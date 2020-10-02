The overall risk aversion environment means that these prices aren't being priced correctly.- John Cairns

Whilst providing a compendium of the sectoral performance in The Lead-Lag Report, I had highlighted how badly tech had fared this month; conversely, at the other end of the spectrum, the materials and industrials segments have been the leaders of the pack. My article today focuses on an industrials & building materials stock - BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC).

BXC distributes building and industrial materials across the U.S.; they distribute under two principal categories- Structural products (33% of annual sales) and Specialty products (67% of annual sales). Structural products are those used primarily for structural support, and walls in construction projects, such as rebar, remesh, plywood, lumber, and spruce. Their Specialty products segment is more high-margin and includes engineered wood products, cedar, siding, molding, metal products, and insulation.

Here are some of the key themes related to the BXC stock-

1) Gross margin (GM) progression

I've been enthused by how the company's GMs have been progressing over time. In fact, in the recently concluded Q2, GMs hit record levels of 14.4%, up 110bps YoY, and 35bps QoQ.

Source: BXC

This was driven mainly by the improvement in the high-margin Specialty segment where margins rose by +140bps YoY and +90bps QoQ (In the chart you can see that this has been improving sequentially for the last 5 quarters). Insofar as it is possible to have discretionary pricing power in a commoditized space, on a relative basis, the prospects of this are more prevalent in the Specialty vertical, than the Structural vertical (where price realizations are extremely sensitive to commodity prices). Structural margins declined sequentially in Q2 (still up +160bps YoY) on account of low commodity prices in April. Given how strong some of the structural product prices have been, especially lumber, for the first two months of Q3, I would expect BXC's Structural Product GMs to trend up sequentially for Q3.

Conversely, Q4 Structural GMs may not trend up as much, as the supply situation with saw-mills has improved, and we have already seen lumber prices come off sharply in September. The onus will then be on the specialty segment to support the GM; industrial end-markets which impact the Specialty segment were relatively subdued in Q2, but have picked up and may continue to remain resilient as we close the year.

2) Deleveraging initiatives and working capital improvement

Source: BXC

Prima facie, I can acknowledge that BXC's financial gearing levels may put off certain investors as it is indeed quite elevated. However, some context is required. This spike mainly came about in 2018, to fund the $413m transformative acquisition of Cedar Creek Holdings. In 2018, total debt more than doubled to $651m from $316m in 2017 taking the net debt to EBITDA to a whopping 18.7x. Also do consider that c.22% of the 2018 total debt figure consisted of capital leases, and the share of capital leases has continued to grow with time. At the end of H1-20, capital leases accounted for c.44% of total debt. Excluding capital leases, the net debt to EBITDA ratio is currently at c.4.5x. Over the last few quarters, what the company has been doing is reducing its bank related indebtedness by monetizing their real estate and pursuing the sale-leaseback options. As you can see from the chart above, since Q1-19, bank-related debt has declined every quarter (an aggregate decline of c.31% during this period), and much of this has to do with the company selling its properties and then leasing this back. In H1-20, the company made sale-leaseback arrangements on 14 of their distribution facilities mobilizing $78.3m in gross proceeds. Recently, in August, they closed another sale-leaseback transaction for c.$11m.

In addition to this ongoing monetization of their real-estate portfolio, working capital improvements too have been instrumental in keeping the revolving credit facility (ABL) in check. In Q2-20, total working capital declined by -27m, or 6% YoY, driven mainly by a reduction in inventory which fell by 12% YoY, or -44m. The DSO (Days Sales outstanding) too improved by 2.2 days on an annual basis. That said, in Q3, given how lumber prices had surged in July and August, they may have faced some pressure on high inventory prices. If housing sales momentum dips from hereon, they could potentially be stuck with some high-priced inventory.

3) Housing market

One of the big ironies of 2020 has been the performance of the housing sector at a time when income and employment levels remain quite shaky. Readers of The Lead-Lag Report will note that I've been flagging the strong momentum across various housing-related metrics for the last few months. Homebuilder sentiment recently hit record levels of 83 (beating expectations of 78) and the 30-year mortgage rates continue to be at affordable rates.

BXC also benefits significantly from home renovation and remodeling work and here too momentum has been healthy with strong RMI (Remodeling Market Index) responses.

That said, it's important to be a little cautious at this stage as Congressional agreement on another aid package has not come through and income and employment levels are far from sturdy. In late August, I had also highlighted how US housing starts had bounced back over the last three months, but the momentum looks to have stalled in August, with the figure declining by -5.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Besides permits for future home building also dropped by -0.9% in August.

Conclusion

Over the last few months, BXC has executed well and has benefitted from tailwinds in end-markets but I'm not sure it is the best time to stage an entry in the stock.

Since hitting the crucial c.$4 levels in April (served as the previous level of support in 2016), which also coincided with the descending channel support, BXC has bounced back impressively by almost 5x and is trading above the $20 levels. On the daily chart, momentum is evident as it is trading above all its 3 key MAs (50, 100, and 200). That said, the stock could face some resistance close to the channel resistance below $24 which is not too far away.

Besides, those of you who listened to my interview on Traders Summit will recollect that I spoke a bit about small-cap stocks and how they stopped doing well a few weeks even before Lumber's recent reversal. High beta-small-caps remain very vulnerable to domestic sensitive news, as their markets are largely U.S. based. Those who follow my weekly signals in The Lead-Lag Report would note that this week I've suggested that the broad economic recovery might be going soft. In light of this, and also considering that the stock is close to the channel resistance, investors are advised to stay on the sidelines and consider an entry at a later point.

