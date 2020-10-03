LCI Industries is a small-cap 9/11 blue-chip quality industry leader that continues to gobble up niche-focused smaller peers and has numerous short- and long-term growth tailwinds at its back.

Due to the robust recovery in its industry LCII hiked its dividend 15% in August.

The company has strategically leveraged one of the industry's strongest balance sheets to make tuck-in acquisitions that in recent years have almost tripled its addressable market size.

LCI is one of the fastest-growing small-cap 9/11 blue-chip quality companies in America and is a proven wealth compounded par excellence.

The Case for LCI Industries

There are hidden gems you may not have heard of, like LCI Industries (LCII). Previously known as Drew Industries, it’s America's biggest RV component maker. It’s one of the fastest-growing, small-cap, 9/11 quality companies in America.

And a proven wealth compounder par excellence.

LCI Total Returns Since 1990

Admittedly, it’s highly volatile, especially in recessions. But it’s that kind of activity that allows investors to buy in at great prices.

LCI Industries: A Still-Growing Industry Leader

LCI Industries provides components for recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. This includes buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo, as well as manufactured homes and modular housing. And all of this on a domestic and international level alike.

It has two reportable segments: Original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket, with the OEM segment primarily selling its products to major manufacturers, including Winnebago (NYSE:WGO), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), and Forest River, and their counterparts in adjacent industries.

In evaluating this play, we factored in the 2019 industrial recession and 2020's worst recession in 75 years. Even then though, LCI's revenue, earnings, and cash flows have been growing at an impressive rate in recent years.

Here’s Business Insider’s take on the topic:

“RVs are becoming the go-to vacation for many Americans coming out of lockdown. “Dealers have been seeing a spike in purchases now that summer is coming and states are slowly starting to lift stay-at-home restrictions. “According to a study conducted by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), which runs a series of privately owned campgrounds, 34% of prospective U.S. and Canada-based campers say that road trips will be the safest form of travel when stay-at-home orders have been lifted. This increasing interest in road trips may also lead to 46 million Americans (to) take an RV trip in the next year, according to the RV Industry Association.”

The combination of record-low interest rates and social distancing – along with stimulus cash and low gas prices – has turned into a boom time for the RV industry. Manufacturers like Winnebago actually have been struggling to keep up with dealer demand.

Analyst firm Baird also is very bullish on the RV industry right now, noting that shipments increased 17% in August. Though they’re still down 7% year to date, 2020 should see a strong finish. Moreover:

“… after another year in which retail demand significantly exceeds wholesale shipments, dealers urgently will need more inventory heading into 2021...”

LCI's addressable and very fragmented market – which should grow robustly for the foreseeable future – is $11.3 billion. And it's tapped only 25% of that.

The company focuses on high-margin aftermarket products. These tend to be more stable and generate recurring revenue and cash flow. And its international expansion should diversify its cash flow base, making for an even safer stock in the future.

Europe's RV market is approximately half the size of America's. Yet LCI has made nine acquisitions since 2016 to expand its presence there.

All told, LCI is an acquisition machine, buying 65 other companies in the past 20 years. It’s always on the prowl for competitors with:

Great leadership

Strong research and development cultures

Lucrative niche markets.

It then leverages its distribution and logistics network to maximize economies of scale – with impressive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) results.

LCI’s Growth Outlook Is Exceptional Too

LCI is expected to sail through the worst recession in 75 years with hardly a blip to its earnings.

Analysts had been forecasting zero dividend growth through 2022 – despite how it’s raised its dividend for the past four years. Yet LCI raised it by 15% in August.

Speaking on the Q2 conference call, CFO Brian Hall pointed to the company’s:

Strong balance sheet

Debt reduction

Strong cash flow generation

$251 million left to its current credit facility.

He also said:

“At the end of the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $62 million, up from $35 million at the beginning of the year. As of July [31], 2020, we maintain a total liquidity position of $272 million, enhanced by the strategic cost management actions we put into place during the quarter to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”

LCI's free cash flow is expected to grow 60% next year. And its payout ratio on 2020’s decreased FCF is 52%, factoring in the new higher dividend. As such, we’re cautiously optimistic that its 40% 2021 consensus payout ratio could mean dividend growth again in 2021.

However, even if LCI merely maintains the current dividend through the next two years, its 2.9% yield is still relatively generous compared to the S&P 500.

We also can't forget that its dividend will likely track its earnings and cash flows over time. And consider its compound annual growth rate profile:

FactSet’s medium-term consensus (through 2022, factoring in the recession): 6.8%

FactSet’s long-term growth consensus (looking beyond the recession): 15%

YCharts ’ long-term growth consensus (looking beyond the recession): 15%

’ long-term growth consensus (looking beyond the recession): 15% Reuters' five-year growth consensus (factoring in the recession): 20%.

Analysts – who are correct about or overly cautious on this company 90% of the time – are understandably bullish on LCII given its strong track record of well-executed M&A. They expect it to continue growing at its historic rate of 10%-26% CAGR.

Compare that to 6.4% for the S&P 500 and 6.9% for the dividend aristocrats.

A Relatively Generous and Rapidly Growing Yield

As usual when iREIT and Dividend Kings collaborate, we use Dividend Kings’ 18-metric safety model to evaluate dividend safety.

In which case, we come up with this:

Here’s why:

2020 consensus FCF payout ratio (increased dividend): 52% vs. 40% safe

2021 consensus FCF payout ratio: 40% vs. 40% safe

Dividend growth streak: four years

Debt/capital: 46% versus 50% safe

debt/EBITDA: 2.3 versus three or less safe

Interest coverage: 11.6 versus 8+ safe

Current ratio: 2.25 versus 1+ safe

F-score: 4/9 versus 4+ safe = low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score: 3.42 versus 3+ very safe = very low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score: -1.88 versus -2.22 or less safe = moderate accounting fraud risk

Credit ratings: not rated by any rating agency

Average interest cost: 1.76% (97% long-term debt)

Effective credit rating: AA

30-year bankruptcy risk: 0.51%.

LCI's high M-score is a negative at first glance. But that’s due to its recent acquisitions, which can temporarily swing balance sheet ratios in what looks like suspicious ways.

Besides, the company’s 13-year median M-score of -2.49 tells me there’s an 82.5% probability we can trust its reported numbers.

And we’re not worried about its lack of credit rating either. Small-cap companies often don’t spend the money necessary for that kind of coverage.

Now, LCII does occasionally take on more debt to make strategic acquisitions. However, it rapidly deleverages afterward to maintain very low and very safe debt levels.

As of Q2, its leverage position relative to pro-forma EBITDA was just under 2.3x. Management's long-term plan is to maintain it at 1x-1.5x, which is consistent with stable AA credit ratings.

Its debt today is much higher than in recent years. But LCI has no debt maturing through 2022 and is in compliance with its debt covenants.

And we still come away with very strong confidence even after factoring in its:

Current debt ratios

Historical debt ratios

Advanced accounting metrics, both current and historical

And the fact that the "smart money" (i.e., bond investors) is treating it as if its default risk was 0.51% doesn’t hurt either.

There's the ongoing pandemic, complete with the possibility of a double-dip recession. That and its short track record of dividend growth keep LCI from achieving a 5/5 dividend safety score.

But otherwise, we’re optimistic that it eventually will prove itself enough to warrant an upgrade.

LCI’s Management and Model

Above-average dividend safety and great long-term growth outlooks aren’t enough though these days.

We also want to look at its business model and management quality/dividend culture.

LCI's profitability is stable over time, going back almost 40 years to 1956. That's when you account for the naturally cyclical nature of its business model. It’s historically in the top 20% of its peers in terms of:

Operating margin

Net margin

Return on equity

Return on assets

Return on capital

Even accounting for a horrible Q2, when many of its peers were posting negative EBIT, LCI posted 10% returns on capital. That’s double its industry median.

Over the past 13 years – which includes two recessions – LCI's median ROC was 40%. So, for each $1 it takes to run the business, LCI generates $0.4 in annual pretax profit.

That's about 5x the rule of thumb for average-quality companies in any industry. And it’s far above the average vehicle equipment maker.

In short, this is a very high-quality company with a sustainable competitive advantage over its much smaller rivals. That’s why we give it a 3/3 business model score.

Management quality is a 2/3. both for sustaining industry-leading profitability and returns on capital for 30 years-plus and for its short but impressive dividend culture.

But even now, we’re very impressed with its 15% dividend hike. All told, it stands as a 9/11 blue-chip with a positive outlook.

Reasonable Valuation in an Unreasonable Market

To value a company, Dividend Kings relies on legendary value investor Ben Graham's "weighing machine."

So let’s put it altogether:

Therefore, LCI is a potential reasonable buy at last check and trading at a modest discount to 2021 and 2022's consensus average market-determined fair value.

LCI’s Total Return Potential

Unlike the S&P 500, which is in near bubble-territory, LCII trades at a modest discount to 2021 fair value. Here’s its 2022 consensus return potential:

If it grows as expected and trades at historical fair value of about 19x earnings at the end of 2022, today’s investors could expect about 11.4% CAGR total returns.

If it grows as expected and trades at historical fair value at the end of 2025, it will deliver 102% total returns and 14.4% CAGR total returns.

Compare that to Moody's new long-term forecast, where the base case is for stocks to fall into a bear market over the coming years.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that LCI will be at fair value in five years. So…

If we adjust for bear-market conditions or analysts’ expectations to fail, we get a 4%-18% CAGR probability-weighted total return potential range. And if we adjust again for its low risk of bankruptcy, we get just under 11% CAGR over the next half-decade.

3x that of the S&P 500.

Accounting for Risk

The biggest fundamental risk to LCII in the short term is the economy.

JPMorgan, 80% of economists, and most U.S. CEOs put the probability of a double-dip recession at about 25%. And economists warn that, depending on how various risk scenarios play out in the coming months, 2021 GDP forecasts could shift significantly.

Some scenarios are very favorable for the economic outlook, and some very unfavorable. But the deeply negative scenarios almost all have to do with a lack of additional economic stimulus.

Blue-chip economists believe we'll get $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion in stimulus in early 2021. However, that could prove completely wrong.

While LCI's bankruptcy risk wouldn’t increase significantly, it could potentially quadruple to 2.5%. And the safety of its dividend could take a hit too, whereas valuation risk is medium.

The good news is that LCI's strong fundamentals mean you're not likely to lose money if you hold it long enough from current prices.

The bad news? Volatility could be extreme for the markets in general going forward.

How volatile can LCI be in particular? Here’s its historical volatility and JPMorgan's future volatility scenarios.

LCII Peak Declines Since 1990 (End-of-Month Closing Prices)

During the financial crisis, for instance, LCI was absolutely hammered. It fell 85% and then took 5.3 years to recover new highs.

Yet over the past 12 years, LCII – which remains in a bear market – still managed to outperform the market, with 45% average annual volatility.

That means it captured 168% of the market's downside and 154% of the upside. So you have to be prepared for short-term heaven and hell when owning LCI. Over the past decade, it delivered annual returns of 80% (in 2016) but also a 47% decline (in 2018).

LCII was almost cut in half in March 2020 and fell 87% during the Great Recession. But the upside to high volatility is that recovery rallies can be astonishing for anyone who waited to buy in.

Off the March 2009 lows, for instance, LCI rallied 383%, smashing the S&P 500's 84% recovery. And it delivered up to 37% CAGR returns for a 15-year period starting in 1990. (Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

It's precisely off such bear market lows that it was able to deliver returns on par with the greatest investors in history.

The point is that LCII is a wonderful, fast-growing company. But it's extremely volatile, which is why you should size your position and buy sizes appropriately for your risk profile.

Dividend Kings bought just a 0.2% portion position, and each follow on buy will be the same very small size. That's so it can buy in as many times as the market provides a sufficient market of safety to compensate for the risk involved.

Bottom Line: One of the Best Hyper-Growth Blue Chips You've Never Heard Of

With 44% of all U.S. stocks currently trading in a bear market, there’s never a reason to overpay for either quality, safe income, or growth.

LCI Industries is a small-cap, 9/11, blue-chip-quality industry leader that continues to gobble up niche-focused smaller peers and has numerous short and long-term growth tailwinds at its back.

Add in a strong balance sheet that's able to borrow at AA credit rating interest rates, and one of the best capital allocation teams in the industry: That’s why analysts expect 15%-20% CAGR growth from LCI.

When you combine the company’s above-average safe 2.7% yield with its hyper-growth and extremely low long-term risk of losing money? We consider it to be a reasonable and prudent income investment.

Just remember to practice good risk management. And don’t forget that this is one of the most volatile companies on Wall Street, a price one must accept when seeking truly exceptional market-smashing long-term returns.

