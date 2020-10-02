IH has grown rapidly in recent periods due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for parents to occupy their children's time at home.

The firm operates an online destination portal providing edutainment for children in China.

iHuman has filed to raise investment capital in a U.S. IPO.

iHuman (IH) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides an online childhood edutainment destination for children in China.

IH has grown revenue quickly as it has been helped by the Covid-19 pandemic, at least in the short term.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based iHuman was founded to create a subscription and advertising supported online service that provides the ability for young children to learn languages, math science and culture in a fun environment.Management says it is the number one provider of online childhood edutainment in China, according to a Frost & Sullivan report that it commissioned and paid for.

Management is headed by founder, and Chairman Michael Yufeng Chi, who was previously founder of Beijing Jinhongen Co. and Perfect World Group, a 'global entertainment company focusing on original content creation and technology.’

Below is a brief overview video of iHuman:

Source: iHuman Chinese

The company’s primary content offerings include:

Languages - Chinese, Pinyin, English

Math

Culture

STEM courses

iHuman has received at least $53 million from investors including Academy Management (Michael Yufeng Chi), HPF Fusion, Lei Hong DP and Tianjin Share Xinghan Enterprise Management Consulting.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company markets its offering through online apps included in major mobile app stores such the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Management plans to market its system via social media, Internet video and live streaming promotional campaigns.The firm will cross-sell its products to encourage parents and users to try its other applications to drive engagement and spending.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 15.3% 2019 24.6% 2018 16.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 3.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 3.2 2019 1.5

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for edutainment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2016 to 2025, as the chart shows below:

The largest market by region is expected to remain North America, but the Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the period.

The main drivers for this expected growth are game design simplicity, continued increase in the number of smartphone and tablet users, belief in enhancement of children's social skills and a strong platform use case for subjects including language and history.

However, there continues some skepticism about the educational value of 'edutainment' as well as a lack of serious recognition by traditional education systems for the genre.

The online childhood edutainment industry is fragmented as there are many definitions of how much or little education is included in entertainment offerings for children and the firm faces numerous competitive threats from major game and information platforms.

Financial Performance

iHuman’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth, at an accelerating rate

Sharply increased gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating profit and net income

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 26,253,000 94.5% 2019 $ 30,949,000 59.6% 2018 $ 19,392,206 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 17,744,000 122.0% 2019 $ 19,036,000 96.1% 2018 $ 9,707,794 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 67.59% 2019 61.51% 2018 50.06% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 827,000 3.2% 2019 $ (39,463,000) -127.5% 2018 $ (3,244,559) -16.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 798,000 2019 $ (39,008,000) 2018 $ (2,588,824) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 11,943,000 2019 $ 6,033,000 2018 $ (662,353) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, iHuman had $21.9 million in cash and $37.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $15 million.

IPO Details

iHuman intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the company founder will hold all Class B shares, which will entitle him to ten votes per share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 35% for expanding our product and service offerings, both domestically and overseas; approximately 25% for our development of existing products and services; approximately 20% for improving our technology infrastructure; approximately 10% for marketing and brand promotions; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include funding working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Tiger Brokers, CMBI and CLSA.

Commentary

iHuman is seeking public investment to finance its expansion plans in a growing market for childhood edutainment in China.

The company’s financials show very strong revenue growth, in the most recent period likely due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic pushing more parents to sign up for accounts for their young children at home.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have fluctuated as total revenues have increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has increased markedly in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for edutainment is expected to grow at a fairly rapid rate over the coming several years, so the firm has growing industry dynamics in its favor.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

iHuman is a fast growing independent, but the question in my mind is whether it will continue to grow at its previous rates of growth without being part of a major platform.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

