September has been a tough month in the stock market, but Five Below stood out with an impressive gain of 16%.

As an eventful and largely bearish September comes to an end, I looked at my All-Equities SRG (which stands for "storm-resistant growth") portfolio for a bit of postmortem analysis. I was impressed and relieved to see Five Below (FIVE), a stock that has generally underperformed since I turned bullish on the name, led by a long stretch the small group of stocks that managed to finish September in the green (about one-fourth of the portfolio).

FIVE's solid gains of 16% for the month came on the back of a convincing fiscal second quarter earnings report. Now, it looks like investors have finally begun to appreciate the retailer, despite the challenges faced by the sector during the COVID-19 crisis.

Why Five Below has been a winner

Five Below suffered a great deal through the thick of the pandemic. Full store closures lasted for five to six weeks in the first quarter, and margins vanished due to loss of scale. For this reason, it is understandable that the company's stock dropped hard in anticipation of the pitiful early-year results, correcting by about 55% between February 19 and mid-March 2020.

However, it seems clear that Five Below has left the worst of the pandemic headwinds behind. For starters, reopened store comps of 6% looked encouraging last quarter, suggesting that demand for the retailer's products remain intact - so long as doors can stay open. Also, the management team seems to be doing a good job keeping a lid on opex to help offset the lack of top-line firepower for now.

But to me, the most important bullish development has been the pace of new openings. The graph below shows that net new stores have kept up with the long-term average lately, despite the dip late last year and into the first quarter. In my view, this is a vote of confidence by the management team in the strength of Five Below's business model, and an indication that the company continues to think optimistically about the long term.

Why a storm-resistant growth stock?

To be included in my All-Equities SRG portfolio, a stock needs to pass a few criteria - ideally, all of them:

demand that is largely agnostic to the economic cycles recurring revenue or subscription-like business model deep pockets

In my view, FIVE fails to pass the second criterion. To be fair, this tends to be the case of all retailers other than Costco (COST), which is in the portfolio as well. Also, the COVID-19 crisis proved that revenues and earnings can and will drop sharply, given the right circumstances.

However, I see signs that Five Below can thrive in a post-coronavirus world, even if the recession lingers for longer. Compared to names like Dollar General (DG) or TJX Companies (TJX), Five Below is a somewhat different take on low-price retailing that I believe will find demand in periods of macroeconomic weakness. Unlike DG and TJX, FIVE is much earlier in its growth cycle and might serve as a more aggressive play during the better times.

Lastly, Five Below does not have the same deep pockets that other, much better-established companies in the retail space might have. But as I have estimated in the past, the retailer had plenty of liquidity at the start of the year to endure complete shutdown for as long as eight months. Luckily, the company's cash-rich (10% of total assets), the debt-free balance sheet may not even need to be drained much if at all since Five Below has quickly returned to free cash flow positive in the most recent quarter.

