COVID-19 has led to shelter-in-place policies that have brought the global economy to a practical standstill. I assumed falling economic activity would be bad for transportation stocks like Federal Express (FDX). The decline in global trade was bound to have a negative impact on business activity and deliveries. Business activity may have fallen, yet more orders are being done online, leading to increased deliveries. The pandemic triggered a spike in residential delivery services.

In its most recent quarter, FedEx reported revenue of $19.3 billion, up 13% Y/Y.

Revenue growth for FedEx Express and FedEx Ground grew 8% and 36%, respectively. FedEx Freight revenue fell in the low-single-digit percentage range. U.S. domestic package volume at FedEx Express and residential delivery services at FedEx Ground were spurred by increased e-commerce demand due to the pandemic:

Ecommerce fueled substantially by this pandemic is driving the extraordinary growth. In fact 96% of the U.S. growth is expected to come from ecommerce. While ecommerce as a percentage of total retail has declined from its apex in April, it remains elevated. Ecommerce as a percentage of total retail for Q2 calendar year 2020 is estimated at 21% compared to 15% in Q2 calendar year 2019. We have built a strong portfolio of ecommerce services and digital solutions that offer the best value proposition in the market with best in industry yields. In the United States, FedEx is unsurpassed when it comes to our ability to make residential deliveries, seven days a week year round to optimize network capacity and enhance the customer experience. Sunday coverage now reaches nearly 95% of the U.S. population.

FedEx Ground and FedEx Express represented a combined 86% of total revenue and could potentially drive growth for the rest of the year. FedEx's results seem quirky in that a company that has an image of dominating the old school economy is also thriving in the digital age. The company is almost in the same category as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) as having made a successful transition to a digital world.

During the pandemic, consumers have been practically forced to shop online. Eventually, the economy will reopen, which could trigger a decline in online orders. In turn, FedEx's residential delivery services could eventually slow. Shipments of vaccines in 2021 could also provide a short-term boost for revenue. At the end of the day, Q2 GDP fell over 30% and global economic expansion may have been long in the tooth prior to the pandemic. Short-term events could spur revenue, but over the long term, I expect growth for the economy and the transportation sector to remain flat to declining.

FedEx Benefited From Added Scale

The increase in scale was bound to have a positive impact on margins. FedEx's cost structure is built for growth. When that growth materializes, then it can create tremendous leverage in the business. Operating income was $1.6 billion, up about 63% Y/Y. Operating income margin was 8.2%, up about 250 basis points versus the year-earlier period.

On a segment basis, operating income for each of the company's major operating segments grew in the double-digit percentage range. Operating income for FedEx Express more than doubled to $710 million. FedEx experienced leverage in salaries, maintenance expenses, and fuel costs. If revenue continues to grow, then the company should benefit from the scale and further expand profit margins. Out-sized growth in operating income could be a key narrative going forward. However, it will likely be predicated on the company's ability to grow the top line.

Management has expanded FedEx Ground to seven-day delivery. The expansion has likely given the company a leg up on competitors. I originally assumed the economy was not strong enough to justify expanding to a seven-day service. Now that deliveries have ballooned due to online orders, the move appears rather prescient. The company is built for growth. Over the short term, that growth will likely materialize.

FDX Appears Fairly-Valued

FedEx has the capital to survive a downturn in the economy. It also has enough capital to make acquisitions to goose growth. The company has $7.0 billion in cash and $7.7 billion in working capital, up from $6.0 billion in May. In the most recent quarter, the company generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $1.2 billion, up from -$853 million in the year-earlier period. Rising operating income should add to cash flow and liquidity going forward.

FDX has an enterprise value of $84.0 billion and trades at 12.6x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. On the face of it, the valuation appears high for a transportation stock. However, FedEx's near-term opportunity for revenue growth appears attractive. The opportunity for margin expansion and out-sized growth in operating income also appears baked into the valuation. At this juncture, FDX appears fully valued.

Conclusion

FDX is up over 75% Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.

