Power Grid Corporation of India (OTCPK:PWGQY) is a stable, dividend-paying electricity transmission company which distributes around 50% of India’s power. The company’s earnings are resilient even in a COVID-19 environment, barring a one-off rebate charge, and the company benefits from the long-term trend of growth in India’s electricity demand. The company’s high dividend yield and low valuation make it an attractive income investment.

Earnings

Power Grid’s profit before tax declined year over year from 3,294.52 crore in the year-ago quarter to 2,835.45 for the first quarter of this year. This is due to a one-time 1,075 crore rebate, given for April and May of this year. Without this charge, profit before tax increased year over year by 18.7% to 3,910.45 crore. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down from the prior quarter, but up year over year. Their earnings per share declined to ₹3.16 from ₹4.78 a year ago, primarily as a result of the government-mandated COVID-19-driven rebate.

With the decline in earnings driven by a one-off charge, Power Grid’s earnings seem to be stable and resilient. The long-term projections for electricity demand in India suggest the company will have growth for some time to come, even if not at eye-popping, double-digit tech company levels. Even on a shorter term, power demand has nearly rebounded from lows earlier this year during the lockdown, so a strong second quarter looks probable.

Dividend

Power Grid pays a generous dividend with a forward yield of 6.15%. Their forward payout is 10 rupees, a 16 percent increase over last year’s payout of 8.62 rupees per share. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.96, versus ₹5.83 a year prior and a final dividend of ₹4.04 versus ₹2.50 a year ago. Power Grid has now increased its dividend year over year for twelve years, with a compound annual growth rate of 36%. The trailing payout ratio for the company stands at 47.3%, a reasonable level for a company with such a stable revenue stream.

Valuation

The company’s price to earnings ratio of 8.03 is well below that of its peer Adani Transmission whose P/E stands at 55.77. The company’s valuation is less than half that of the iShares Global Utilities ETF’s (NYSEARCA:JXI) P/E of 17.09. Power Grid’s low valuation may come as a function of being a government enterprise, which can provide complications for aggressive growth and hinder nimble decision making. However, given the company’s strong earnings and high dividend yield, the valuation looks attractive.

Conclusion

Power Grid’s stable earnings make it an attractive dividend investment, especially with a growing 6.15% dividend yield. The one-off quarter one charge is not going to be repeated, and the company should return to growth in the next quarter. The company’s cheap valuation offers entry to India’s growing electricity market through a resilient, and consistent, dividend-payer which will provide you income while you wait.

