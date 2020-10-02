Natural Gas Market: Annual Storage Surplus Continues To Shrink, But The Weather Is Still Bearish

Consumption is projected to reach a major seasonal low next week and is then projected to trend higher, but is also currently projected to remain mostly below last year's level.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 73 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 652 bcf (or 93.2 bcf/d) in the same week.

This report covers the week ending October 2, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 594 bcf (or 84.8 bcf/d) for the week ending October 2 (+2.3 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week), but -4.1 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased from +6.4 bcf/d to +9.0 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 652 bcf (or 93.2 bcf/d) for the week ending October 2 (+1.6 bcf/d w-o-w but -8.4 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and increased from +4.0 bcf/d to +5.6 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

October 9

Total supply: 93.5 bcf/d (-7.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-7.4 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 84.9 bcf/d (+0.8 bcf/d y-o-y)

October 16

Total supply: 93.7 bcf/d (-8.3 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-8.3 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 84.1 bcf/d (-4.1 bcf/d y-o-y)

Thus, total balance is projected to remain tighter (vs. a year ago) ensuring that the annual storage "surplus" will continue to shrink.

Please note that these forecasts are updated daily.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Natural gas consumption (seven-day average) is projected to decrease by -1.1% over the next seven days (from 70.4 bcf/d today to 69.7 bcf/d on October 9). Consumption is projected to reach a major seasonal low on October 10 and is then projected to trend higher (slowly) but is also currently projected to remain mostly below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down substantially in some parts of the United States, but also warmed up slightly in other parts. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree days (CDDs) increased by 7.6% w-o-w (from 33 to 35), while the number of heating degree days surged by 73% (from 15 to 25). Total "energy demand" (measured in total degree days - TDDs) should be as much as 27.6% below last year's level and 2.5% below the norm. Actual TDDs are currently projected to remain mostly below the norm until November 14 (except for a short spell of above normal TDDs from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5). The latest extended-range ECMWF model was bullish vs previous update. There still appears to be a bearish divergence between the forward curve and the number of projected TDDs.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending October 2, non-degree-day factors were "slightly bearish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were below the norm (10.4 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal surged by +$0.335 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 8.3 bcf/d (-0.1 bcf/d vs. 2019 but +1.5 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar and wind generation was stronger (vs. a year ago), but hydro generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending October 2, these three factors displaced some 100 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +4.7 bcf/d, which was 0.2 bcf/d below last year's level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "slightly more bearish" (vs. 2019), but mostly due to base effects. At the same time, renewable generation (particularly, wind) is rising due to seasonal factors, while nuclear generation is getting weaker (due to scheduled maintenance).

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 73 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +56 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -180 bcf by November 6. Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by -150 bcf (over the same period).

The market has adjusted its end-of-withdrawal-season storage expectations to the upside (i.e., turned "less bullish"). Yesterday, ICE's EIR-EIA End of Draw Index Future was up 25 bcf to 1,255 bcf, which is still substantially below the five-year average, but also below our own expectations. However, the "gap" between our EOwS storage index and market expectations has narrowed substantially (from +100 bcf to +65 bcf).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NG1:COM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.