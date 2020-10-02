I regularly covered Novo Nordisk (NVO) in the past and will provide another update in the following article. After looking at the last quarterly results (or to be more precise: the results of the first half of 2020), I will look at the problems the company has been facing in North America for several years as well as the growth potential over the years and decades to come. Additionally, I will describe once again why Novo Nordisk is such a great business in my opinion and end with an intrinsic value calculation.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Media library)

Quarterly Results

In the first six months of 2020, Novo Nordisk could report a revenue increase of 8% (7% in constant exchange rates) with sales increasing from DKK 59.3 billion in the first half of 2019 to DKK 63.9 billion in the first half of 2020. Net profit increased 12% from DKK 20.0 billion in the first half of 2019 to DKK 22.5 billion in the first half of 2020 while earnings per share could increase even 14% due to share buybacks. Novo Nordisk could also improve its margins: gross margin could improve from 83.9% in 2019 to 84.1% in 2020 and operating margin could improve from 46.7% in 2019 to 47.2% in 2020.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q2/20 Presentation)

But we should keep in mind that Novo Nordisk had a very good first quarter. In the second quarter, sales actually decreased a little bit (DKK 30 million) compared to the same quarter last year. Net profit in the second quarter increased 11%, which is quite solid. For the full year, Novo Nordisk is a little more cautious and is expecting sales to grow "only" between 3% and 6% and operating profit is expected to grow between 2% and 5%. Free cash flow is expected to be between DKK 33 billion and DKK 38 billion.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q2/20 Presentation)

In the first half of 2020, not only diabetes and obesity care contributed to growth, but also biopharma. This segment, which is only responsible for 14% of total sales grew 8% in the past six months. Especially growth disorders (Norditropin) could grow almost 20%. Diabetes and Obesity Care is responsible for 86% of total sales. The segment also grew 8% in the first half of 2020. Especially long-acting insulin sales (Tresiba, Xultophy and Levemir) declined pretty steep (29% YoY). While obesity care (basically Saxenda) could grow 8%, GLP-1 contributed the most to sales growth. This segment, which is including products like Victoza, Ozempic and Rybelsus grew 30% from DKK 14.9 billion to DKK 19.4 billion.

Problems in North America

In the last five years, Novo Nordisk had some difficulties to grow and couldn't report double-digit growth rates as in the years before. These lower growth rates mostly stem from the problems Novo Nordisk is facing in the United States. And as the United States is the most important market for Novo Nordisk and responsible for almost 50% of total sales, this is quite important. In the first six months of 2020, Novo Nordisk could report 4% growth, but growth at constant currency was only 1%.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q2/20 Presentation)

As we can see in the chart above, sales in the United States more or less stagnated for Novo Nordisk. While GLP-1 products (like Victoza and Ozempic) could report strong growth rates of 25% in the first six month of 2020, these high growth rates had to counterbalance the steep decline of insulin. The total insulin sales declined 23% YoY in North America and especially long-acting insulin sales declined 32% YoY and premix insulin sales declined 31% YoY.

The problems mostly stem from the higher rebates, which increased drastically over the last few years - as we can see in the chart above. Overall, this is resulting in continued pricing pressure within the diabetes care segment and lower realized prices for Novo Nordisk. The expansion of affordability initiatives in the United States is continuing to impact sales of insulin and it is difficult to evaluate how long these price pressures will remain.

In my opinion, Novo Nordisk might be able to overcome these price pressures with its newer, better and (especially important!) patent-protected products. One of the problems for Novo Nordisk is the fact that Levemir (DKK 3,522 million in sales in the first six months of 2020), NovoMix (DKK 4,977 million in sales), NovoRapid (DKK 8,817 million in sales) and human insulin (DKK 5,001 million in sales) sum up to DKK 22.3 billion in sales and therefore 35% of Novo Nordisk's total sales. These are all products where patent protection has expired. And while this is good for Novo Nordisk, that it can still generate such high sales from products that are not patent protected any more, it opens room for competition and is one of the reasons for the price pressure we are seeing in the United States. But if Novo Nordisk should manage to "move" sales more and more to patent protected products - for example sales from NovoMix to Ryzodeg (patent-protected until 2028/29) or sales from NovoRapid to Fiasp (patent-protected until 2030) - the problem of intense pressure and price declines in the United States might get better in the years to come. However, it is difficult at this point to answer if this scenario is realistic in the next few years.

Great Business

Despite difficulties in North America, Novo Nordisk is a great business for several reasons. First of all, the company is in a strong position from a financial point of view. When looking at the company's balance sheet, Novo Nordisk has very little debt on its balance sheet (about DKK 1.4 billion current borrowings and DKK 2.7 billion in non-current borrowings). This leads to a D/E ratio of 0.07. On the asset side, the company has about DKK 50 billion in property, plant and equipment. Additionally, Novo Nordisk has about DKK 24.9 billion in cash at bank.

Aside from its strong balance sheet, Novo Nordisk also has a stable ownership structure. The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings A/S is holding about 28.3% of capital (in A shares and B shares). This is resulting in 76.8% of votes for Novo Holdings A/S and the Novo Nordisk Foundation is a self-governing institution that provides a stable basis for Novo Nordisk. This is a characteristic, which the company is sharing with many other stable Danish businesses like Coloplast A/S (OTCPK:CLPBF) or Novozymes A/S (OTCPK:NVZMF).

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q2/20 Presentation)

Novo Nordisk is #1 in diabetes care and obesity care and #2 in hemophilia and therefore market leader in most of its segments and after the exit of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from the diabetes market, the only "real" competitor is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). Novo Nordisk has improved its global diabetes value market share over the last 12 months from 28.2% to 29.0%. This was especially driven by an improved global insulin market share as well as an expansion of the GLP-1 segment. In the diabetes GLP-1 market, Novo Nordisk could improve its global market share from 46.4% in May 2019 to 49.1% in May 2020.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q2/20 Presentation)

Aside from its strong market share, Novo Nordisk can rely on its patents. The list above is showing patent protection for some of Novo Nordisk's products - like Victoza, which is patent protected until 2023 or the even more important Ozempic and Rybelsus, which are patent protected until 2031 in Europe and the United States.

Novo Nordisk can also rely on high barriers to entry. As for the entire biotechnology and pharmaceutical market, it usually takes about 10 years (or in some cases even longer) between the first research and the final submission and approval. This is not only a very long timeframe for a new competitor, it is also extremely expensive and companies have to spend huge amounts on research and development (research and production facilities, scientists, know-how). Insulin is also a rather low value product (compared to many other patent-protected pharmaceuticals), which makes high sales necessary. The incentives for new companies to enter the insulin market compared to some other diseases are rather low.

The wide economic moat, that Novo Nordisk clearly has, also stems from switching costs. Patients usually don't switch to another insulin as every insulin is a bit different and the patients have to learn using the new insulin and find out how much insulin one needs at different times of the day. It might also take several visits to the doctor before a patient establishes a stable regimen and these are additional "costs" for the patients that most people try to avoid.

Growth Potential

Novo Nordisk is operating in a market that will continue to grow in the coming years and decades. When looking at diabetes, the chronic diseases which are still responsible for the biggest part of Novo Nordisk's revenue, it seems extremely unlikely that a cure will be found in the foreseeable future and the number of diabetics will continue to grow in the years to come. The International Diabetes Federation is expecting the number to grow to almost 630 million in 2045.

(Source: IDF Diabetes Atlas)

About 90% of all diabetics are type-2-diabetics. The cornerstone of a type-2 diabetes treatment is a healthy lifestyle (including diets and physical activity), but if that is not enough, GLP-1 products come into play. These products were the main driver of growth for Novo Nordisk in the recent past and will be an area of focus in the future. As obesity and type 2 diabetes often go hand in hand, Novo Nordisk is moving towards a much bigger market than in the past (as insulin is mostly for type 1 diabetics). Victoza was the first GLP-1 and last year, Novo Nordisk launched the extremely successful Ozempic followed by the launch of Rybelsus.

Aside from a huge market - not only for diabetes, but also for obesity - only a small part of the patients is in good control (or sometimes even treated at all). And increasing the number of people in good control should not only be a medical goal for society, it would also benefit Novo Nordisk and lead to further growth potential.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q2/20 Presentation)

But aside from its core market, Novo Nordisk is pursuing two additional growth strategies on which it did not focus so much in the past. Aside from acquisitions, Novo Nordisk is also entering new therapeutic areas. I already mentioned above that Novo Nordisk started focusing on obesity and with Saxenda being already approved, the company has a product on the market. Additionally, Novo Nordisk is focusing on other serious chronic diseases and with "FLOW - Semaglutide 1.0 mg in chronic kidney disease" and "FOCUS - Semaglutide 1.0 mg in diabetic retinopathy" it has already two products in Phase III, which might contribute to revenue beginning in 2021 or 2022. Additionally, Novo Nordisk has partnerships with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for example for combination treatments for NASH.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q2/20 Presentation)

Another growth strategy is inorganic growth through acquisitions. In the last few years, big acquisitions were rather seldom for Novo Nordisk, but in June 2020, Novo Nordisk announced that it will acquire Corvidia Therapeutics for about $2.1 billion. However, the upfront payment will "only" be $725 million and the total payments for Corvidia Therapeutics' shareholders could amount to $2.1 billion when certain regulatory and sales milestones have been reached. The company is focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-renal disease and also falls in the category of "other serious chronic diseases".

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When making growth assumptions for Novo Nordisk, we have to be a little cautious right now. Over the long run (last few decades), Novo Nordisk could easily grow in the double digits. However, the last few years were rather difficult for the Danish company (in part due to the price pressures in the United States). But even in the years between 2015 and 2019, the company could still grow its earnings per share a little over 5% annually on average.

The troubles mostly stemmed from a weak top line growth, but even in a very cautious scenario, 3% growth seems realistic. Another 1% growth might stem from margin improvements (although Novo Nordisk already has extremely high margins) and about 2% could stem from share buybacks. This would result in 6% growth for the years to come and due to the wide economic moat of Novo Nordisk, I would also assume the same growth rate for perpetuity. As basis for our calculation, I take the company's own guidance (DKK 35.5 billion in free cash flow being the midpoint). The free cash flow of Novo Nordisk will be rather low in 2020 due to the acquisition of Corvidia Therapeutics. For 2021, we can assume free cash flow being distinctly higher (Novo Nordisk usually doesn't make big acquisitions) and we will calculate with DKK 40 billion. When using these assumptions and a 10% discount rate, the intrinsic value for Novo Nordisk would be DKK 401.

In case of Novo Nordisk, I consider these growth assumptions as too pessimistic. First of all, Novo Nordisk will at some point overcome its troubles to grow in the United States and the North America region might also contribute to growth again, making growth rate in the high single digits (maybe even double digits) not unlikely. Additionally, Novo Nordisk entered new therapeutic areas in the last few years, which might also contribute to growth. But right now, it is difficult to estimate how much these new products will affect revenue growth.

Conclusion

I always have some difficulties what rating (bullish, bearish or neutral) I should assign a stock as it does not specify for which timeframe this rating should be. For the next few quarters, I would be rather cautious about the stock as Novo Nordisk could easily decline. If the stock markets all over the world should crash, Novo Nordisk could also decline pretty steep. But I am investing for the long term and not just a few quarters and over the long run (several years or decades), I am bullish on Novo Nordisk and the stock therefore deserves a bullish rating.

Considering the wide economic moat Novo Nordisk has - based on patents, switching costs and also high barriers to entry - as well as the high growth potential for decades to come, it is hard to imagine that Novo Nordisk will not outperform the market. But we should be careful nonetheless - even with a high-quality company like Novo Nordisk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.