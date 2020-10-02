I have written quite a bit about CVS Health (CVS) and its innovating into a one-of-a-kind business. In articles and numerous comments to others, the value case has been made rather clear. However the debt picture continues to get better and better, or maybe I should say clearer and clearer. Once the overall market reaches its new normal and analysts start looking at all that CVS has done in the last year, you can rest knowing that CVS will be growing and worth much more.

My last article on CVS was written in early-to-mid August and laid out the case for how CVS plans to grow and become even more dominant in U.S. Healthcare. What has changed since that article… CVS share price has gone down, as has their debt burden. This article focuses on that debt changes.

Aetna… The Moving Mountain of Debt

In the current quarter – that is after Q2 results were posted – CVS has been busy paying off all the debt due July 2020 as well as attacking the worst looking years on their debt schedules. The debt maturity profiles they have produced for public use makes the case for us… but it appears the market is not paying attention.

This first image was the debt schedules as of Q2 results…

Image Source: CVS Investors Site (June 30, 2020)

This second image is the debt schedule as of September 15, 2020…

Image Source: CVS Presentation (September 15, 2020)

Notice all $2.75B 2020 debt is knocked out and repaid. (This was due in July 2020). On top of that, $6B has been removed that was due in 2023 and 2025 (roughly $3B each). To do this, CVS added $2.8B and extended the dates to 2027 and 2030, at more favorable rates (Roughly $1.5B and $1.3B respectively). So overall debt was reduced by nearly $6B in Q3 alone - and the quarter is not over - which they will make sure to trumpet during the next conference call in early November.

This moves CVS debt drastically lower, and what’s even more interesting is that CVS could continue to afford to pay down debt at this rate of $3-6B per quarter for what seemingly forever. The company halted its dividend at $0.50 per share, per quarter which costs them $660M per quarter. Typical generated cash flow has been roughly $7B per quarter and is growing even through COVID. (In fact, CVS has raised guidance during the pandemic.) This means CVS has a payout ratio of only about 30% and could continue to pay down $3-6B in debt each quarter if they chose too.

Analysts are Looking at Debt, and Not Income

Unfortunately for CVS investors, analysts have been stuck staring at a monster pile of debt that existed when CVS purchased Aetna. They do not seem to have looked recently to notice that the leverage ratio has been cut in half in less than two years, and CVS is likely to reach the magic 3.2 - 3.25X ratio on time, or early. As soon as they reach this leverage ratio, access to capital is easier as they would be likely to receive rating agencies upgrades which reduces their debt costs. (Though they don’t need more debt, this makes it far easier to roll-over debt longer term and gives them more favorable rates.) At current rates CVS should hit this level in less than a year, but they could get there faster.

Analyst consensus is that CVS will bring in an EPS of $1.34 in Q3 and $1.38 in Q4, with an overall $7.14 adjusted EPS for 2020… these numbers are well below CVS’s announced numbers guidance, meaning the market is likely to get more positive surprises this year! CVS’s guidance says to expect a middle range of $7.20 in EPS for the year, working out to roughly $1.80 per quarter. Even an average quarter for CVS is better than what analysts reportedly expect in Q3 and Q4, and this info has been given prior to Q3 results… which of course, CVS will try to beat. (Yes, GAAP EPS is lower for Q3 by roughly $0.43 due to $6B prepayment of debt. Is that really a bad thing?)

Modified Urgent Care on Every Corner

CVS Health Hub’s are moving quickly into stores, as are Minute Clinics. (Roughly 1,250-1,500 Health Hub’s are expected to be opened within the year.) The simple PA or NP care that they offer is a profitable part of the Healthcare landscape, and CVS has nearly 10,000 total U.S. locations that they can use for this future. As pointed out in my August article, and this one from another author, health care services are a growing industry to the tune of 5-9% annually. CVS has taken aim at this market to bolster its income and drive more people to its stores.

Since COVID hit, CVS has been promoting their COVID screenings and will likely be an early company to provide vaccines. This is reinforcing the push towards Health Hub care in the consumers eye and will likely make it easier for consumers to remember that they have simple testing and shot services available whenever things return to normal. And of course, there are plenty of items in the store to tempt folks for before or after their nurse visits.

Image Source: CVS Investors Page

Wrapping it Up

At current price of roughly $58.40, the CVS dividend is 3.5%. The dividend is likely to grow once they reach their lower targeted debt level. (They also are likely to resume buying back shares at that time.) I believe shares to be a great price anywhere under $60. Of course, anything under $65 is still good… but it doesn’t seem like this lower price will make it very far into the future.

91% of analysts gave upward revisions for the fiscal year in the last 90 days and they are still under what CVS management has stated is likely – of course, that does not include the newly paid $6B in debt either. When Net debt reaches roughly $56B, CVS will have reached a 3.0 ratio. By the time it hits this level, it can easily increase the dividend and start buying back shares. If current debt is roughly $66.6B, then CVS could even manage to get to a 3x leverage ratio before the end of 2020 – though management might not choose to move that quickly.

CVS is a value investors dream stock and it has tons of opportunity for growth. It is a first mover in combining a corner store/pharmacy, simple and profitable health visits, prescription by mail, and even owns the Aetna insurance arm. This gives CVS Health a cut of tons of transactions and gives them a very visible part of the health market… one that leverages their nearly 10,000 location footprint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CVS, and am heavily considering more under $65.