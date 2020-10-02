My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: October 2020 Edition

This month's article will outline why I will again remain 100% allocated to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) with my retirement assets in October. First, let me review my performance in September. All of the equity ETFs I monitor moved lower in September. Cash would have been my best position. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, lost 3.92%. As for my pension plan assets, I had a slightly lower loss of 3.74% in September which equaled the return of SPY. My investment objective of preserving my capital was not met. However, I did beat the overall market as measured by the SP 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of September and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 - Investment Returns for September

Table 2 - Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) , SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average, then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average, the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don't want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 - Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long-term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash, many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 - Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 2 shows that SPY lost 3.74% in September. Volume for the month was higher than the past two months. That can be seen as bearish. Some positive takeaways are that the moving averages remain in bullish alignment and that SPY rallied off of the 6 month moving average in blue closing 12 points above the moving average. Also the two moving averages are continuing to separate more which is bullish. In short, SPY is bullish and my money will remain in SPY for October.

Chart 3 - Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM gave back some of its recent gains closing 3.26% lower in September. Like SPY, volume was higher this month than last month. IWM remains in bullish alignment and price closed above both moving averages. I will continue to monitor this ETF.

Chart 4 - Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

IWM showed strength against SPY by gaining 0.50% in September. The ratio remains below both moving averages which themselves are in bearish alignment. As mentioned previously, before I allocate money to IWM instead of SPY, I need to see this ratio close above its 10 month moving average. Once that happens, then it may be prudent to allocate a portion of my retirement funds to IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 5 - Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA lost 2.05% in September making it the best performing equity ETF of those that I follow for my retirement assets. Like previously mentioned for SPY and IWM, EFA had higher volume in September, bounced off of its two moving averages and closed above them. EFA remains in bullish alignment.

Chart 6 - Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that EFA outperformed SPY by 1.76% in September. The ratio remains below both moving averages and the two moving averages remain in bearish alignment. As a proponent of trend following, I will wait until I see more improvement in this ratio before I allocate money to EFA over SPY. I will continue to review this ratio looking for the ratio to close above its 10 month moving average before I consider adding money to EFA.

Chart 7 - Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

EFA outperformed IWM in September by 1.26%. The ratio remains inside the green box. Neither ETF can gain on the other. At this time, there is no compelling reason to invest in EFA over IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 - Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG was the best performing ETF that I follow and it lost 0.10% in August. AGG remains in bullish alignment like SPY, IWM, and EFA. Unlike those three ETFs, AGG's volume for September was lower than its volume for August.

Chart 9 - Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 9 shows that AGG outperformed SPY by 3.79% in September. The ratio remains in bearish alignment closing below both moving averages. I will need this ratio to close above its ten month moving average before I allocate money to AGG. I will continue to monitor this ratio and look for evidence of a change in investor preferences.

To summarize this month's article, every ETF lost money in September. AGG lost the least and cash was the biggest winner. Every ETF is in bullish alignment and each ETF closed above both of their moving averages. The bullish trend and the relative strength remain with SPY so I will remain 100% allocated to SPY in October.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.