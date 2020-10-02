Covid-19 Recession - Continued Improvement: The iM-Weekly Unemployment Monitor: Update 10/2/2020

The current UIWC report shows that the economic recovery seems to have slowed.

Monitoring of the weekly insured unemployed can provide early indication of recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

A truer picture of the employment situation is extracted from the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims (UIWC) report.

Yesterday’s DOL Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims shows an improvement in the insured employment situation which is also reflected in today’s BLS Employment Situation Report which reported an unemployment rate of 7.9%. It is remarkable that the unemployment rate is nearly equal to the insured unemployment now for the fourth consecutive month (highlighted by arrows in the figure below), This departs from the historic spread of 2.6% between the monthly reported unemployment rate and the weekly continued insured unemployment claims.

The non-seasonal adjusted initial claims at 786,942 are down by 40,263 when compared to previous week, Also, the non-seasonal adjusted continuous insured unemployed at 11,410,703 have decreased significantly by 1,020,192 over the last week’s reported figures.

However, the total persons claiming some form of UI benefit as of September 12 are reported by the DOL as 26,529,810 an increase of 484,856 from last week’s upward revised figure.

These figures signal a cautious continued improvement to the return to work numbers which could indicate a slight easing of the Covid-19 recession (green line on graph).

The figure below shows that currently the lowest unemployment rate should be 16.6%. And, if one added the historic 2.6% UCR-PCR spread then the actual unemployment rate should be 19.2%.

In the current Covid-19 situation we believe that the only meaningful figures from DOL’s weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted Insured Unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving Covid-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure above we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted 2 weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June. The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back 2 weeks in the DOL’s weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary.) The unemployed persons claiming rate PCR) The spread UER-IUR, historically at 2.6% (2019 average) The spread UER-PCR, also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefit were the insured unemployed.

A recovery would be indicated by the following:

Significant and continues decline in the insured unemployment rate, together with a significant decline of total persons claiming benefit, which implies the spread UER-PCR approaching its historic value of 2.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.