There will likely be a pullback from investors exiting their positions and taking their profits off the table ahead of Q3-20.

However, I would recommend waiting for a pullback from these all-time highs because the risk element is a little too high at the current level.

Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) is a Korea-based multinational games developer and publisher with several titles and franchises to its name, Ragnarok Online being the most well-known. In Q2-20, the company recorded a 13.2% increase in revenues and a net profit increase of 20.6%, both on a year-over-year basis. As a result of strong earnings and the announcement of recent and upcoming game releases, the stock is now trading at more than double its pre-earnings level. On a YTD basis, the stock has appreciated by an impressive 280%. As of this writing, the stock is trading at around $145, which is only slightly lower than the recent all-time high of near $150. It looks like the stock could breach that level again, soon. But there's significant risk associated with such strong price action.

Thesis: Based on recent growth rates across revenue, profitability, and player base, as well as upcoming launches and the overall financial position, I believe the company offers a considerable medium-term opportunity for investors in the gaming segment.

Note: The company reports all figures in KRW (Korean won), with USD figures calculated at the rate quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the last day of the reported quarter.

Q2-20 Performance

The company's biggest segment by revenue is mobile games, which saw a decline of 16.6% in Q2-20 over the prior period. Gravity attributed this to a YoY decrease in "revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania." The sharp decline was despite "increased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Taiwan and Europe, Ragnarok Tactics in Korea and Taiwan, and Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia."

The decline in that segment was more than offset by gains in its second-biggest segment by revenue: online games - subscription. This segment saw a massive 262.4% jump in revenue in Q2-20 on a YoY basis, driven by the successful relaunch of Ragnarok Online in Taiwan and Thailand, as well as the launch of Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia. The bulk of subscription revenues from these releases were recorded in Q2-20, hence the big revenue jump. This is where the short-term upside lies, and it looks like the market has priced that into the stock at the current level.

The third and fourth segments - royalties and license fees, and other revenues - recorded 57.5% and 49.9% YoY increases in Q2-20. Royalties and license fees were primarily driven by Ragnarok Online IP licensed to Singapore-based Garena (SE) for its Free Fire in-game items.

Overall, revenue increased by 13.2% for the quarter, as we saw earlier, and the bulk of the revenue growth burden this quarter was on the shoulders of Ragnarok Online and Ragnarok H5 in the aforementioned markets. This is particularly of note because the YoY decline in mobile game revenues not only came from a much broader market base but also because that base includes the North American market, which made up 15.3% of FY-19 revenues, as well as Thailand, another important market that made up 17.2% of overall revenues for the same period.

Furthermore, the sequential decline was attributed to Taiwan and Japan, two of the largest markets for Ragnarok Online. It's clear that Ragnarok M: Eternal Love isn't getting the kind of love required to grow revenues, so it's something to watch over the next couple of quarters.

In terms of profitability, despite advertising and payment gateway fees pushing Opex up by 154.5% on a YoY basis, the company has improved its net profit by 20.6% for Q2-20 over the prior period.

Sequential growth for the period was equally strong, with revenues up by 20.7% and net profit up by 41%. This indicates significant momentum over the first half of fiscal 2020. That's another reason the stock is trading at such a high training earnings multiple of around 38.

These numbers are significant because FY-19 was essentially a period of sequential decline at the top and the bottom, as you can see below. No change occurred in the total number of shares outstanding during the period shown.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

With the most recent two-quarter period showing sequential and YoY improvements almost across the board, the market clearly acknowledges a turnaround that's being reflected in the stock price.

Looking ahead to Q3 and Q4-20

The data suggests that there's adequate momentum building up on the back of subscription revenue growth, which, as we saw, was primarily driven by the relaunch of Ragnarok Online and the launch of Ragnarok H5 in key markets. The resulting sequential revenue growth of 147.1% in this segment in Q2-20 over Q1-20 is a validation of that sustained momentum. Moreover, Q1-20 was already showing a resurgence in terms of PCU (peak concurrent users) and ACU (active concurrent users) for Ragnarok Online, which can be seen in the table below:

Source: FY-19 Annual Report

We should be able to see more of that momentum play out over the next two quarters as Ragnarok Online and Ragnarok H5 continue to make gains.

Additionally, the beginning of Q3-20 saw the launch of Ragnarok Origin for mobile players, and the game was ranked fourth in both Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Play and Apple's (AAPL) App Store after its release. Gravity has also inked a publishing contract ahead of the launch in Japan. Both these moves - along with other IP-based and mobile launches slated for Q3 and Q4-20 - should help stem the revenue bleed in the mobile game segment over the next two quarters.

Smart Cash Management

From a financial perspective, the company has adequate liquidity of around $109 million as of June 30, 2020, and there's no debt on the books. This should allow the company to invest heavily in promoting its upcoming titles in the mobile segment, which will certainly be a priority item for management in H2-20.

The company has astutely managed cash over H1-20. We can see this from the fact that Gravity spent 23% less on Opex on a sequential basis between Q4-19 and Q1-20, but then sequentially increased that spend by 50% in the following quarter - Q2-20.

We also see the same pattern in the decreased outsourcing fees and commissions paid in Q1-20 on a sequential and YoY basis, which was again balanced out with a sequential increase in the same line items for Q2-20.

The moves may have sacrificed mobile game revenue growth in the short-term but they appear to be well-calculated ones that took the timing of the upcoming mobile game launches into consideration. As such, we should see a sequential bump in mobile game revenues in the second half of fiscal 2020, but perhaps not as much as the +110% jump we saw in this segment between Q4-19 and Q1-20.

Good maneuver, in my opinion, because it delivered strong sequential growth over both quarters of FY-20, helping to push the stock to all-time highs.

Investor's Angle

But that's also the cause of my concern for the stock's short-term prospects. The company has clearly demonstrated financial acumen, but it has also increased the risk of a pullback from the current price. A temporary drawdown would be quite normal under risky conditions, but with their biggest revenue segment showing weakness, a lot is riding on segment performance in Q3-20 and Q4-20.

Unless Q3-20 sequential revenues, specifically in the mobile game segment, are really strong, we could see the stock take a tumble that will be hard to recover from in the short term, leaving investors with significant paper losses until the next cycle comes. The cycle I'm referring to has already happened twice, and this is the third major occurrence in as many years.

The biggest concern that investors should have is that the run-up since the August 7 earnings announcement has more than doubled the price of the stock, resulting in a TTM P/E multiple of nearly 38 against a sector median of around 18.

I have little doubt that the company can show strong sequential growth at the top and bottom over the remainder of FY-20, but the risk level is certainly higher than many investors will have an appetite for. As such, I would suggest waiting for the inevitable pullback from investors exiting their positions and taking their profits off the table ahead of Q3-20. Even if you do have a big appetite for risk, my recommendation is to wait and get in at a better entry point than the one on offer as of this writing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.