PTY has proven to be one of the best fixed-income CEFs ever.

If you follow us, you have seen us discussing PIMCO Corporate Income & Opportunity Fund (PTY) several times as one of the best fixed income opportunities today. Currently yielding 9.6%, PTY is a cornerstone of our high-yield Model Portfolio.

Since inception, PTY has run circles around the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

That impressive performance alone might be enough reason for many to make PTY a holding. For us, there is more to it. We follow an income focused investment style. Our goal is to generate large amounts of current income. We want investments that are going to provide our portfolio with steady cash flow that we can decide how to spend the money.

The chart above is looking at "total return price," so it adjusts for any dividends received. PTY has crushed the market over their 18 years, and we like that, but that isn't the best part. The best part is that nearly all of those returns have come in the form of cash dividends.

Here is a look at PTY vs. the S&P 500 with dividends included, and just by price:

Data by YCharts

Note that PTY's price is only up 7.5%, while their total return is 750%! This makes PTY a prime candidate for income investors. You can beat the S&P and have much higher than average income too!

How The Sausage Is Made

PTY is a fixed-income CEF, in other words they invest primarily in various types of debt that trade on the secondary market.

The price that PTY pays for debt is often different from the face amount – the amount that the borrower owes. PTY is an actively-managed fund, so while they always have the option to hold debt until maturity, PTY frequently buys debt below face value and then sells it when the price increases.

The largest benefit you get from investing in PTY is PIMCO. PTY has outperformed because their experts have been able to identify opportunities where prices are lower than the actual risk calls for.

Here's a look at PTY's current allocations:

Source: PIMCO

The top three sectors are mortgages, high-yield credit and investment-grade credit. We recently discussed mortgages in depth regarding PTY's sister fund PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI). Everything we said there applies to PTY's mortgages as well.

High Yield Credit

The Federal Reserve has made it clear that they have no intention of raising their target rate anytime soon. This has kept US Treasury yields low, which in turn has caused a rally in debt.

Globally, we have been seeing a trend of debt with a negative yield. Since March, this has increased substantially.

Source: TCW

As a result, the hunt for yield is on. Investors unable to find yield from government Treasuries will look to high-grade corporate bonds, investors who were in high-grade corporate bonds will give up a little bit of quality to get a bit higher yield and so on down the line.

This is why investment-grade credit doesn't even seem to realize that there's economic distress and is trading at very low rates.

Source: TCW

This means that higher yielding credit will become increasingly valuable. With the key being the ability to navigate the waters of inevitable bankruptcies.

PIMCO frequently buys what they describe as "special situations," which is a nice way of saying companies that are in bankruptcy, likely to restructure or will otherwise be making some kind of exchange for their debt. A few examples that PTY bought are Frontier Communications (FTR), CBL Properties (CBL), and Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) bonds which they bought at steep discounts to par value and are seeking to exit bankruptcy or go through a restructuring with a good return.

This is a type of investing we do not recommend for retail investors. PIMCO has had good success with it as with their resources, they have proven to be able to navigate those rough waters and turn spikes in bankruptcies into large opportunities.

Data by YCharts

Investment Grade Credit

We noted above that investment-grade is trading very low. However, COVID-19 created a lot of fear and uncertainty with some sectors hit particularly hard. PIMCO went to work identifying companies that had strong sentiment against them but had strong balance sheets.

Source: PIMCO

So when Boeing (BA) issued bonds, PTY was a buyer with their largest allocation to the 2060 bonds. They didn't have to wait long for the bonds to be trading at a hefty premium.

Source: FINRA

It's these kinds of decisions that have driven PTY's success over the decades. They pick investments that are undervalued today, clouded by negative sentiment, with an eye on future potential.

When everyone was running away from mortgages, PTY was buying. When many were scoffing at the idea of lending money to sectors impacted by COVID-19, PTY was jumping in.

Dividend Safety

PTY was able to maintain their dividend through the most difficult of times, even in the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2008. It has raised its several times since. Even following the COVID-19 crash, PTY has continued to maintain their $0.13/month dividend and we fully expect that to continue.

For PTY, this kind of market volatility is an opportunity. This is not a fund that buys and holds until maturity, this is a fund that's actively managed and always is looking for opportunities that can result either in improved income or in capital gains.

It's periods of volatility that create the mispricings for PTY to take advantage of. This is when in the years following the GFC, PTY dramatically outperformed the market and was able to pay much larger than average special dividends.

This cycle is no different. PTY is taking advantage of the volatility, whether investing in distressed companies with debt trading for pennies on the dollar or snagging debt in a premium company like BA before the price rises, PTY relies on their ability to identify when the price doesn't match the underlying long-term value.

For investors, this means that PTY is capable of generating substantial returns, enough to cover their dividend in any market condition. The reason is simple: Management is involved in active trading of securities and this is why they are able to generate high income through spreads, through thick and thin. When turmoil hits the debt markets, PTY has historically been able to position themselves to outperform during recovery. This makes PTY a reliable cash machine for income in good and bad economic times.

Conclusion

We are entering a new era, and we can expect that yields are going to continue to be compressed. This is arguably one of the hardest markets we have seen in recent memory for fixed-income investing. The impact of COVID-19 will drive bankruptcies, while on the other hand, the value of fixed-income is going to continue to be pushed higher by low treasury rates.

Mis-pricings are going to occur. In bankruptcy, recoveries are often overestimated or underestimated by the market. Bonds will be priced for bankruptcy in companies that will never go bankrupt, providing an opportunity to buy debt for pennies on the dollar. Investment-grade debt is going to be fueled higher, so it will be crucial to identify the opportunities that are mis-priced relative to peers.

The more complicated the market becomes, the more likely there are going to be opportunities. For income investors, PIMCO has been a stalwart, providing expertise and proving to be a great steward of investor capital. PTY in particular has proven to be an above average fund that turned the Great Financial Crisis into a massively profitable opportunity.

When it comes to total returns, PTY has beaten the S&P 500. When it comes to income, the S&P isn't even in the same league:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Income on $10k Invested

You can rely on PTY to provide your portfolio with regular monthly payments, and when opportunities are plentiful, we will be rewarded with annual special dividends.

For that reason, PTY with a yield of 9.6% is a cornerstone of our high-yield "model portfolio." It should be in yours too!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.