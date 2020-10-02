It’s not you, it’s me. When I started writing this series on Flexsteel, a promising future was just within reach for the company. Obvious challenges, including a questionable ERP project and looming tariffs (refer to my first article Flexsteel or Flexsteal?...I warned you), were likely going to hold the company back temporarily. These issues prevented me from going deeply into a position in FLXS, but leaving skin in the game kept me focused as I patiently awaited a better buying opportunity. The relative strength of the company and the economy kept me interested enough to maintain the long position in FLXS, a position I maintained until recently. Flexsteel is a great company, and there are still a lot of promising prospects in its future, I just see too many other greater opportunities presently. It’s not you Flexsteel, it’s me.

While maintaining a long position over the last couple of years, I also took advantage of obvious, but short-term dislocations in the stock price, trading the stock during the few brief windows that opened up. The volatility of the stock has been so great, at times I thought I was at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio on the Blue Streak, feeling the cold metal bar on my thighs and no seat touching my butt as the roller coaster speeds over the hump of each hill. Short-term gains in a short period of time are okay with me.

Then Covid-19 happened. Such a tragedy for so many reasons. So many lives lost. So many mistakes made by both politicians and the healthcare community (I’m not talking about the heroes on the frontline). So many jobs lost. So many people deemed “nonessential” by society at large. Imagine that. One day you have a job. The next day you don’t and you have to figure out how to become essential again - you and millions more. We all could have and should have done more to prevent the virus from becoming such a tragedy. Average Joe needs to wear his mask. Joe needs to vote. Vote Joe.

The psychological stress related to the unknown of the virus in early 2020 was compounded by the stock market collapse that ensued. Waylaid. I can’t fix the virus; I’m not smart enough. I can’t fix the job market; I don’t have enough time or money. There are a lot of things I can’t do, so I focused in on what I could control, what I could do best. I focused on my day job (which turns out you can call it an early morning and late night job too) and I’ve focused on my family. Opportunities abound, I kept an eye on the stocks in my portfolio and watch list during the spare seconds I could find.

I loaded up on FLXS shares (among others) from February through May. There was incredible value to be had in so many names during this time. As the stock price began to rebound in late May, Flexsteel quickly became too heavily weighted in my portfolio. I sold a small number of shares in May, and liquidated my remaining shares in mid September when the stock was trading over $24. Here is the YTD stock chart through September:

Nearly doubling out of the bottom and with overarching economic and political concerns at top of mind, it was time to build some cash. The political concerns aren’t mine; those belong to everyone else. I haven’t paid much attention to politics lately, it is too silly to waste the stress on it, but I did hear that a Presidential race is eminent which is certain to impact the markets. I don’t know much; Not sure who is running, but can only hope his name is Sane Guy. I hope it’s not Ray Cyst.

All in, I made approximately 17.5% (14.5% gain and 3% dividends) on my Flexsteel shares. An incredible feat if you keep in mind that I maintained a position through the following:

ERP failure (warned you)…written off as dead

Tariff war (warned you)…sales lost and supply chains disrupted

Management shakeup

RV market exit at a questionable time

Oh, and then Covid-19 happened

Dividend slashed

Layoffs, salary reductions, manufacturing operations temporarily suspended

I’m not thrilled by the gain, but it is a gain nonetheless during a difficult period. The performance makes me think of my grandpa on the Bunker Hill golf course tee box. After whaling his driver through the air and whacking the ball down the fairway, he often utters one of two statements:

Better than nothing At least it was straight

That sums it up for me.

Management made a lot of difficult decisions during 2020 and I congratulate them for their successes in navigating through this period. There are still plenty of reasons to be interested in Flexsteel. Secular tailwinds including the recent housing boom and suburban spread has to benefit furniture manufacturers, unless the millennials and Gen XYZers begin a new TikTok challenge called cross-legged floor sitting in their empty houses. Anecdotally, through recent furniture store visits and comments from folks in the furniture industry, demand has recovered from the depths of the lockdown and many products are currently on backorder.

However, I try to maintain a portfolio of 20-30 stocks and when looking at the stocks in my portfolio and other potential opportunities that exist, FLXS just doesn’t make the cut anymore. Being “nonessential”, it is no longer part of my portfolio.

