Jobs Disappoint; Unemployment Rate Declines, But Labor Force Declines. Trouble Ahead

Politics continues to be divisive, and we seem set for a drawn-out, undecided election that may not be resolved before inauguration day.

Stimulus and rescue talks continue to be at loggerheads, with more layoffs imminent. Small- and medium-sized enterprises, the leading drivers of the economy, could shutter permanently.

NEW YORK (October 2) - The September jobs report printed up 661,000 new jobs, well below the consensus estimate of 850,000 jobs.

Revisions for July (+27,000) and August (+118,000) netted an additional 145,000 jobs. Three-month and six-month average jobs printed as follows: Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from today's jobs report.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked down 50 bps to 7.9% from 8.4% in August on a reduced workforce month to month, but is still 4.4 percentage points worse than the comparable month last year

Fewer workers returned to the workforce, as the participation rate went from 61.7% to 61.4% month on month and down from 63.2% from last year. The workforce dropped by 695,000, but continues to be lower than last year, with 3,800,000 fewer workers in the workforce than last year.

The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment at 12.8% was down 1.4 percentage points from last month's 14.2%, but still up 5.9 percentage points from last year.

Nominal year-on-year average weekly wages increased by 5.7%, at a rate more than two and one half percentage points higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 3.65%, assuming the Trimmed Mean Annual PCE inflation rate of 1.92%. Month on month, nominal average weekly wages increased slightly by about $3.64. Average weekly hours increased by 1/10ths of an hour month on month. Hours were up 3/10ths of an hour year on year from 2019. Our exclusive quarterly analysis of jobs and real wages is here: Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from today's jobs report.

Analysis: Details and Outlook

The last seven months of the shutdown have disturbed what had been a mostly optimistic economy. While the pandemic situation has improved, there remains discernible fear among the elderly and those with comorbidities, as well as parents and teachers.

For others, concerns remain about a "second wave", such as is underway in Spain and the UK, the risks going into flu season this month, and the risks associated with transmissions from school re-openings.

We remain in a blind spot for the time being, and we remain circumspect. We continue to have four overriding central economic concerns from COVID19:

Negative interest rates and deflation : Cash has been flowing into the bond market, so the 10 year is still printing well below 1.0%. Meanwhile, the trimmed mean core inflation printed at an annual rate of 1.9% bond investors are effectively paying for the safety of Treasury bonds. In the summer months, PCE inflation, but including food and fuel, ranged as high as 6%, causing the Fed to revise its inflation expectations from "achieving" 2% to "averaging" 2%. The Fed moved that way because its preferred measure of inflation, PCE inflation ex-Food and Fuel, printed at just 0.9% annually, down 100 bps since February. We see disinflation as a material risk. Japan is already in deflation and expects to remain there for some years, and there is some contagion in the rest of Asia. We fear the Japan model and do not see our way out of the deflationary woods just yet. We sense from Chairman Powell that he and his colleagues fear a liquidity trap, although they have not come out and said so insofar as we know .

Supply side - There's some concern suppliers will likely be unable to meet their demand in the aftermath of COVID19. We're already seeing this in the September ISM Manufacturing report, where customer inventories are described as "too low", but not as rapidly as in August. This might cause some minor inflationary pressures in the first months of the economy reopening, but in the longer run, the risk is deflation, particularly in commercial real estate. Other important elements of the ISM Manufacturing PMI are as follows:

Series Index Sep Series Index Aug ∆ Direction Rate of Change Trend* (Months) Manufacturing PMI® 55.4 56 -0.6 Growing Slower 4 New Orders 60.2 67.6 -7.4 Growing Slower 4 Production 61 63.3 -2.3 Growing Slower 4 Employment 49.6 46.4 3.2 Contracting Slower 14 Supplier Deliveries 59 58.2 0.8 Slowing Faster 11 Inventories 47.1 44.4 2.7 Contracting Slower 3 Customers' Inventories 37.9 38.1 -0.2 Too Low Faster 48 Prices 62.8 59.5 3.3 Increasing Faster 4 Backlog of Orders 55.2 54.6 0.6 Growing Faster 3 New Export Orders 54.3 53.3 1 Growing Faster 3 Imports 54 55.6 -1.6 Growing Slower 3 OVERALL ECONOMY Growing Slower 5 Manufacturing Sector Growing Slower 4

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The contracting inventories might, possibly, have a favorable effect in boosting manufacturing in later quarters, as prognosticated by presidential Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, but we continue to believe it as a reading that goods were not moving and that they are moving now, as illustrated in this schedule of Inventory to Sales. Accordingly, we assume no big burst in manufacturing. Instead, we anticipate inventory orders to remain relatively flat on and after the recovery.

Service-related businesses that have "battened down the hatches" against COVID-19 resulted in the lower productivity we predicted at the start of the pandemic. The August services report continues to show slowing. See the detail in the macro data below.

Stimulus talks and other matters - There has been some additional fiscal stimulus from the implementation of the president's executive order to defer payroll taxes on lower and middle income taxpayers. Those deferrals will be permanent if the president is re-elected.

We're deeply disappointed that the Red/Blue divide on Capitol Hill continues to obstruct additional fiscal stimulus. Small businesses are literally collapsing as I write this. Airlines are days away from layoffs and Disney (NYSE:DIS) has laid off tens of thousands of workers. Small- and medium-sized businesses that have survived this long are unlikely to survive through October. (Some were in trouble before the pandemic and are now unable to obtain the loans from the first stimulus package; they're likely bankrupt).

From what we're hearing from friends in Washington, Democrats are insisting on generous aid to states and localities, well beyond COVID-19 relief, while Republicans are refusing a bailout. We're of the view that pensions in many states are horribly underfunded, as we discussed here and also over-extended in their debt.

Leader McConnell has offered to pass legislation that would allow states to declare bankruptcy, moving control of states' budgets to federal bankruptcy courts, where pensioners traditionally would likely take a "haircut", if the courts hold to tradition. But bondholders would take a far worse hit. We have therefore recommended investors to step back from muni bond ETFs and AGO. Other concerns:

Demand side: It's not clear we are past the disinflation - and even deflation - we saw at the height of the pandemic. That could be troubling for heavily leveraged companies where cash flow may require debt restructuring. Continued low oil prices, while somewhat better, have shuttered many fracking operations, causing layoffs of well-paying jobs that have been reflected in the pre-COVID 19 jobs report. Japan is expecting moderate deflation for the next few years. The Fed's preferred index of inflation, Real PCE, printed as 0.2 month on month and just 0.9%.

Defaults - Our concerns on defaults now extend to defaults on both foreign and domestic loans. A number of bankruptcies have already struck some US household names, mostly in the consumer discretionary and travel industries. We note that the Fed banned stock buybacks by the banks, ostensibly in fear of a second wave of COVID-19, but we think there's more to the story.

China owes American, European, and British banks and other creditors, including Asian/Chinese investment funds. Our long-standing concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated offshore corporate foreign currency bonds - concerns we've had since at least January of 2019 - were merely exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus, as roll-overs of both Chinese and other creditors debts will be much more difficult in the foreseeable future. That said, weakness in the dollar over the last few months, and likely to continue into the future because of the Fed actions announced last week, has slightly ameliorated some of that concern. Events since the atrocious killing of George Floyd have accentuated and exacerbated a wider socioeconomic divide that will almost certainly require higher-wage, low-skill jobs, higher taxes, and regulatory enhancements. The November election will be telling and decisive as to the future of the economy, with Democrats and Republicans both adopting a more populist agenda, but with widely divergent means to arrive at populist goals.

The US Economy

The "black swan" widespread pandemic of COVID-19 hammered the US economy harder and faster than we ever could have imagined and we are almost in a depression, defined as a decline of 10% or more in GDP in 2020Q2. As we explained in our 2020Q2 GDP report, we continue to doubt a "V"-shaped recovery is likely, but the "L"-shaped...um... "recovery" we predicted may be shorter than we originally estimated, depending on the course of the COVID-19 virus; indeed, it could become a "U"-shaped recovery for reasons we explained here. We'll revise that when 2020Q3 prints October 29th.

Keep apprised of our outlook by checking our jobs reports here on Seeking Alpha.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report: July Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wages

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for September 2020.

The number of people employed in September was 147,563,000, up 275,000 from August, but down 10,915,000 from the same period last year. Some 160,143 ,000 individuals were in the workforce, down 695,000 from last month, but down 3,800,000 from last year. The labor participation rate dropped 30 bps to 61.4% from last month's 61.7% but was down 170 bps from the 63.1% of last year.

As we review economic data, please take note that the COVID-19 virus first became mainstream in the USA after December and only fully bloomed in March and that economic statistics reportage can be months behind. Data reporting for August or September, where it is available, is a far better indicator of the effect of the virus on the US economy - and whether we are emerging from its ill effects - than more lagging data from July.

Later data is always better, particularly for prognostications about the future of the economy. Investors should also keep in mind that apparently "stellar" movements in their own right are, in most instances, merely a partial restoration of the status quo before COVID-19 hit. Such movements aren't "growth", per se, if one buys into the Broken Windows Fallacy.

Geopolitical Concerns

Euro-zone GDP in revisions printed down 11.8% in 2020Q2, following on a decline of 3.6% (revised) in the EZ 2020Q1. It is the sharpest decline observed since time series started in 1995. EU27 growth declined 11.4%, following on a decline of 3.2% in 2020Q1. The Chinese Bureau of National Statistics data set is reported as "insecure" by our firewalls and we do not access it. News reports put the growth at just 3.2% after reporting a decrease of 6.8% in 2020Q1. China data reporting has always been opaque under the CCP and is often exaggerated as part of state propaganda.

Japan's GDP declined at an annual rate of 27.8% in 2020Q2. It was down 2.5% in 2020Q1 on the second revision. (Note that the calculation method was revised to accommodate data collection difficulties arising from COVID-19.).Nearly all the geopolitical considerations we ordinarily address in our monthly jobs report have been starkly overshadowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, there are considerations we addressed in our discussion of 2020Q2 GDP. We see three geopolitical events that have developed or intensified since that report:

The Belarus elections and what appears to be an ongoing color revolution; tensions between Greece and Turkey over undeveloped gas fields in the Aegean; border tensions between India and China; and an increasingly divisive political climate in the USA with increasing indications of a long, drawn-out, unresolved, election compounded by the news this morning that President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

Events that merit especially significant notice and which will affect investors' portfolios will be addressed as separate articles on Seeking Alpha when they appear to be imminent or within a day or two after they occur.

Other Macro Data

Oil and Fuel Pricing

Fuel prices remained above the $2.00 per gallon threshold in at $2.274, up $0.02 from August. Gasoline prices are 15.18% lower than last year.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices continue to be battered by Russian and Saudi efforts to knock out US fracking, as well as COVID-19. They fell 6.32% from last month as of Thursday and are 9.57% lower than the same time last year.

The JOLTS survey for July, the latest available data, released September 9th, showed 617,000 more new job openings from June, but 617,000 fewer jobs than had been created in July 2019. Total separations decreased from the April series high of 9.975 million to just 5,007,0000, but up from last month's 4.899,000 in June.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for August (which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes), released September 16th, were $537.5 billion, an increase of 0.6% from the previous month, and 2.6% above the same month last year.

This chart of advance retail sales, from the St. Louis FRED system, illustrates the warning we have tried to convey: while we had a big "improvement" in recovery, the "improvement" simply put us back where we had been, with just modest growth. It's rather like running on a treadmill: you will have covered a lot of ground, but you went nowhere. That's why we think GDP will print overall negative, and likely in depression, down 10% or more, overall, for all of 2020. The next report for retail sales for August is due October 16th. August new orders for manufactured durable goods, released September 25th, increased 0.4% to $232.8 billion.

The TSI for May, the latest available data, printed at 2.7%, coming off the June decline of -33.7, the biggest decrease since this statistic was adopted.

Debt service as a percentage of household debt was moving up again before the COVID-19 crisis hit. It actually fell in 2020Q1, presumably as credit card debt dropped as shopping did. Data for 2019Q1 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at 9.66, the lowest level since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession. We expect the percentage to be higher in 2020Q2 as layoffs decimate the economy and household income, but that data has not still printed.

As we had anticipated in June, M-2 velocity cratered to the lowest level in history with 2020Q2 GDP, given the Fed having opened the monetary spigot fully and the cratering of the economy from COVID-19. See the chart below.

We note these other macro developments since our August jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for July, reported September 10th, showed sales up 4.6% month on month, but down 4% year on year. Inventories were down 0.3% month on month and down 5.6% from last year. The April inventory to sales ratio was 1.32 month on month, down from 1.34 last year. The August data will not be released until October 9th.

Building permits for August, released September 17th, were down 0.9% from the prior month and down 0.1% from last year. Housing starts decreased 5.1% month on month from last month and up 4.1% year on year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for August showed growth at 55.4%, down from 56%. The ISM Non-Manufacturing report, now called the "Services PMI", for August printed at 56.9%, down 1.2% point from 58.1 in July.

Personal Income & Outlays for August, released yesterday morning, showed disposable personal income down 3.2% month on month in current dollars and down 3.5% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was down 2.7%.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for August was down 1.0% in current dollars and down 0.7% in chained 2012 dollars.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, released September 8th, fell by 3.5 points to 45. (This is below the threshold of 50 that indicates expected growth).

Nonfarm Labor productivity in 2020Q2 increased 10.1% as output decreased 37.1% and hours worked dropped 42.9% while average unit costs increased 9.1%. The next release is November 5th.

Fed Measures

The Fed has made clear that it will be at the ready to maintain liquidity in the markets. Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE" for the Dallas Fed is at 1.9% year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed's preferred measure of inflation again printed low at just 0.2% month on month, and at just 0.9% year on year, down from 1.7% at the beginning of the year, hence our concerns about disinflation.

The yield curve has widened albeit at sharply reduced overall rates, given the Fed's emergency actions. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3 month/10 year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. As of yesterday, October 1st, the 3 month/10 year yield curve was separated by 59 bps.

GDP predictions remain extraordinarily difficult in the current environment as the quantum of economic change has been so volatile, measured in multiple percentage points instead of tens of basis points. Not knowing the outcome of the pandemic, or the consequences of re-opening, our estimate requires a much wider range of values than our usual 30 to 50 bps, but we have revised our estimate for 2020Q3 to print down 3% to flat.

Investment Summary:

Outperform : Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter, and consumer discretionary in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer-term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017 on consideration of Left-leaning social justice initiatives aligning with Republican urban redevelopment. We continue to believe CHF is a safe-haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty we discussed above and may likely be a better alternative than gold. That said, we are concerned Treasury may label Switzerland a currency manipulator. We've always been wary of gold as a volatile commodity that may be an overrated "safe haven". Consumer staples are also a sensible hedge for "black swan" events.

: Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter, and consumer discretionary in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer-term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017 on consideration of Left-leaning social justice initiatives aligning with Republican urban redevelopment. We continue to believe CHF is a safe-haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty we discussed above and may likely be a better alternative than gold. That said, we are concerned Treasury may label Switzerland a currency manipulator. We've always been wary of gold as a volatile commodity that may be an overrated "safe haven". Consumer staples are also a sensible hedge for "black swan" events. Perform : Consumer discretionary and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; and currencies of developing nations such as INR, as well as the GBP and EUR.

: Consumer discretionary and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; and currencies of developing nations such as INR, as well as the GBP and EUR. Underperform: Financials; tech, which has been the "go-to" investment for funds on speculation; heavily-leveraged REITs; the asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of declining GDP and COVID-19; especially lower-end hospitality as US consumer confidence and lower fuel costs allow domestic travelers to "trade up" to the lower end of luxury brands (for example, lower-end Marriott (MAR) brands, like Fairfield, from a Choice Hotels (CHH) brand); airlines, again on COVID-19; and technology; lower-end, lower-quality QSRs (e.g., MCD, DPZ, YUM, etc.) on greater US delivery competition by their higher-end counterparts; and municipal bond funds and bond fund insurers on speculation of bankruptcies.

___________________________________________________

