcellus basin. EQT offered to pay $750 million for all of this. Unfortunately, this is substantially less than what Chevron originally paid to acquire these properties, but Chevron already took an $8.13 billion write-down last year to account for this, so hopefully it will not need to take another one following the sale.

As mentioned in the introduction, the Marcellus shale is one of the most natural gas-rich regions in the United States. The formation largely covers the Allegheny Plateau in Southern New York, Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, Western Maryland, and most of West Virginia and is estimated to contain approximately 144.145 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered technically recovered natural gas:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This is sufficient to make the Marcellus the richest individual basin in the United States in terms of natural gas. As might be expected, energy producers have been moving to take advantage of these enormous resources. In 2019, for example, the state of Pennsylvania alone produced approximately 6.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas:

Source: Marcellus Coalition

As might be expected from the largest natural gas producer in the country, EQT has a very significant position in the basin. The company currently has 630,000 acres in the Marcellus and another 60,000 acres in the neighboring Utica basin for a total of 690,000:

Source: EQT Corporation

This acquisition would therefore more than double the company's position in the region. Unfortunately though, it is not specified where exactly the Chevron acreage is located. As some parts of the basin are richer than others, we cannot be completely certain how large of an impact the acquisition would have on the company's reserves. We can be certain though that it would have a very positive effect on EQT's reserves as well as provide the company with more drilling locations to grow its production.

The Potential Of Natural Gas

As mentioned above, natural gas demand continues to grow both domestically and internationally. One of the reasons for this is that the utility sector has been gradually replacing coal-fired power plants with natural-gas-fired ones. This is partly due to climate change fears but also because natural gas prices have declined significantly with the development of the Marcellus shale. As we can see here, natural gas produced about 21% of the nation's electricity back in 2008 but today produces 38% of it:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources (RRC)

This is a trend that is expected to continue. Over the 2019-2025 period, the nation's utilities expect to retire another 48.2 gigawatts of coal-fired power plants. In addition, they have announced that they will be retiring some of their nuclear generation capacity, although a considerably smaller amount. If all of this retired capacity was replaced with natural-gas-fired power plants, it would increase demand from the utility sector by eighteen billion cubic feet per day:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources

The same thing is going on internationally. This is at least partly due to fears of climate change. Natural gas produces fewer carbon emissions than coal when it is burned, so as governments seek to reduce the carbon emissions in their respective nations, they have been encouraging utilities to convert their power plants from coal to natural gas. However, the United States is one of the few nations that is able to significantly increase its production of natural gas, which has resulted in a growing export industry. Natural gas is, as the name implies, a gas so it will expand to fill any container that it is placed in. Therefore, in order to transport it across large bodies of water such as the ocean, it needs to be converted into a liquid. This has caused various energy companies to plan the construction of liquefaction plants to support this export industry. All these new plants will require natural gas to produce the liquid for export. This will therefore contribute to pushing the demand for natural gas upward as we can see here:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources

Thus, natural gas demand is poised to grow and companies like EQT are well-positioned to grow their production in order to exploit this due to the wealth of regions like the Marcellus shale. With that said though, demand growth over the 2020-2025 period is expected to be somewhat less than what we saw in the 2014-2019 period:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources

Of course, any demand growth is certainly helpful and EQT could be even better positioned to grow its production following this acquisition.

Fundamentals

In order to determine the potential of an investment, it is always critical to examine a company's finances. This is perhaps even more critical in today's low energy price environment. After all, we do not want a company that we are invested in to end up going bankrupt. One of the first things that we should look at is how a company finances itself. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is as a company needs to make regular payments on it and ultimately pay back the debt at maturity. This is not necessary to do with equity. Therefore, should some events happen that causes a company's cash flow to decline for whatever reason, then it could be pushed into bankruptcy if the debt load is too high. On June 30, 2020, EQT Corporation had a net debt of $4.617372 billion compared to total shareowners' equity of $9.438827 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio EQT 0.49 Antero Resources (AR) 0.57 Range Resources 1.38

As we can clearly see, EQT is quite conservatively financed compared to its major natural-gas-focused peers. Thus, EQT should be somewhat safer than its peers in the event of something like another decline in natural gas prices.

This does not necessarily mean that it offers the best value, however. In order to do that, we need to look at the price-to-earnings ratio. Ideally, we want to compare these companies based on their forward earnings, but analysts actually expect all three of these companies to lose money this year. Therefore, we need to look at the trailing price-to-earnings ratios. Here is how these companies compare on this ratio:

Company Trailing P/E Ratio EQT n/a Antero Resources n/a Range Resources n/a

As we can see, all three of these companies lost money in the trailing twelve-month period. Thus, this would not be the best ratio to use to compare them for valuation purposes. Fortunately, EQT and Antero Resources both had positive free cash flow in the period so we can compare them using the price-to-free cash flow ratio. Here is how the companies compare using that ratio:

Company P/FCF Ratio EQT 22.64 Antero Resources 1.27 Range Resources n/a

Here, admittedly EQT looks fairly expensive compared to Antero Resources. In the past, Antero Resources has been troubled due to a fairly poor capital structure (which I discussed in previous articles on the company) while EQT has ridden through the current situation much more easily but analysts appear to believe that the company is greatly improving its viability. Antero Resources also slashed its capital expenditures much more than EQT did over the trailing twelve-month period, which could hurt its near-term growth prospects. Thus, EQT may be the safer play for risk-averse investors, but Antero is by far the cheaper company in terms of free cash flow per share.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQT's decision to purchase Chevron's assets in the Marcellus shale will have a positive impact on the company's reserves and its forward growth potential. It is hard to determine how large of an impact that it will have though as we do not know exactly where in the basin this acreage is or how rich it is. The future of natural gas though is quite positive and EQT is well-positioned to take advantage of it. Investors may want to consider coming along for the ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.