It's Time For Sustainable Shareholder Activism

My interest in shareholder activism dates back to the start of the 2010s, the world was just recovering from the financial crisis – a crisis largely stemming from a failure of corporate governance. Risk management committees at the boards of the world’s largest financial institutions were seemingly asleep at the switch as the executive branch of their companies leveraged up the balance sheet to unsustainable levels. Lehman Brothers, the poster-child of reckless borrowing, was leveraged 31-to-1 prior to its collapse in the fall of 2008, not unlike many of its peers.

Since that was around the start of my full-time investing career, the governance failure of that era left an indelible imprint on my perception of the world, and had motivated to a large degree my focus on corporate governance as a priority engagement area in my dealings with companies. My activism battle against Equal Energy in 2013, and Longview Oil in 2014, were two such public examples.

Even before the financial crisis, I have always believed companies must be accountable for their owners, their shareholders, but not only so, the interest of other stakeholders such as employees and clients are equally important. In Canada, the fiduciary responsibility of corporate directors is to the company (as opposed to the US where the duty is to the shareholders) - this subtle but important distinction between Canadian law and US law will gain in relevance as we discuss stakeholder capitalism.

The concept of stakeholder capitalism has gained in legitimacy and importance over the last several years, an ascent that culminated with the landmark 2019 statement from the highly influential Business Roundtable, which changed its definition of the purpose of the corporation from one that centers around the interests of shareholders, to one that serves the interests of multiple stakeholders. Those who disagree with the concept of stakeholder capitalism seem to underappreciate the dependency of shareholders on the well-being of all stakeholders. Companies that neglect their social and environmental responsibilities are bound to underperform operationally and trade at a discount in comparison to their stakeholder friendly peers; in other words, without a consideration for all stakeholders, companies, and by extension the economy, are unsustainable.

A key paper by the Investment Integration Project (TIIP) and Investor Responsibility Research Center Institute (IRRCi) makes a cogent argument for the integration of systems-level theory in portfolio construction. The paper clearly demonstrates the interdependent nature of the social, environmental, and financial factors governing the economy. Investors that can make the leap from a short-term focus on profitability to a long-term focus on the environmental, social, and financial system impacts of their actions stand to win at multiple levels.

(Source: IRRCi)

There is obviously more to say about the link between sustainability, investments, and corporate performance, but for that I may have to write another article. For the time being, I believe I have made my point as to the positive relationship between these factors.

Why does the above matter?

Beside the obvious environmental, social, and economic implications, the above matters for it represents a unique opportunity for undertaking a sustainable activism strategy against companies with a lagging sustainability record. An approach that stands a good chance of generating alpha as the improving sustainability metrics of the target company (assuming a successful engagement) are eventually captured by the wider investment community.

A 2008 paper by Marco Becht, Julian Franks, Colin Mayer, Stefano Rossi published at The Review of Financial Studies observed a strong link between shareholder activism and market beating returns at Hermes UK Focus Fund over a ten years period. Another 2015 study by Elroy Dimson, Oğuzhan Karakaş, Xi Li published at the same journal observed a strong correlation between successful ESG engagements and improved stock returns:

To conclude, based on a proprietary dataset on responsible investment strategies, we document positive market reactions to active-ownership engagements in U.S. public firms over 1999–2009. On average, these ESG activities give rise to a positive size-adjusted abnormal return of +2.3% over the year after initial engagement. The average one-year size-adjusted abnormal return after initial engagement is +7.1% for successful engagements, but there is no adverse reaction to unsuccessful ones. The positive abnormal returns are most pronounced for engagements on the themes of corporate governance and climate change.

The fact that engagement works has not been lost on regulators, the 2020 UK Stewardship Code, the 2019 The EU Shareholders Rights Directive II, and the latest version of Japan’s Stewardship Code argue for enhanced investor-invitee engagement, and especially so on ESG issues. The fact that regulators are moving in this direction should only facilitate sustainable shareholder activism. Often the hardest challenge for an activist investor is not the engagement with company itself, but rather it is the engagement with fellow shareholders for the purpose of securing their support. Institutional shareholders are especially careful about lending their support to activist investors least they run afoul of securities laws around shareholders acting in concert. The fact that regulators are explicitly pushing asset owners and managers to engage provides institutional investors with a strong incentive to back legitimate ESG activism efforts.

Tellingly, the support for environmental and social shareholder resolutions has grown markedly from 19.5% in 2014 to 27.3% support in 2019. It is worth noting that a large portion of E&S resolutions are withdrawn prior to shareholder meetings as companies implement the requested changes pre-emptively, thus avoiding negative press around these issues. Nonetheless, despite the increased awareness around the importance of sustainability issues, the change in the current environmental and social trends remains far too slow to avoid a potential future E&S catastrophe. A recent UN report has lamented the notable lack of progress towards achieving the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals:

The report, “Shaping the Trends of Our Time,” finds that five years into implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda, progress is already off-track and, in many instances may have even been reversed by the COVID-19 crisis. Policy commitments have not translated into policy actions. Sustainable finance is increasing, but neither fast enough nor at the necessary scale. “The change in our behaviour and mindsets does not yet match our ambitions for sustainable development.”

The failure to progress on the UN SDGs and the slow growth in sustainable finance are indicative of a failure to integrate systems-level thinking in the value creation approach for businesses around the world. An integrated approach to value creation requires a long-term outlook and a consideration for the interests of all stakeholders. However, the collapse in the average holding period for stocks from 8 years in the late 1950s to 8 months as of 2018 provides a perverse incentive for companies to deliver short term results to increasingly short term focused shareholders. This latter point brings me back to directors' fiduciary responsibility in Canada, where the duty of care of corporate directors is first and foremost to the company and not the shareholders. The fact that sustainable companies do better than their peers operationally - and valuation wise - means Canadian corporate boards that succumb to short term pressures could be in violation of their fiduciary duty should they trade long-term sustainability for short term shareholder-appeasing measures.

It is in this context that I propose the establishment of a Canadian activism and engagement fund with an explicit focus on achieving the UN 2030 17-SDG Goals. The business, moral and governance case for sustainable activism in Canada is overwhelming. With Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England and Canada, joining Brookfield’s ESG investing arm, the momentum for ESG and Impact investing in Canada has never been stronger. While the United States wins the crown in terms of financial activism, there is an opportunity for Canada to lead on sustainable shareholder activism. And by that I don’t mean the mere fact of submitting shareholder resolutions; sustainable shareholder activism should focus on proposing wholesale sustainable corporate strategies backed by the nomination of sustainability conscious directors to the boards of ESG lagging companies. The worldwide Covid-induced monetary policy easing has turned financial capital into the cheapest commodity on the planet, it is time that we direct this abundant capital into improving and preserving the natural and social capital of our country and our planet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.