The stock is also reasonably priced compared to its historical levels and peers, thus presents a good point to build a position.

Stitch Fix’s business model remains its biggest selling point and time is its friend. The key is to be patient.

Despite prudently shelving FY2021 guidance, the company disclosed the strategic moves that promise to expand its TAM.

Investment thesis

In our previous bullish article on Stitch Fix (SFIX), we placed the company's innovative business model at the center of the thesis. We assert that it will improve over time. Since the IPO, the business model has been:

expertly executed. Combining their propriety algorithms and human judgment by stylists, they have been able to offer selections of outfits that match customers' requirements.

As such, the company has been able to offer superior convenience and value to customers by saving them time, improving their style by providing 'Fixes' that match with their needs. And when the customers benefit, the business will too.

In Q4-2020, the company continued the momentum and reported an excellent set of results, especially given the external uncertainties and supply issues from Q3's lockdown situation. The company successfully reversed the decline in its top-line and regained pre-COVID-19 gross margin, which was driven by robust customer additions and higher spending.

What we like even more are the strategic decisions that promise to reignite growth to the pre-COVID-19 levels, circa 20%+. The key is time, which the market seems to lack.

The stock declined as much as 20% post results to $25/share from $31/share. We can only guess that the market disliked the lack of FY2021 guidance and the lingering supply issues from the previous quarter. We think this is likely a knee-jerk reaction. In contrast, Q4 results have shown SFIX was going in the right direction, and the strategic decisions taken over the quarter promise substantial rewards.

There was nothing in the result report that shakes our belief that SFIX will be able to scale. It has evolved with the post-COVID-19 world, adopting a model that bounds to benefit from the accelerated shift to online apparel purchase. Together with its attractive valuation vs. historical level and peers, we assert that SFIX has a high probability of success.

Q4'2020 - Excellent quarter

Before discussing what will reignite growth for the company, let's dive into the recent key financial and operational developments.

Source: SFIX Q4 2020 shareholder letter

In judging how the business performs, we like to look at income statement's trend line, cash flow, and, more importantly, operational KPIs. Q4 metrics below indicate progress.

Financial

Revenue: $443.4 million, up 10.6% adjusted YoY growth

Gross margin: $199.1 million, 44.9% of net revenue

Net margin: $(44.5) million, (10.0)% of net revenue

Free cash flow: $51M, FY2020 was $12M, 2% of sales

Capex: 2% of sales

Balance Sheet: $381M cash and $165M in capital leases, no debts.

Operation

Active clients: 3.5 million as of August 1, 2020, increased by 286,000 or 8.8% YoY.

Net revenue per active client: $486, increased by 2% YoY on an adjusted basis (2019: $488; 2018: $447; 2017: $445).

The only negative was the significant GAAP loss of $44.5M, a -10% net margin. The remaining metrics were all solid. SFIX returned to positive YoY revenue growth, up 10.6%. The gross margin also improved to 44.9%, up 4% sequentially from Q3, and is at a similar level to pre-COVID-19. The company generated a positive cash flow of $51M for the quarter, resulting in $12M total for 2020. Although the FY2020 cash flow figure is low for a $2.8B company, it's the least of our concern at this growth stage.

The important thing is SFIX was still able to stabilize growth and generate free cash despite being in the worst period since its IPO while other apparels were posting a decline in sales and negative cash flow.

Moving on to operation KPIs, we are happy that the business is chucking along. Both the number of active clients and the average basket value improved. Active clients count was 3.5 million as of August 1, 2020, increased by 286,000 or 8.8% YoY. Net revenue spends per client was $486, increased by 2% YoY. These factors drove the improvement in revenue and are considered the most important KPIs at this stage of growth.

Finally, it seems SFIX has partially resolved its fulfillment and inventory issues reported in the previous quarter. The company saw a 50% year-over-year increase in its first Fix shipments and reported elevated growth through August.

In summary, despite the $44.5M GAAP loss, considering the pandemic and peers' performance, SFIX's Q4 results were excellent. But this investment isn't a one-quarter story. We believe the company is preparing itself for multi-year growth.

Beyond FY2021 - massive potential for expansion

At the center of the growth engine is SFIX's proprietary technology - 'the brain.' As illustrated below, it acts as a flywheel improving the company iteratively.

We have analyzed how the company's technology can continue to improve its product previously. As a refresher, it collects the customers' data from surveying their style, preference, and get more precise each time customers get a 'fix.'

Thus, as the brain consumes more data, it gets smarter. Subsequently, it allows the business to scale (resulting in better match, more efficient fulfillment, fewer returns) and step closer to the long-term profitability target (10-12% operating margin). The process could also manifest into a moat unattainable by other retailers who predominately follow a transactional relationship with their customers.

Source: SFIX's presentation

Now, the key here is time. When? We don't know. However, the company has been at work for a decade and the trajectory of growth and scalability has been only but up. We are comfortable to bet that in the next few years, SFIX's data will reach critical mass.

That is the moment when SFIX can start to leverage the data to go beyond recommending matching products and also identify upcoming trends/categories faster (by evolving with the customers), expand to new markets effectively, and finally, expand product features to engage and entice customers to spend even more.

Smart strategic moves

The proofs are in the pudding. We are excited that in Q4, SFIX disclosed more details about what they have been testing out. SFIX has highlighted three initiatives, among others:

Adding new features: 'direct buy' and 'trending for you' features

Expanding product lines: Kids, active wears, and plus-size

Expansion to non-US markets: the U.K. as a testbed

The conference call and shareholder letter provide great insights into the reasoning and progress of these initiatives. Interested investors would find the transcript invaluable. As a starting point, we have extracted some of the relevant excerpts and highlighted keywords below

[…] our expansion into direct buy, a critical part of our future, has shown unabated growth both pre- and post-COVID and we believe it will unlock our total addressable market in new and very material ways. […] In Q4'20, we launched Trending For You and introduced a recommendation engine exclusively for direct buy clients, both with favorable early results. In fiscal 2020, direct buy delivered strong existing client adoption, success rates, and engagement resulting in contribution margins that are already comparable to our Fix offering. […] Within Women's, Plus and activewear drove outsized growth. Men's also benefited from increased activewear demand and drove improvement in first Fix demand in Q4'20. […] Our newer categories, Kids and U.K., have driven meaningful year-over-year improvements. In fiscal 2020, Kids demonstrated strong resilience, delivering over 15% growth in success rate, doubling sales of its Exclusive Brand assortment, and expanding gross margins year over year. […] we have taken a"launch and learn" approach in the U.K. and have focused on collecting client feedback and leveraging learnings to improve our recommendations, buying and merchandising strategies. These enhancements resulted in U.K. success rates and average unit retail price each growing by approximately 20% year-over-year in fiscal 2020, translating to a lift in average order value of over 40%.

While it's early days, we believe the progress validates the scalability of SFIX's business model. As the company expands, it should achieve economies of scale and return to the pre-COVID growth level of 20%+.

Finally, while the company did not provide FY2021 guidance, it will continue to do well as apparel shopping shifts online. The CEO offered a bullish comment during the conference call:

As traditional retailers close their doors, consumers are shifting to Stitch Fix as evidenced by our increased demand and growth, validating that we're taking share. When retail spend rebounds in the coming months, we expect more than $30 billion of market share to move online over a 12-18 month period. We anticipate capturing more than our fair share of this given the relevance of our model, particularly with the expansion of direct buy. We will be focused on the consumer segments, categories, and elements of our offering that we believe will enable us to take disproportionate share in this time. Katrina Lake, Founder and CEO, FY2020 Shareholder Letter

Valuation

SFIX is priced at 1.4x EV/Sales, well within the range between 0.5x and 3x in recent years. As such, the current level is at an excellent range to start to a position.

Source: Stockrow

To compare with peers, the top names are Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Lululemon (LULU). They command EV/Sales multiples far above SFIX at 5x, 3x, and 11x respectively.

LULU NKE SFIX ADDYY P/E GAAP (FWD) 77.04 50.57 - 226.80 EV/Sales (TTM) 10.69 5.09 1.69 2.98 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 44.00 44.94 - 26.43 Revenue Growth (FWD) 17% 5% 20% 4% Gross Profit Margin 55.31% 43.42% 43.84% 50.38% Net Income Margin 13.94% 6.79% -0.91% 2.67% Levered FCF Margin 9.94% 5.73% -2.47% 3.55% Return on Equity 30.75% 29.70% -3.88% 8.27%

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, SFIX promises to generate higher profit margins in the future at 10-12% and return to 20% growth post-COVID. Thus, we find SFIX a more reasonable bet than peers.

Takeaway

We have demonstrated that SFIX is a very promising company. One an investor must make a leap of faith. Q4 earnings result was just a snapshot of the long-term story that we hope SFIX can achieve. However, we are more comfortable today about the company than we first looked at as progress is evident.

SFIX was set up ten years ago to improve how consumers shop for apparel. Today, amidst the challenges caused by the pandemic, it has decisively pursued big strategic moves that we believe have increased their odds of outperforming their peers. The expansion in different categories, markets, and features promises to unlock growth and achieve economies of scale.

Finally, at a mid-range valuation compared to its historical levels and far below peers, it's a good time to accumulate shares. We appreciate your feedback in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.