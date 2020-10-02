On the flip side, IHH Healthcare still has significant hospital expansion plans in the next few years, and the delay in the Fortis Healthcare acquisition remains an overhang.

It was no surprise that IHH Healthcare was loss-making in 2Q 2020, but the market expects a strong turnaround for the company in 2H 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating on Malaysia-listed hospital operator IHH Healthcare Berhad (OTCPK:IHHHF) [IHH:MK].

This is an update of my prior article on IHH Healthcare published on July 7, 2020. IHH Healthcare's share price has declined by -6% from RM5.39 as of July 6, 2020, to RM5.08 as of October 1, 2020, since my last update. IHH Healthcare trades at 46.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and 16.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA.

It was no surprise that IHH Healthcare was loss-making in 2Q 2020, but the market expects a strong turnaround for the company in 2H 2020. In other words, IHH Healthcare is on the path to recovery, assuming no significant resurgence of Covid-19 in its key markets. On the flip side, IHH Healthcare still has significant hospital expansion plans in the next few years implying start-up losses in the medium-term, while the delay in the completion of the acquisition of Fortis Healthcare shares remains an overhang. As such, I maintain a Neutral rating on IHH Healthcare.

Readers have the option of trading in IHH Healthcare shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker IHHHF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker IHH:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own IHH Healthcare shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Matthews International Capital Management, and APG Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

2Q 2020 Financial Performance Was Poor As Expected

IHH Healthcare reported the company's 2Q 2020 financial results on August 27, 2020. The company's financial performance was poor as expected, considering that the second quarter of 2020 represented the peak of lock-down and social-distancing measures in various markets due to Covid-19.

IHH Healthcare's revenue fell -30% YoY from RM3,645 million in 2Q 2019 to RM2,565 million in 2Q 2020, and the company suffered from a headline net loss attributable to shareholders of -RM121 million in the second quarter of FY 2020. Excluding exceptional items, IHH Healthcare's core net loss would have been narrower at -RM84 million in 2Q 2020. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that IHH Healthcare still delivered positive EBITDA and operating cash flow of RM268 million and RM265 million, respectively for 2Q 2020.

IHH Healthcare's Exceptional Items For 2Q 2020 And 1H 2020

Source: IHH Healthcare's 2Q 2020 Results Presentation Slides

IHH Healthcare's top line in 2Q 2020 was hit by a broad-based decline in inpatient admissions for all of its key markets, which was partially offset by an increase in average revenue per inpatient admission or revenue intensity. Inpatient admissions in Singapore, Malaysia, India, and Turkey fell by -34%, -43%, -46% and -34% YoY, respectively in the second quarter of the year. On the flip side, revenue intensity for Singapore, Malaysia, India, and Turkey grew by +9%, +22%, +3% and +24% YoY, respectively in 2Q 2020.

At the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 27, 2020, IHH Healthcare explained that the increase in revenue intensity in the most recent quarter was due to "the shift in case mix towards acute and urgent surgeries" as "patients tend to defer procedures, except for the relatively more urgent" during the Covid-19 period.

IHH Healthcare's EBITDA dropped by -65% YoY from RM774 million in 2Q 2019 to RM268 million in 2Q 2020, and its EBITDA margin contracted from 21.2% to 10.4% over the same period. This was primarily attributable to negative operating leverage and costs associated with various measures put in place at its hospitals to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which was partially offset by an increase in government grants and reliefs. IHH Healthcare's other operating income jumped by +139% YoY from RM66 million in 2Q 2019 to RM158 million in 2Q 2020.

The company's newer hospitals in Hong Kong and Mainland China continued to suffer from losses. Gleneagles Hong Kong (first opened in March 2017 before commencing full operations in March 2018) registered a loss of -RM40 million at the EBITDA level in 2Q 2020, while Gleneagles Chengdu (opened in October 2019) incurred start-up losses of approximately -RM9 million in the most recent quarter.

Revenue Diversification And Cost Cutting

In challenging times like these, it is notable that IHH Healthcare has engaged in revenue diversification and cost-cutting efforts to mitigate the negative impact of declining inpatient admissions.

IHH Healthcare's new revenue streams in 2Q 2020 included managing community care facilities and conducting Covid-19 screening at borders in collaborations with local governments, laboratory testing services relating to Covid-19, and treating Covid-19 patients among others. The company also launched telemedicine services in all of its markets by mid-May 2020. Telemedicine services accounted for as much as 10% of IHH Healthcare's outpatient volumes in certain markets in 2Q 2020.

IHH Healthcare cut costs by deferring non-essential purchases and lowered procurement costs by capitalizing on its size to derive scale economies. The company also reduced its annual capital expenditure budget by 30%, with non-critical capital expenditures deferred beyond FY 2020.

On The Path To Recovery Starting In 2H 2020

Market consensus expects IHH Healthcare's revenue and EBITDA to decrease by -8% YoY and -21% YoY to RM15,773 million and RM3,422 million, respectively for FY 2020. Sell-side analysts also see the company registering a positive core net profit attributable to shareholders of RM559 million this year, which represents a YoY decline of -39%.

In contrast, IHH Healthcare's top line declined by -16% YoY to RM6,120 million in 1H 2020, while the company's EBITDA fell by -37% YoY to RM1,002 million over the same period. The company's core net profit attributable to shareholders dropped by -75% YoY to RM105.2 million in the first half of the year.

This suggests that the market expects IHH Healthcare to be on the path to recovery starting in 2H 2020, as consensus numbers imply a significant turnaround for the company in the second half of the year.

It is notable that IHH Healthcare has disclosed in its 1H 2020 results presentation slides that occupancy levels for its hospitals in Singapore, Malaysia and Turkey have already recovered to approximately 80% of pre-Covid-19 levels as of end-2Q 2020, while the occupancy rate for its hospitals in India is at around 65% of pre-Covid-19-levels in June 2020. This is not unexpected, considering that lock-down and social distancing measures have been gradually eased in many countries and markets since June 2020. IHH Healthcare highlighted at the company's recent 2Q 2020 results briefing that "there is a consistent trend across the markets" which is a "recovery in revenues and occupancy."

On September 1, 2020, IHH Healthcare also announced the completion of the acquisition of Prince Court Medical Centre, a 277 single-bed private healthcare facility located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The acquisition price was RM1.02 billion, and Prince Court Medical Centre is a mature hospital that is profitable.

However, increased inpatient admissions and the additional earnings contribution from the newly-acquired Prince Court Medical Centre in 2H 2020 are likely to be partially offset by a decrease in revenue intensity as case mix normalizes and a decline in government grants and reliefs. Also, IHH Healthcare is likely to suffer from start-up losses in the medium-term beyond FY 2020, as the company still has significant plans for new hospitals in the next few years.

IHH Healthcare's Hospital Expansion Pipeline

Source: IHH Healthcare's 2Q 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Overhang Regarding Fortis Healthcare Acquisition Remains

IHH Healthcare's acquisition of an additional 26% of Fortis Healthcare's shares (on top of its existing 31.1% stake) remains an overhang for the company. The mandatory general offer is still suspended, following a court order passed by the Supreme Court of India in late-2019.

IHH Healthcare has approximately RMB2 billion in escrow in relation to the offer for Fortis Healthcare's share. At its recent 2Q 2020 results briefing on August 27, 2020, IHH Healthcare emphasized that "we are hopeful that the case will be heard as soon as possible" and "we are looking forward to a positive outcome."

A September 23, 2020 news article sourced from Bloomberg highlighted that the Supreme Court of India "refused to prioritize hearing pleas to allow IHH Healthcare Bhd's open offer for shares in Fortis Healthcare" and the court will "hear the issue of the Fortis share sale along with the main case between Daiichi Sankyo and brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh." This implies a further delay in the completion of the acquisition of Fortis Healthcare's shares for IHH Healthcare.

IHH Healthcare's mandatory general offer for Fortis Healthcare's shares was suspended in the first place because Japanese drug company Daiichi Sankyo made an application to the Indian courts to do so. Earlier, Daiichi Sankyo won a $490 million arbitration award against Fortis Healthcare's founders Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh with respect to the purchase of Ranbaxy Laboratories from the Singh brothers, a deal where relevant information was purported to have been concealed. To ensure that Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh have sufficient monies to pay for the arbitration award, Daiichi Sankyo applied to the Indian courts to block the mandatory general offer and the sale of the Singh brothers' Fortis Healthcare shares to IHH Healthcare.

Valuation

IHH Healthcare trades at 77.4 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 46.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, based on its share price of RM5.08 as of October 1, 2020. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 49.7 times and 48.4 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 EV/EBITDA multiples of 20.8 times and 16.0 times, respectively. In contrast, IHH Healthcare's three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 18.0 times and 19.6 times, respectively.

IHH Healthcare offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see IHH Healthcare's dividends per share decreasing from RM0.040 in FY 2019 to RM0.027 in FY 2020, prior to increasing to RM0.039 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for IHH Healthcare include revenue diversification and cost-cutting efforts falling short of market expectations, a resurgence of Covid-19 in the key markets where the company operates in, and a further delay in the completion of the acquisition of Fortis Healthcare's shares.

Note that readers who choose to trade in IHH Healthcare shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.