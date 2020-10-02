Investors are likely to be better off booking their profits due to limited expected returns and lack of a safety margin.

Because of Nike's all-time high valuation and lack of tangible returns, we can't see how current investors can be adequately compensated in the medium term.

The stock's (forward) valuation is currently at a decade high, hovering at around double its usual levels, with no catalysts to justify such a multiple expansion.

Nike's stock has rallied massively over the past six months, beating the overall market by a great margin.

We rarely publish bearish or "stocks-to-avoid" types of articles, as we are usually focused on identifying and analyzing securities with the highest expected returns. However, sometimes, we can't hold back but express a less bullish opinion.

This is exactly the current case with Nike's (NKE) shares. On a performance basis starting before the pandemic, Nike's stock has rallied massively over the past six months, beating not only the overall market but also the tech sector, which has been the primary driver of the market's prolonged rally itself.

We believe that Nike's underlying performance does not justify its current valuation multiple, leaving current investors with little expected returns and a lack of any margin of safety.

Q1 results

First, let's take a brief look at the company's most recent financials. As the table illustrates, Nike managed to end its Q1-2020 results with strong revenues, despite the challenges caused by COVID-19 in retail store traffic and overall consumer spending. While Nike's wholesale business and company-owned stores pulled sales lower, the company managed to match last year's revenues on the back of an 82% growth in its digital sales.

Further, by lowering its demand-creation and administrative expenses, the company was able to deliver net income, and subsequently, EPS, growth of around 11%, which is honestly quite impressive, being a consumer-discretionary business during a pandemic.

Source: Q1 results

Additionally, during September, the company launched its first maternity collection, creating a new source of revenues, similar to its previously successful first-ever yoga collection. As a result of robust sales, growing profitability, and consumers becoming more used to ordering online (i.e., potential margins expansion), we can see why shares would appeal to the market.

However, we can still not justify the stock's current price levels, and cannot see how the current valuation can provide current investors with meaningful returns going forward.

Valuation

Let's consider Nike's valuation. The stock is currently trading at above 70 times its underlying profits. However, since this includes the previous quarter's losses and therefore isn't entirely accurate, we should better take a look at the stock's forward valuation, around 40 times its next year's earnings. As the graph suggests, Nike's (forward) valuation is at a decade high, hovering at around double its usual levels.

In the meantime, there are no catalysts to justify such a valuation expansion. Don't forget that Nike's margins are not the juiciest in the world. Despite online sales surging during the quarter, gross margins actually declined YoY. Further, even if online sales grow exponentially in the medium term, Nike must always stay invested in its current retail locations. A part of consumers will always want to try an outfit before buying, while Nike locations staying open are a critical part of its branding sustainability, as well. Therefore, we believe that the company's net income margins are unlikely to go past their usual low double-digit range, at least over the next few years. Capital returns

Now, let's assess the company's return of capital to shareholders. Nike has been consistently growing its dividend for the past 18 years, with a rewarding 10-year CAGR of around 13.8%. At an FY2021(NYSE:E) EPS of around $2.86, Nike's distributions remain extremely covered, with a payout ratio of less than 35%. In that regard, the dividend is remarkably safe. At the same, at the stock's current price, there is a little benefit coming from Nike's distributions for current investors. Shares currently yield around 0.78%, which makes for a minor contribution towards the stock's investment case.

Another way to deliver capital returns to shareholders is through stock buybacks. Management has historically allocated higher amounts of capital returns to retiring shares, compared to paying out dividends. Over the past twelve months, Nike has repurchased around $3B worth of shares, vs. around $1.45B allocated towards dividends, over the same period.

However, even buybacks don't seem to be able to compensate current investors enough. At its current market cap of around $196B, even if the company were to resume its currently suspended buyback program, $3B worth of additional repurchases would only amount to around 1.5% of Nike's total shares outstanding.

In fact, we believe that investors will end up better off if the company maintains its buyback suspension. Buying back stock at a forward valuation of 40 times earnings may not be a shareholder-friendly policy, and could even destroy shareholder value amid an upcoming correction.

Investor returns

Because of Nike's all-time high valuation and lack of tangible returns, we can't see how current investors can be adequately compensated in the medium term.

Below, you can see consensus estimates EPS, which project double-digit growth in Nike's profitability. We believe that these figures are quite unrealistic. The company's 10-year EPS CAGR is currently 5.5%, including plenty of buybacks. We can't see what the catalysts are for such rapid EPS acceleration, especially considering no/less effective stock repurchases going forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As a result, we are going to estimate a more humble (yet still impressive) EPS CAGR of 10% in the medium term. Further, we project a medium-term DPS growth of 12%, which we believe is quite fair.

Based on our estimates, future figures are likely to look like the following:

Source: Author

Plugging in Nike's current stock price (~$126), our expected growth rates, and different potential future valuations, we get the following annualized expected returns:

As you can see, even with double-digit growth rates, shares offer low single-digit annualized returns. Even at a higher P/E ratio range beyond 35, it is extremely unlikely that Nike will deliver double-digit returns in the medium term. Source: Author

Further, current investors have almost no margin of safety. Even if these growth rates do materialize, a valuation compression towards the company's very own valuation average could yield negative total returns.

Conclusion

Nike is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable and consumer-loved brands in the world. We have no difficulty accepting that the company will keep on growing its sales and profitability, while its online sales should add a further element of investor excitement.

At the same time, from an investor's perspective, the story is different. The company's tangible returns are virtually 0, with a less than 1% dividend yield, and suspended stock buybacks. We believe that at its current valuation, investors are massively overpaying, with the only chance of seeing meaningful returns relying on the market to keep on pricing shares at a pricey multiple in the future.

As a result, we believe that existing investors would find value in booking their profits and walking away. As for current investors, we can only see Nike becoming more investable amid a massive correction. Hence, we will avoid its shares for now.

Wheel of FORTUNE is a one-stop-shop, covering all asset-classes (common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs), across all sectors/industries, through single trading-ideas and model-managed portfolios.

The extremely-wide scope of the service allows us to cater all types (of investors) and (investment) needs/goals, making WoF a true one-service-fits-all. Our offering includes, but isn't excluded to, the following: Weekly macro coverage of the markets.

Trading Alerts. We generate >250 suggestions a year, every year!

Trading Alerts Directory, where all trades are monitored.

Funds Macro Portfolio, comprised of up-to-25 funds. Join Wheel of FORTUNE to Increase Your Portion!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.