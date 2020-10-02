Nevertheless, there is a risk of earnings disappointment in 2H 2020, taking into account pricing pressure and the potential for larger-than-expected impairment losses.

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed integrated oilfield services provider China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCPK:CHOLF) (OTCPK:CHOLY) [2883:HK], an 81%-owned subsidiary of China's national oil company, China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC Limited (CEO).

This is an update of my prior article on China Oilfield Services published on January 20, 2020. China Oilfield Services' share price fell from HK$12.76 as of January 17, 2020 since my last update to a new three-year low of HK$5.18 on March 19, 2020, before recovering to a six-month high of HK$8.57 on June 9, 2020. The company's share price subsequently corrected back to HK$5.38 as of September 30, 2020. China Oilfield Services trades at 0.62 times P/B and 8.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.6%.

China Oilfield Services remained profitable in 1H 2020 due to strength in the domestic market in China, in contrast with its international peers which were loss-making during the same period. Nevertheless, there is a risk of earnings disappointment in 2H 2020, taking into account pricing pressure and the potential for larger-than-expected impairment losses. Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, I see a Neutral rating for China Oilfield Services as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in China Oilfield Services shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CHOLF and CHOLY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2883:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $6.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own China Oilfield Services shares listed in Hong Kong include Wellington Management Company, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Invesco Asset Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Financial Performance Much Better Compared To Peers

China Oilfield Services announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 26, 2020. It is noteworthy that the company achieved positive revenue and earnings growth despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and the oil price crash in the earlier part of the year.

China Oilfield Services' revenue increased by +7% YoY from RMB13,552 million in 1H 2019 to RMB14,497 million in 1H 2020, while the company's headline net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +76% YoY from RMB973 million to RMB1,714 million over the same period. China Oilfield Services' headline earnings benefited from an one-off settlement income of approximately RMB1.3 billion, but even if that was excluded, the company would still have been profitable in the first half of the year.

The drilling services business' segment revenue surged by +38% YoY to RMB6,171 million in 1H 2020, which was mainly attributable to the recognition of $188 million (or approximately RMB1.3 billion) in settlement income from Equinor ASA (EQNR) (OTCPK:STOHF). The company had earlier announced in January 2020 that its subsidiary, COSL Offshore Management, has signed a settlement agreement with Equinor in relation to the termination and suspension of drilling contracts for its drilling rigs COSLInnovator and COSLPromoter in 2016.

Putting the settlement income aside, China Oilfield Services' drilling services business delivered a strong performance in 1H 2020, with operating days increasing by +10.8% YoY to 7,662 days and available day utilization rate expanding by +70 basis points YoY to 80.7%. China Oilfield Services' marine support services business also saw segment revenue grow +7% YoY to RMB1,534.3 million in 1H 2020. Operating days and utilization rate for the marine support services business increased by +0.7% YoY and +220 basis points YoY to 15,541 days and 97.0%, respectively in the first half of the year.

The company's well services and geophysical acquisition & surveying services businesses did not perform as well as its marine support services business and the drilling services business. Segment revenue for the company's well services business decreased -9% YoY to RMB6,050.4 million in the first half of the year, due to price cuts and a decrease in overseas operation volume as a result of COVID-19. China Oilfield Services' geophysical acquisition & surveying services business witnessed a -26% YoY decline in revenue to RMB741 million in 1H 2020, as low oil prices and COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global geophysical industry.

China Oilfield Services' profitability also improved in the first half of this year due to good cost control, as the company's operating margin increased from 11.8% in 1H 2019 to 15.3% in 1H 2020.The company disclosed at its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 17, 2020 that it achieved RMB844 million of variable cost savings in the first half of the year by "reducing the material consumption, repair and maintenance cost, subcontracting fees and leasing fee."

Notably, China Oilfield Services remained profitable in 1H 2020, while most of its international peers were loss-making over the same period, as per the chart below (company referred to as COSL in the chart). In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, China Oilfield Services explained why the company's financial performance in the first half of the year was superior to that of its international peers. The company noted that its "domestic operation volume still saw an increase" on a YoY basis in 1H 2020, due to "long-term planning within the national energy security strategy" and China's response to "combating the Pandemic and recovering the economy." As a validation of this, CNOOC Group's capital expenditures increased by +6% YoY to RMB35.6 billion in 1H 2020. CNOOC Group is China Oilfield Services' parent and its largest client (including CNOOC Group's subsidiaries).

China Oilfield Services' Revenue Growth And Earnings As Compared With International Peers

Source: China Oilfield Services' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Downside Earnings Risks For 2H 2020

Sell-side analysts expect China Oilfield Services' headline net profit attributable to shareholders to increase by +13% YoY from RMB2,502 million in FY 2019 to RMB2,817 million in FY 2020. The positive 2H 2020 earnings outlook for China Oilfield Services is supported by CNOOC's capital expenditures guidance of RMB75-85 billion for 2020, which is relatively stable as compared to CNOOC's actual capital expenditures of RMB79.6 billion in 2020. Strong domestic operation volume with support from CNOOC's capital expenditures should help to offset the weakness in overseas operation volume.

Nevertheless, China Oilfield Services' 2H 2020 earnings could possibly be below market expectations, considering pricing pressure and the potential for larger-than-expected impairment losses.

China Oilfield Services disclosed at the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 27, 2020 that its 1H 2020 work was "basically extensions from some mid-term to long-term contracts from last year", and 2H 2020 will see the "execution of new contracts, which were acquired based on new market price" and the expiration of certain contracts that were still based on the higher prices in 2019. This suggests that pricing pressure could get worse in the second half of the year, leading to lower-than-expected profitability for China Oilfield Services. Also, if oil prices drop again, China Oilfield Services might have to recognize impairment losses on its assets in 2H 2020.

Shift To Asset-Light Model Focused On Technical Services Remains Key Medium Term Growth Driver

Putting near-term headwinds aside, China Oilfield Services has been gradually making a shift towards an asset-light strategy in the past few years. The shift to an asset-light model involves increasing earnings contribution from technical services which offer higher ROE, and reducing earnings contribution from the lower ROE and asset-heavy drilling business.

China Oilfield Services emphasized at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that "the company's image as an international oilfield service contractor has become more obvious", as "the market shares of some (asset-light technical services) businesses continue to grow." China Oilfield Services estimated that technical services are already contributing more than half of the company's earnings now.

Valuation And Dividends

China Oilfield Services trades at 0.62 times P/B based on its share price of HK$5.38 as of September 30, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 0.94 times and 0.85 times, respectively. China Oilfield Services is also valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 8.8 times and 8.3 times, respectively.

China Oilfield Services offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Oilfield Services include lower-than-expected capital expenditures for CNOOC, more intense price pressure, larger-than-expected impairment losses, a failure to increase earnings contribution from technical services, and an unexpected cut in dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Oilfield Services shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.