Co-produced with Beyond Saving

At the heart of The Income Method is the goal of building an enduring stream of income that can be used to fuel our portfolio growth and have enough excess for us to take some out. Our goal is to buy income when it is cheap, and 2020 has provided a lot of opportunities to buy.

Ideally, we want to buy investments that have:

A big dividend right now. Have a safe dividend that's likely to survive in a variety of economic conditions. There's potential for the dividend to grow even more in the future.

Real estate is a sector that makes up a substantial portion of our portfolio precisely because there are many opportunities that fit those three criteria.

Today we look at a REIT that owns hospitals. With a 5.8% yield that's driven by rent from a social necessity in any economic conditions – hospitals, this company has grown its dividend for the past seven years and has recently made several large acquisitions for future expansion.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is the only pure-play hospital REIT traded on US exchanges. The model is very straight forward. Hospitals have various cash needs and the actual physical real estate is substantial, but ties up a lot of capital for a hospital operator, capital that could be invested in other things for the business.

MPW buys the hospital, and then leases it to the operator. The operator can spend the lump sum of cash on whatever their needs are, while MPW collects passive income for the length of the lease and often longer when the lease is renewed.

The vast majority of MPW's assets are general acute-care hospitals. These are the kinds of hospitals where you might go to the emergency room, and are designed for short-term patients.

Source: MPW Supplement

Demand for these types of services is rather static and will be most closely related to the surrounding population. Emergencies and acute illnesses are going to happen and the frequency is going to be primarily determined by population levels. This means that demand for these services is very stable.

MPW has become global in their reach, with approximately one-third of their assets overseas – proving that this model can work under a variety of health systems.

Source: MPW Supplement

Stability

Perhaps the most important thing for a REIT is stability. Landlords are providing large amounts of capital in exchange for collecting regular rent. 2020 has hardly been a year that one would call "stable." For REITs, many tenants were unable to pay rent in April, and while collections have improved they are still low.

Source: NAREIT

We stated above that hospitals should remain stable in any economic conditions. COVID-19 and the associated shutdowns had far reaching impacts – even hospitals were impacted when elective surgeries were cancelled in many states. MPW stood well above other publicly-traded REITs with 98% of rent collected. The other 2% of rent is under a deferral agreement that will be paid back in 2021. The impact on AFFO in Q2 was $0.01/share.

MPW's tenants came into the crisis with a significant amount of rent coverage, with EBITDARM coverage (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, Rent and Management) averaging 2.5x.

Source: MPW Supplement

We noted this back in April and concluded that MPW would have very high rent collections and that's exactly what happened.

MPW further protects themselves with master leases which are cross-defaulted and/or come with a parent guarantee on more than 96% of their properties. This means that even if the tenant decides to close a property, they are still responsible for the rent.

Adding to the stability, more than 82% of MPWs leases do not expire until after 2030.

Source: MPW Supplement

This avoids the churn that you see in some REITs that are constantly looking for new tenants.

Balance Sheet

REITs generally rely on leverage in order to improve returns. Real estate is conducive to providing a lot of cheap debt. MPW is carrying $7.9 billion in debt at an average interest rate of 3.92%.

This is approximately 33% debt to assets and results in debt to EBITDA of 6.2x. EBITDA interest coverage is very strong at 4.03x. This is why MPW enjoys an investment-grade rating from S&P at BBB-.

Moody's has been a bit more critical of MPW, providing a rating one notch lower at Ba1. Their main concern being tenant concentration. MPW has made some great strides with that, reducing their exposure to Steward from 37% to 24% of gross assets in the past two years.

Here is a look at Q2 2018:

Here is a look at Q2 2020:

Source: MPW Supplements

These improvements mean that a credit upgrade from Moody's is likely in the future. The bond market already is giving MPW a lot of credit, with their bonds routinely trading above par. Here's a look at MPW's 4.625% 2029 bonds, which have been trading at a yield to maturity of 4%:

Source: FINRA

With MPW's 2029 debt trading at under 4%, it's very likely that they will be able to refinance their 2022 to 2024 debt at much lower interest rates. Refinancing debt during the next five years will provide FFO growth while reducing risk.

Growth Opportunities

MPW recently went on an acquisition spree which resulted in AFFO per share to increase 20% year over year despite the $0.01 headwind from deferred rent. Here's a look at what they bought year to date:

Source: MPW Supplement

The best part is that even after $2.3 billion in acquisitions, MPW's revolving credit facility has a $0 balance. This means that they still have $1.4 billion in liquidity including nearly $400 million in cash on hand.

Despite just having substantial acquisitions, MPW is in a position to invest in new opportunities without having to issue equity at today's low prices. They have another $590 million of investment opportunities that they have committed to:

Source: MPW Supplement

This growth goes well beyond just acquisitions today. MPW also will experience AFFO growth from reducing their interest through refinancing during the next five years.

Additionally, MPW's leases have rent escalators that will consistently increase rent. The largest adjustment to get AFFO is subtracting the straight-line rent. GAAP requires REITs to report rent as if it were paid in equal installments over the course of the lease, while in reality the rent starts out low and increases over time. As the leases age, MPW will be collecting more rent and that adjustment will turn from negative to positive, which means more cash that can be distributed through dividends.

Source: MPW Supplement

Valuation

As recently as February, MPW was trading at a valuation of more than 16x FFO which we believe is a fair valuation and about average for a REIT. Considering their growth potential 16-18x FFO is a reasonable trading range for MPW.

Today it's trading under 10x FFO. Even before we account for any growth in FFO, which as discussed above is very likely to continue occurring, MPW has 50%-75% upside to fair value.

The bottom line is that hospitals are very resilient in any economic conditions. Even COVID-19 has failed to have a substantial impact on MPW's FFO, making MPW one of the most recession resilient REITs to own. While their share price declined, MPW's cash flow keeps coming in and the dividend is still being paid. They did not even slow down their expansion plans.

Investors who snag MPW while it's trading at a discount will be rewarded not only by an oversized yield, but have the opportunity to realize some capital gains as well, as MPW's share price works back toward $24-plus.

Conclusion

With a current yield of 5.8%, MPW has a very good dividend right now. Their business model was tested under the harshest conditions, and MPW's 98% collection rate outshined their peers. In theory, hospitals should be very stable tenants, and when disaster struck, they proved that they are in fact very stable tenants.

MPW had significant acquisitions that will drive growth, and in addition to that we will see cash flow grow thanks to refinancing debt at lower interest rates and through the rent escalators in their contracts. For the next five years, the road map is clear – MPW is going to see a material increase in their AFFO which is going to lead to a growing dividend. MPW is recession resilient because our health comes first. This is a buy and forget type of stock for income investors. You should buy it while it's very cheap. It could be the big winner in your income portfolio!

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Which Dividend Stocks To Buy? High Dividend Opportunities is the #1 subscribed-to service on Seeking Alpha for the 5th year in a row. We are the most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful – simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.