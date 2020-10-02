A Pair Of Mortgage REITs To Drop

We're highlighting a bearish outlook on IVR and MITT, two mortgage REITs with high price-to-book ratios compared to their peers.

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series, we're providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.99 $5.22 $5.17 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.93 $16.69 $15.60 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.88 $11.11 $9.79 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.88 $15.86 $13.93 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.86 $8.39 $7.20 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.84 $6.79 $5.70 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.72 $7.24 $5.22 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.70 $13.41 $9.33 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.50 $5.63 $2.84 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.06 $2.75 $2.91 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.91 $3.17 $2.88 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.81 $15.68 $12.74 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.80 $10.63 $8.47 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.65 $3.17 $2.06 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.62 $4.51 $2.81 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.58 $2.85 $1.66 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.86 $19.39 $16.75 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.76 $10.77 $8.16 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.61 $4.35 $2.65 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would've raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value". We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020. The only update we've included is adding $.54 to the value for Two Harbors based on their announcement that the management agreement would be terminated for cause.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don't ever try to simply "buy yield". Dividend yields often comes up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

Source: The REIT Forum

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally, the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Source: The REIT Forum

Consensus estimates aren't always the best and there are ways to increase "Core Earnings" through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Invesco Mortgage Capital

Let's talk about IVR. Below is the index card:

Source: The REIT Forum

That price-to-book ratio was based on an estimated NAV of $3.25 as of 9/18/2020. Management recently provided an update indicating that as of 9/30/2020 the NAV is around $3.29 to $3.39. That's reasonably close to our estimate.

Price to book around .89 might not seem bad, until you consider that some of their peers trade at much lower price to book ratios. For instance, NYMT trades below .60 and NLY trades around .80. Why would IVR trade at a much higher ratio than them?

Is it because IVR reduced after losing book value in Q1 2020? Probably not, NYMT did that and the market still doesn't like them.

Is it because IVR raised their dividend 150%? No, because they were already expensive prior to that announcement. A 150% raise doesn't really impress much when it is going from $.02 to $.05. Especially if the old dividend rate was $.50 per share (per quarter):

Source: Seeking Alpha

My best guess? Some investors simply can't believe that a REIT which is down so severely year-to-date could still be too expensive:

Source: Seeking Alpha

That's a pretty big fall.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust

MITT looks too expensive as well:

Source: The REIT Forum

Our projected NAV is including adjustments for the unpaid preferred dividends. Before common shareholders get paid, the preferred shareholder needs to get paid. We're also valuing the preferred equity at call value. When MITT reports their BV, it wouldn't be surprising if it is above the value we've estimated, given the difference in methods used.

MITT is in a pretty rough position. Management had a smart idea to offer preferred shareholders common shares in exchange for the preferred shares:

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, the actual number of common shares issued and preferred shares redeemed isn't big enough to make a significant change in the ratio of common equity to preferred equity.

The preferred shares still trade at some of the largest discounts to call value in the sector, but the common shares trade at one of the largest premiums. That's a very unusual situation. It would be wise for management to look for another similar deal. They could easily offer 6 common shares per preferred share and still be enhancing value for the common shareholders.

Conclusion

Ratings:

Bearish on IVR and MITT

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F,NLY-I,AGNCO,NLY-G,ARR-C,TWO-E,TWO-A,NYMTP,NRZ-C,TWO-B,NRZ-B,CIM-C,NRZ,AGNC,NLY,NYMT,GPMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.