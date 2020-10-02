Its deep and long links with Geely Automotive might result in some M&A if the Chinese sours on Kandi. Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

It benefits from and perhaps survives because of Chinese government subsidies and vehicle purchases. There is little market proof of concept.

Kandi Swimming in Turbulent Waters

Another EV company making a splash in investment waters is China-based Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., (KNDI). It is a pure player in the EV car market. It is a stock to watch but a risky investment for retail value investors. Recent events sparking a rise in the shares do not outweigh the downsides; any investment I can recommend is for speculation only.

KNDI shares hovered between $2.5 and +$4 for about a year, intermittently spiking to ~$8, then receding. Shares are up 51.8% for the year after major announcements but there has been little follow-through. KNDI has a $392M market cap, revenues near to $136M annually, and a net margin last reported just below 6%. But there are many downsides to making a long-term investment in an apparently struggling company propped-up by repeated government subsidies. For instance, shareholders have been diluted in the past year. Though revenues are up earnings are not supervening.

Source: Seeking Alpha Factor Grades

In the Auto Parts and Equipment Industry, KNDI is given by Seeking Alpha a Quant Rating ranking it 6 out of 33 and an overall ranking of 1255 out of 3934.

Benefitting From Government Subsidies

China is fully committed to EVs dominating their roadways before 2040. In fact, China is planning on all transport to be electrically powered. The power of the purse is routinely used by the Chinese Communist Party and government to implement and sustain their EV goals and policies. They do not need to rely on Chinese companies raising angel or seed money like Western foreign companies. Moreover, according to one authoritative China writer:

The Chinese government has long been in the business of creating markets directly by mobilizing its impressive public procurement machine. In short, Beijing wanted to cultivate high-quality domestic manufacturers and to establish a domestic supply chain ecosystem. That's because a reliable and robust supplier ecosystem is indispensable to the auto industry, and it makes China more attractive as a manufacturing destination because EV firms will want to concentrate close to integrated supply chains.

The Chinese government subsidizes EV through official purchases and consumer subsidies thus skewing sales market figures. When EV sales slumped by 77% in early 2020, the government reinstituted incentives. Kandi Tech and others breathed new life after the government offered to cover $1,440 per unit toward the purchase of a new EV. More incentives are expected to be on the way.

Another example of Chinese national government largesse that keeps Kandi Tech in the game came in 2019 in the form of a national $127M subsidy payment for a joint venture between KNDI and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (GELLY, OTCPK:GELYF). (You can read my bullish-rated articles about Geely here). This subsidy is in addition to $108M in '15 and '16, and $19.4M in '17. The government wants to phase-out subsidies and have the EV companies financed through other mechanisms including their going public on foreign exchanges. Barrons just observed:

there appears to be no stopping electrical-vehicle stocks these days... Stock in the Chinese EV players is worth about $57B.

Benefits may not be all they seem to be. Not all Chinese EV stocks are safe harbors in the rising sea. Kandi Technologies appears to suffer volatile fits of net income from Q/Q making it a dicey buy for retail value investors.

Kandi Technologies Net Income 2006-2020

Source Macropolo.org

U.S. Marketing Sales And Battery Swaps Feed The Buzz

There are other issues facing Kandi Tech from building a sustainable business plan. Kandi Tech and its Texas-based subsidiary, Kandi America, held a virtual event announcing the launch of two model EV cars (the company's core business). The excitement centered on the prices. They are touted to be the least expensive EVs in the U.S. starting at $13K with incentives. The problem for Kandi Tech is it seems to lack a viable organized operation for converting sales, marketing, storage, distribution, servicing vehicles, building convenient charging stations and battery swap centers, etc.

Second, there is Kandi Tech's battery swap program announcement that drove the KNDI shares higher. It is a joint venture with Geely. But nowhere is the management discussing how to overcome failures of others that have gone down this path before Kandi-Geely. The barriers to a successful battery swapping joint venture are fearsome, as Better Place learned by going bankrupt. Nor does KNDI's management speak anywhere to the issues that Chinese firms and theirs, in particular, face for selling into the American car marketplace. Further, import bans on select Chinese products are threatening to wreak havoc.

Then be prepared to hold on tighter as Kandi Tech competes against "a petite electric vehicle that sells for less than $5,000" brought-out by the muscle-bound General Motors (GM). Reports Bloomberg:

The Hongguang MINI EV, made by SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., is currently the hottest EV in China, the world's biggest automobile market. Sales of the compact four-seater beat industry giant Tesla Inc. in August, with consumers wowed by its tiny price tag -- the EV retails for between 28,800 yuan ($4,230) and 38,800 yuan -- and its ability to run for as many as 170 kilometers (106 miles) on a single charge. Orders exceeded 30,000 units in just 50 days.

China reports the impact of novel coronavirus is subsiding and business is returning. EV stocks, in particular, are moving higher again, as some companies report better than expected sales in China and more to come over the next five years. KNDI shares are probably going to attract more attention and investment, as momentum picks up. Kandi enjoys substantial reliance on Chinese government financial backing through subsidies. Moreover, Kandi Tech's splash into the U.S. marketplace is likely to be Sisyphean. Yet, there are some positive reasons for gambling on KNDI.

Big-auto like GM and others are expanding partnerships in China

Kandi has long links with China's energetic, deal-making, brand name EV manufacturer and marketer Geely

Their relationship reaches back nearly a decade, and Geely and KNDI share relative success through M&A activity and battery development

The China market for EVs is growing fast again and with financial struggles brought-on by COVID-19, a low-priced EV is likely to be attractive to China's new car buyers, as evidenced by a swirl of activity in the China EV market

KNDI shares popped 3% recently after the company announcement of a subsidiary, the China Battery Exchange Technology Co., Inc. That will monetize KNDI patents on battery swapping services and used battery recycling. Battery issues are the heart of the EV industry generating a lot of press and investment speculation because the battery is at the heart of the industry

A mere 3% of shares are owned by institutions; ~28% are owned by insiders and 70% by the general public. The latter tend to buy with intense vulnerability and that worries me about the stability and safety of KNDI shares.

The Takeaway

Ideas and sales maybe percolating at KNDI, and the occasional announcement drives up the stock. I do not hold the opinion the business model for its EVs is sustainable, perhaps not in China but certainly on a global plane. KNDI is a stock investment for speculation largely because of its links with Geely. Kandi Tech needs subsidies to grow and perhaps to survive. Its new Maple 60V all-electric multi-purpose vehicle is coming on the market because China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology approved (NYSE:IT) for purchase subsidies. This help is no proof of concept about the market viability of the products. There is less reason to assume this company has proven its business concept worthy of a retail value investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: KNDI on the MPG list