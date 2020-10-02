Tech has been the big positive driver of returns in 2020, boosting Momentum and Quality to the detriment of Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, and Equal-Weighting.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

The dominance of high growth, no dividend, mega-cap tech stocks in 2020 has produced a relative poor year for factor tilt portfolios. These strategies are best viewed over multiple business cycles where they have delivered longer-term structural alpha. In previous articles, I have looked at very long-term time series for these strategies, demonstrating their outperformance. Testing these strategies in other markets - across different asset classes and geographies - has also suggested their efficacy. All strategies ultimately face periods of relative underperformance, and the factor tilt portfolios have seen that in the unique 2020 market environment. September provided a modest reprieve to that relative underperformance as the tech heavyweights that many of the factor tilt strategies are underweight produced relative underperformance.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles as depicted through the 20-year returns at the bottom of the table.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from a separate Standard and Poor's index, the S&P Small Cap 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Dividend Growth, a strategy that has delivered its historical outperformance in down markets, is lagging in 2020 without meaningfully lower realized volatility, a historical anomaly. Low Volatility, despite September's relative gains, has still delivered negative returns year-to-date, meaning its low realized volatility offers cold comfort to investors like me. Momentum and Quality, the outperformers in 2020, have also delivered slightly lower volatility over the last year. Size and Value, the underperformers through 2020, have produced lower returns with higher realized volatility.

Discussion of Recent Performance

Each of the seven factor tilt strategies and the capitalization-weighted benchmark all produced negative monthly returns for the first time since the dark days of March. Dividend Growth outperformed on the month, shedding just 1.39% as the broad index lost 3.80%. As noted in yesterday's detailed look at the performance of the strategy, two of the attributes that have held back the strategy thus far in 2020 - underweights to tech and an exclusion of Amazon (AMZN) - were positive contributors in September. Historically, the Dividend Aristocrats have generated outperformance in down markets, besting the S&P 500 during its last six down years. For an additional month at least, the strategy has proved defensive once again.

Not surprisingly for a modestly risk-off month, Low Volatility was another relative winner, shedding just 1.75% on the month. Overweights to Healthcare, an underweight to Tech, and no exposure to Energy, all helped the strategy in September.

Equal-Weighting, which has struggled to keep pace with the surging megacaps through much of 2020, outperformed in September as the tech giants cooled. On the month, equal-weighting outperformed by 1.3%; nearly 1% of this relative outperformance was underweights to Tech and Amazon.

Quality, a strategy that has a 41% tech weight and has ridden relative tech gains to solid returns on the year, managed to outperform by 124bp in September despite relative tech weakness through favorable security selection.

Value, the hardest hit factor tilt in 2020, narrowly edged the cap-weighted index in September, outperforming by 7bp. A beneficial underweight to Tech was offset by a damaging overweight to Energy.

Momentum, the factor darling of 2020, up more than 18% through September, underperformed the broad index by 7bp in September. A Healthcare overweight helped counterbalance a large weight in Tesla (TSLA), which was down 14% on the month and had been a leading contributor to recent gains for the strategy.

Size was the underperformer on the month as smaller cap stocks continue to struggle to find their footing. Monetary policy uniquely targeted at boosting credit flow to investment grade companies has not been as beneficial to more speculative small cap firms. Additional fiscal stimulus could benefit the space disproportionately, but in its absence, smaller companies are lagging their large cap brethren.

Tech has been the biggest driver of the relative returns of the factor strategies in 2020. It was a dominant performance driver once again in September, but from a modestly negative perspective. As the market eventually regains its footing, it will be interesting to see which factors take the leadership mantle. Ultimately, lagging sectors and strategies should play catch-up as the economic recovery broadens.

