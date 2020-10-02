China Southern has kept cash burn under control and managed to expand during the first half of the year.

China Southern Airlines (ZNH) (OTCPK:CHKIF) has been able to reduce its cash burn during the pandemic and continue to grow in these circumstances when many other airlines are looking to downsize. The company's debt level remains under control and a lower valuation helps to counter a high level of dilution in the first half, with shares still attractively priced. In the long term, China Southern's prospects look great, though recovery may yet be difficult.

Pandemic Performance

For the first half of 2020, China Southern Airlines had a net cash outflow from operating activities of $1.153 billion and $1.61 billion in cash outflow from operating and investing activities combined. The company had an overall net $2.28 billion increase in cash for the first half, as a result of $3.9 billion in cash inflow from financing activities, primarily proceeds from share sales.

The company's operating performance has been improved, with the "flight on-time performance rate reaching 92.25%, representing an increase of 10.66 percentage points year-on-year." This is driven by an improvement in operating efficiency and a smaller number of flights which are easier to manage. Their operating performance has been strong, despite the circumstances, even as cash burn remains fairly high, an improvement from a net loss of $743 million to $412.1 from the first to second quarter shows the company's success in bringing the loss under control.

Expanding in an Adverse Environment

During the first half, China Southern "introduced 8 aircraft (including 6 under finance lease, 2 purchased), disposed 13 aircraft (all under operating lease)." This is a net reduction in aircraft, but it is worth noting the company purchased new aircraft and all disposed aircraft were disposed of because of lease expiry, not pandemic-driven downsizing such as that which we have seen in the US.

The broader theme of expansion for China Southern has been routes and airport hubs. The company has worked with the government's infrastructure development plans to expand its presence in different regions of China and has increased flight routes among several corridors. The company's long-term goal is spectacular growth and to become the world's largest airline, more than doubling their number of aircraft to 2,000 by 2035. For this year, the company's interim report sums up their progress well:

During the reporting period, the Group continued to promote the construction of two comprehensive international hubs in Guangzhou and Beijing in accordance with the positioning of "One Headquarter, Dual Hubs". We completed the second batch of flights transit at Daxing Airport, representing a total of 60% of the transit, gained 51 slot increments per day, and increased flights on 8 approved routes. We promoted the integrated development of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and coordinated the market, product, service and network in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Guangzhou hub added 316 flights each week. The flight structure continued to improve. During the reporting period, with continued efforts to strengthen our customer base, the Group registered 3.928 million newly developed members, representing an increase of 14.9% year-on-year, and 1,339 newly signed group customers, representing an increase of 5.6% year-on-year. Information technology construction was expedited, with 4.42 million registered users added on the "China Southern e-travel" APP, and 13 information improvement projects such as marketing and service launched. The data middle platform achieved initial results. We strengthened the integration and coordination of the "China Southern Alliance", and jointly built quality trunk routes with Xiamen Airlines and Sichuan Airlines in key markets. Efforts were made to accelerate the construction of auxiliary revenue product system and continue the promotion of products such as neighbour-free seats, as a way to tap opportunities in luggage, cabin upgrades, and VIP lounges. As a result, the auxiliary revenue per passenger increased by RMB8.55 year-on-year. We launched the construction of integrated service, and focused on building an integrated service system which is "well developed, collaborative and efficient, intelligent and precise, and value-driven to offer affinity and refinement services". We also launched products such as platinum memberships and accelerated the promotion of luggage tracking program.

The company's expansion into new added-services-based revenue provides it with a growth ramp that many American and European airlines have already followed. This will help strengthen China Southern's long-term prospects as well as their recovery.

As I will touch on below, the company has a lower debt load than other airlines. It also has a large untapped credit line to the tune of $36.65 billion, money enough to buy out Delta (NYSE:DAL), American (NASDAQ:AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and have some change left over. Now, it is highly unlikely that any of those companies are open to a takeover bid, especially at such suppressed share prices, but other smaller airlines could serve as targets, with asset prices remaining suppressed.

Furthermore, with other airlines divesting from assets and slimming down to reduce cash burn, China Southern may be able to expand simply by purchasing up unwanted planes, airport slots, or other assets. They could also take the time to purchase stakes in foreign carriers - like Qatar's purchase of 5% of China Southern - helping them gain entry to new markets.

Improving the Company's Value

The company's expansion and growing membership lead to my next point: improving brand value and actions to improve its overall valuation. According to Brand Finance, China Southern's brand value increased by 10% to $4.5 billion in 2019, which keeps it the most valuable airline brand in China.

The company recently announced intentions to spin off its cargo division and publicly list shares in Shanghai, while retaining a controlling stake. In addition to improving operational efficiency and focus at the main company, separating the company's cargo component should allow for it to become a more comprehensive logistics provider as the name suggests - CSA Logistics. The spinoff should also provide a clearer valuation for both companies and provide cash for China Southern.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

China Southern issued debt with a value of "RMB8,000 million during the six months ended 30 June 2020 at interest rates from 2.44% to 3.28%." The maturity is three to five years. This is the equivalent of around 1.178 billion US dollars in debt, well below the many billions issued by other airlines. China Southern's net debt declined for the year with an increase in assets and cash balance, helped by capital raised through share issues. Their debt ratio fell slightly, from 75% at year-end 2019 to 74% at the end of the first half.

Airline Net Debt Increase since Dec. 19 (% Increase) Dilution (% Dilution) Since Dec. 19 Debt/Equity China Southern -$377.2m (-1.43%) 3,062.1m (24.9%) 3.31 China Eastern $1,898.4 (8.23%) 0 (0%) 3.93 Delta $3,612m (23.9%) -2.2m (-0.35%) 7.32 American $618m (2.09%) 82.5m (19.36%) (Negative Equity)

The company is prepared to issue up to an additional $2.36 billion in convertible bonds, which would bring their debt to equity ratio to 3.55 - still below that of competitors. As for the company's valuation: it's below average, but still roughly in line with their peer China Eastern.

Airline Price to Book Price to Tangible Book Price to Sales (Forward) China Southern 1.16 1.26 0.61 China Eastern 1.26 1.56 1.19 Delta 2.25 (Negative Tangible Book Value) 1.11 American (Negative Book Value) (Even More Negative Value) 0.37

The company is not selling at the same discount to the previous year as most American airlines, but it's broader valuation has been lower for some time now and it is still attractively valued comparatively, especially considering their aggressive growth stance. I would still prefer a lower entry to help offset the large macro-economic risk, but the company's shares seem fairly valued at the moment.

Risks

China Southern faces a multitude of risks, including those faced by all airlines, such as a slow return to global travel, continued cash burn, and larger debt levels. The company has done a good job of mitigating these risks, but they also face an additional political risk of increased CCP interference in business and a return of the government devaluating the Renminbi. The company is also unlikely to be profitable at least for the rest of the year and may have to borrow more to offset the cash outflow.

Conclusion

China Southern has weathered the pandemic thus far better than many other airlines around the world. The company's long-term growth prospects remain largely intact and they have executed against their priorities even during the crisis, expanding routes and their dual-hub presence. The company's lower debt load and valuation make the company comparatively more attractive, even with a high level of dilution. China Southern looks well-positioned to come out stronger from the pandemic when most airlines will be hurt for years, though it won't be straightforward.

