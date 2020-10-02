Thoughts On Zombie Companies

Zombie companies are those that can cover expenses, but not interest expenses and/or principal repayments in a higher rate environment.

In this video, I discuss what zombie companies are, the role they have in the economy, and if there is a smart way to trade them.

Given the recent ability of companies to refinance debt at record low rates the amount of zombie companies have never been higher. According to research by Deutsche Bank, 19% of American companies and 15% of German companies are zombies. Pre-pandemic nearly 40% of listed companies in the US (and 38% of Russell 2000) lost money over the past twelve months.

With the Fed and ECB extending purchases to corporate bonds (both investment grade and junk), any company that has enough corporate debt outstanding or employs enough people to swing an election are too big to fail along with banks who earned that title during the GFC.

There are many systemic consequences to this including:

Lower productivity due to labor being used in less efficient manager

Oversupply of goods at unprofitable prices

Increasingly dangerous level of corporate leverage

Economy too fragile to ever raise real interest rates

and many others mentioned in the video...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.