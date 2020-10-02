Even if the recent sharp rebound in SLV is a temporary aberration, the price will not collapse. SLV has already declined from $27 to $22 (or $5), so roughly half of the potential downside price risk has been removed.

Investors are faced with some difficult choices. Where can one safely park their money and generate at least a modest real return on their investments over the next several years when we are in an environment where the U.S. Federal Government is creating trillions and trillions of dollars out of thin air, and the stock market offers little in terms of deep value?

Some sectors are still struggling to make it back to even for the year, and the prospects for significant gains in 2021-2022 are in question due to the continuation of the COVID-19 crisis and the long-term negative impact on consumers and businesses. There are sectors (e.g., energy) that might seem attractive due to their recent underperformance but have structural issues that make them an avoid for the foreseeable future. The high-flying (mostly tech) stocks that are leading this very narrow market are uninvestable at this point due to valuations that will take 5-10 years to grow into. Buying bonds at this stage is off-the-charts risky, given the Fed is begging for inflation, and the real returns for U.S. treasuries will be abysmal across the entire yield curve if the Fed gets their wish.

There are pockets of decent value in the market, but with the prospects of aggressive inflation on the horizon due to the unprecedented rate of increase in the U.S. money supply, one has to be concerned about margin erosion in that environment.

(Source: FRED)

Hard assets such as precious metals, specifically physical gold and silver, are a logical choice for investors. There are other ways to play this sector that offer far more upside potential and significant real returns (i.e. mining stocks), but the physical metals are the lower-risk options. In the current environment, all investors should have some exposure to assets that are proven inflation protectors that can generate real returns over the coming years.

Which brings me to the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV). In early April, I discussed that a potential spike in SLV was on the horizon as positive supply/demand fundamentals supported much higher prices. SLV was just over $14 at the time, and over the next 3-4 months, proceeded to double in price. In early August, SLV became extremely overbought, and later that month, I was warning about a possible correction back down to the $20-$22 region. SLV ended up peaking at ~$27 and hit the lower end of my target range last week. I went back to a full position on SLV at those recent lows as it became extremely oversold, and I felt most, if not all, of the froth was removed. SLV has rebounded slightly since then but is still down 18% from the August highs. I think it's an incredible buying opportunity at this time, as SLV is one investment that should generate at least solid (and likely stellar) real returns over the next several years.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

So far, the price action in the silver market (especially relative to gold) is tracking exactly along with my forecast. As I said back in April of this year, when SLV was down 16% year-to-date and still reeling from the COVID-19-induced collapse of the economy, while gold had fully recovered and was up by 9%, this was playing out similar to the 2008 Great Financial crisis. In the 2008 crash, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and SLV were taken down with the rest of the market. GLD quickly recovered; SLV took longer to recoup its losses and eventually not only caught up to but far surpassed GLD's performance.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

My forecast in April was that GLD and SLV were in almost the same position as they were in 2008, and I believed the rebound "plays out in similar fashion to the Great Financial Crisis. It's just happening at a much quicker pace because of how the global economy came to a sudden stop, and how central banks and governments around the world have quickly responded with unheard of amounts of stimulus." The performance graph below shows what's transpired since; it's almost an identical pattern to the one above from 2008. SLV eclipsed GLD's performance for the year in July, as SLV gained over 33% that month. Silver was the best performing asset class in the world in July; it was also one of the best months for the metal on record and its highest monthly gain since 1979.

Data by YCharts

Supply/demand fundamentals are driving SLV higher, and that will continue for the years to come. On the supply side, severe disruptions occurred earlier this year because of COVID-19-related mine shutdowns in major silver producing countries like Mexico, Peru, and Bolivia. In early April, the Silver Institute released its forecast for mine production in 2020, and it included the impact of these shutdowns. The estimate at the time was that silver output this year would fall 5% compared to 2019 levels. With recycling flat, overall supply would decline from 1.02 billion ounces last year to 978.1 million ounces in 2020. Most silver mines are now back online, but a few countries (e.g., Peru) are still struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks, causing some silver mines to remain temporarily closed. The global supply of silver is now expected to drop by 7 percent in 2020, slightly more than the previous forecast. Even before COVID-19, annual worldwide silver production was on the decline since the 2015 peak. Favorable supply fundamentals continue to help SLV.

(Source: Silver Institute)

Silver is both an industrial and precious metal. When COVID-19 first hit, the concern was that industrial demand and other non-investment demand, such as from the sale of jewelry, would decline greatly. This is why SLV fell so aggressively in March. The forecast was for demand to drop across the board, except for the investment side of the market. Physical investment (i.e. coins and bars) was forecast to increase 16%, partially offsetting the decline in industrial demand.

(Source: Silver Institute)

Demand for exchange-traded products, such as SLV, was expected to increase by 47%, with net investment in ETPs surging by 120 million ounces. Add it all up, and instead of a surplus of silver, there would be a deficit. However, silver-backed ETPs ended up far surpassing the 120 million ounce mark, having increased by 296 million ounces since the start of this year. Silver ETPs currently hold 1.25 billion ounces of silver, which is an all-time high. As of October 1, SLV held 549 million ounces of silver, and net assets stood at almost $13 billion. In March, SLV held 381 million ounces of silver with net assets at $5.2 billion. Coin and bar demand this year also has far exceeded expectations. None of this is a surprise to me as my bullish thesis on SLV was based on investment demand overwhelming the market, just like it did in 2009-2011. It only takes a few billion dollars of increased investment demand (a pittance in a market with trillion-dollar companies) to drive the price of silver significantly higher.

(Source: Silver Institute)

Let's look forward again to understand why bullish supply/demand fundamentals will continue, which will drive SLV up to levels that will surprise many investors.

First, on the industrial demand side, after the intense contraction in March and April, silver industrial demand has improved significantly as major economies lift restrictions, and countries such as China return to normalcy. China accounts for a substantial amount of silver demand annually. While I don't expect the demand side of the market to rebound to pre-COVID-19 levels in the near term, demand is swiftly recovering, and there should be at least incremental improvements going forward.

On the supply side, the recent spike in the price of silver will not result in a supply increase, as silver miners focus on managing COVID-19 and keeping current output steady. It would take $30-$50 silver over a prolonged period before most producers would even entertain boosting silver output. And even in that scenario, it will take years for any additional supply to hit the market due to the time it takes to permit, build, and ramp up a mine. Supply will recover somewhat once 100% of the worldwide mines that produce the metal (whether as a primary metal or by-product) are back online, but again, annual silver production was already on the decline before COVID-19. Even when there is a full recovery in supply, total output will still be much lower than it was in previous years.

What will continue to drive the price of silver will be investment demand. Subtle shifts in investors' appetites for the metal can have a profound impact on price, and I expect surging demand for silver by investors. The sequence is as follows: M2 in the U.S. will continue to increase at a rapid rate in order to keep the economy afloat and for the Fed to reach its target inflation rate objective, which will drive gold much higher. As gold increases sharply in price, more and more, silver will be considered a precious metal by investors instead of an industrial one. As investors flock to silver over the coming months and years, this will create greater supply/demand imbalances in the market as investment demand will overwhelm the minute supply.

I don't believe my bullish thesis will be incorrect because it's predicated on a persistent surge in M2, and I don't see any scenario where M2 growth doesn't continue unabated, but in case it is, let's analyze the potential downside. Below is a long-term chart of SLV. The bear-market low in late 2015 occurred when SLV hit $13.50-$14.00. SLV retested that region several times over the years that followed, but never went any lower. The crash in March of this year briefly took SLV below that mark, but only for a few days as the silver market quickly recovered. The reason why the $13.50-$14.00 level is acting as such strong support is because the cost to mine silver for most producers is around that price. SLV isn't going to $5 because almost no primary silver mine would be profitable at that point, and it would seriously impact the supply side (which is already on the decline) if the price fell to that level. Even if the recent rebound in SLV is a temporary aberration, SLV isn't going to collapse by 50%+. It would likely trend back to the $16-$18 region and stabilize. Any overshoot to the noted support would be transitory as SLV rarely hangs around that level for long. SLV has already declined from $27 to $22 (or $5), so roughly half of the downside price risk has been removed. While I consider the potential downside to be ~$5.00, the upside is multiples of that amount. SLV topped just under $50 in the last bull market. I see no reason why it won't eventually re-test that previous high (and likely surpass it), given that even subtle increased investment demand will completely overwhelm the market. Finally, I will say that if SLV does fall to $16-$18, the entire stock market would likely be under severe pressure. I don't see any more downside risk in SLV than I do in the equity market, especially in tech land where many stocks are 50% overvalued.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

I'm not advocating that SLV should be a substantial part of one's portfolio, but a 2-5% position in a diversified, inflation-protection-focused account, is prudent at this stage. SLV is just one option for investors looking for solid, real returns over the coming years. And in my opinion, it's a great option at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.