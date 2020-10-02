While perhaps not as exciting, adapting a "passive" approach to investing allows investors to spend time on the far more important "big rocks" in their portfolio.

Most investors don't know their portfolio returns, nor do them know how they have done relative to the market, overestimating their relative performance.

The Big Rocks Portfolio

We continue to make more money when snoring than when active.

-Warren Buffett

This tale is part of my "Tales to Enrich Your Future" series. Like all the tales, unless otherwise specified, they are hypothetical examples designed to educate the reader on investment principles.

Alan and Alice were both 50 years old and had been married for 25 years. At a dinner party, the conversation turned to the subject of investing, as it does at many such parties. Several people told stories about stocks they had recently purchased. There were also tales about the big profits that had been made on a particular stock. There was also talk about the latest hot fund managers. As usual, Alan listened intently. He loved to play the market and was hoping to pick up some good tips. The next evening over dinner, the following conversation took place.

Alice: I was thinking about the conversation last night and a thought came to me. At these parties we always hear stories about the big profits our friends have made buying stocks. However, I have yet to hear a single story about any losses they've taken. I know our friends pretty well. If they've all been generating all those profits, how come none of them are rich? Doesn't that seem strange to you?

Alan: I never thought about that.

Alice: I got up early this morning and looked over our financial records. While I know you find it fun and exciting to pick stocks, our assets haven't grown as we'd hoped. Looking at all the old brokerage statements, I found that you're now working with your fifth investment advisor. It seems like none of them have done well by us. I'm worried that we won't have enough saved up for retirement. I've been talking to my friend Hillary, and she told me she's working with a financial advisor with whom she and Mark are happy. Not only has their portfolio done well, but Mark is now spending more time with her instead of watching CNBC, researching stocks and talking with his advisor about which stocks to buy and sell. We should talk to this advisor. In fact, I called him, and we have a meeting set up for tomorrow morning at 10.

Alan: But Alice, I really enjoy investing and doing it myself. And by doing it myself, I feel like I'm in control. I don't want some advisor telling me how to invest our money. After all, who's going to be more concerned about our assets than me.

Alice: Alan, I know you enjoy it, you're concerned, and you spend a lot of time on it, but you have to admit the results have not been great. Listen to this. This morning I checked on the internet and found that over the 25 years we've been married, the market has been up about 10 percent per year. While I can't calculate our rate of return, I don't think we've done anywhere near as well. At that rate we would have been doubling our money about every seven years, and we're not even close to that.

Alan: Okay, I agree we should talk to the advisor. It never hurts to listen.

Alice: Promise you'll keep an open mind?

Alan. Sure.

The next morning, they met with the advisor, Jeff Stephens. After a brief introduction and the usual pleasantries, the meeting went as follows:

Jeff: It would really help if you'd tell me a bit about your investment experiences. By that I mean any individual stocks or mutual funds you may have purchased. I'd also appreciate hearing how you made those decisions. Did you use a financial advisor or stockbroker to help you make your choices, or are you a do-it-yourself investor?

It would also be great if you could tell me what thought process you used to make your decisions. For example, if you chose mutual funds, did you use Morningstar's rating system to help with that decision? Or maybe you used the recommendations from places like Barron's or Robinhood?

Alan: We've done a little bit of everything and have worked with a number of stockbrokers and advisors over the years. They've made recommendations, but I like to do my own research before I make a final decision. In our 401(k) plans at work, we have invested in several mutual funds. Of course, I checked the past performance of the funds as well as Morningstar's rating before making the choices.

Jeff: Thanks for sharing that with me. I have just two more questions. First, can you tell me how you've done?

Alan: We've done okay, I guess.

Jeff: I mean, specifically, what rate of return have you earned over the years?

Alan: I don't know.

Jeff: Alan, let me assure you that most people I meet don't know either. However, I can tell you that all of our clients know exactly how they're doing. Every quarter they receive a statement from us showing the rate of return they've earned for that quarter, the year to date, and since they began using our services. Having that information allows both them and us to track the progress they're making toward achieving the financial objectives established in their plan. Which leads me to my second question. Do you have a written financial plan that identifies your goals and outlines how you expect to achieve them?

Alan: I have to admit we don't.

Jeff: Alan and Alice, let me ask you this: Would you ever take a trip to a place you've never been without a road map and directions?

At this point Alice jumped in.

Alice: Alan might, but I never would. He won't even stop to ask for directions when we get lost.

Jeff: Let me also ask if you would start a business without spending lots of time and energy thoroughly researching that business and then developing a well-thought-out plan.

Alice: Of course we wouldn't.

Jeff: Nor would any other prudent businessman or woman. Investing is no different. There's an old but wise saying: If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail. We don't think it's possible to make a rational decision about any investment without thinking about how it impacts the risk of the entire portfolio and the chances of achieving your financial goals. That's why the first thing we do after explaining our investment philosophy is to develop a plan. The plan will be one that is tailored to your circumstances. And while we'll be there to help guide you, you will be the ones making the final decisions. We don't believe in cookie-cutter solutions.

Jeff went on to explain that the firm's investment philosophy was based on documented academic research, not on his own personal beliefs. He made the analogy that in the same way doctors decide on treatments based on studies published in journals, such as The New England Journal of Medicine, the firm's investment philosophy was based on academic studies, such as those published in The Journal of Finance. Unfortunately, most individuals get their investment advice from CNBC and other financial media outlets. That's the medical equivalent of deciding on a treatment based on advice from People or the Ladies Home Journal.

Jeff explained that in simple terms the strategy was based on the belief that trying to pick stocks and time the market was really a loser's game. While Alan and Alice might know someone who has outperformed the market, it is likely the majority of the people they know haven't done so. Then he showed them the academic evidence to support his statements and discussed how they could achieve good returns without trying to beat the market. And by not trying to beat the market, they were highly likely to outperform most of their friends as well as the majority of professional investors.

Alice turned to Alan and asked, "Now, wouldn't that be a great story to tell at one of those cocktail parties?"

Jeff went on to explain that since trying to beat the market is a loser's game, the winning strategy is to build a globally diversified portfolio and to be a buy-and-hold and rebalance investor. Diversification prevents clients from having too many eggs in one basket. And buy-and-hold and rebalance accomplish several objectives.

First, it means low costs because funds that don't try to pick stocks or time the market don't have to employ expensive managers. Second, buying and holding keeps trading costs down, costs that are likely to reduce returns. Third, minimizing trading results in high tax efficiency-Alice and Alan would not be sharing as much of their gains with Uncle Sam. Fourth, rebalancing ensures they don't allow the market to determine their asset allocation. And finally, and perhaps most importantly, Alan could stop spending time trying to beat the market, which would allow him to spend more time with Alice and their children. Jeff went on to tell them the story of "The Big Rocks."

After completing the story, Jeff showed Alan and Alice the following table. He called it the "Big Rocks portfolios." He noted that they were really samples of the type of portfolios his firm builds for clients. He made clear that because each client's situation is unique, the Big Rocks portfolios he was showing them were just models, or starting points for discussions. Jeff also made clear that while Alan and Alice's portfolio would likely end up looking similar to those in the table, it might be somewhat different.

Big Rocks Portfolios-Asset Allocations (%)

Conservative Moderate Moderately Aggressive Highly Aggressive Equity 40 60 80 100 U.S. Stocks 28 42 56 70 Large 6 9 12 15 Small 6 9 12 15 Small Value 6 9 12 15 Real Estate 4 6 8 10 International Stocks 12 18 24 30 Large 2 3 4 5 Large Value 4 6 8 10 Small 2 3 4 5 Small Value 2 3 4 5 Emerging Markets 2 3 4 5 Fixed Income 60 40 20 0 Intermediate-Term Bonds 60 40 20 0

For illustrative purposes only

Jeff explained that each of the left-hand columns represented a mutual fund that in simple terms buys and holds hundreds, if not thousands, of different stocks-the majority of stocks in that asset class. He explained that an asset class is simply a group of securities that have similar risk characteristics. There are large stocks and small stocks, value and growth stocks, real estate, and domestic and international stocks. There are also risky equities and safer fixed income investments. Jeff noted that by controlling the amount of assets in each asset class, Alan and Alice would be in total control of the risks they were taking. Jeff also noted that every Big Rocks portfolio was well diversified, with investments in many asset classes. This would eliminate the problem of having too many eggs in one basket.

After reviewing the table, Jeff showed them the kind of returns that could have been earned in each of the Big Rocks portfolios. Alice was surprised to see that despite taking less risk, even the conservative portfolio had produced better results than she and Alan had been able to achieve.

When discussing the returns of the various Big Rocks portfolios, Jeff was careful to point out that while the highly aggressive portfolio had produced the highest returns, that fact didn't necessarily make it the best choice. The greater returns reflected the greater risk involved. Finally, Jeff made clear that the returns were the result of historical evidence and that the future might look very different. The only thing that could be controlled was the amount of risk they would take. They could not control the outcome. Having said that, the Big Rocks strategy would give them the best chance to achieve their goals while taking only the amount of risk appropriate to their situation.

Jeff then explained that if Alan and Alice decided to become clients, the next step would be to set up another meeting. The goal of that meeting would be to first determine their financial goals and then determine if those goals were realistic. If they were realistic, the next step would be to find out if they were willing and able to take the risk needed to achieve them. If they were not, he would work with them to help determine whether their goals or current lifestyle would need to be adjusted.

Once that process was completed, he would help them design a written plan in the form of an investment policy statement that Alan and Alice would sign. This would evidence their commitment to the plan.

Everything she heard appealed to Alice. She felt it was exactly what she was looking for. She told Jeff she had a question for him.

Alice: Jeff, this all sounds great. Can you explain to us how you get paid?

Jeff: I'm glad you asked. We are a fiduciary, fee-only advisor. Our fee is based on a percentage of the assets you ask us to advise you on. We don't accept commissions, or any other form of compensation, from anyone. The only compensation we receive is from you, and the only thing we sell is our advice. This helps us avoid conflicts of interest, allowing us to be on the same side of the table as our clients. This is different from advisors who get paid via commissions or who sell their firm's proprietary products that earn fees for their firm. We make money by helping you do well.

That clinched the deal for Alice.

Alice: Jeff, I think I can speak for both of us. I want to thank you for taking the time to explain your firm's philosophy and how you work with investors. We'd like to become clients.

Jeff: I'm pleased to hear that. However, I need to explain that we do not accept all investors as clients. We'll only agree to work with those investors who fully understand our approach and are willing to commit to adhering to their well-thought-out plan for a very long time. We fully expect that you'll fire us if we fail to provide the kind of service and investment advice we've agreed upon. Those are things we can control. The returns your portfolio will generate, however, are determined by things beyond anyone's control. All we can control are the risks taken, and those are determined by your asset allocation. If you're going to determine the success of the strategy by short-term results, we're the wrong firm for you.

What I would like you to do is to take this book, " Investment Mistakes Even Smart People Make and How to Avoid Them," and read it carefully. It's a gift. If you enjoy it, pass it on to a friend you think might benefit from reading it. The book explains the mistakes even smart investors make, why they make them, and how to avoid them. In effect, it explains our investment philosophy and addresses many of the issues we've discussed. It's an easy read, too. After reading the book, give us a call and let us know if you're convinced this is the right strategy for you and if you're willing to commit to it for the long term. If the answer is yes, as I hope it will be, we'll do everything in our power to demonstrate that we deserve the trust you will have placed in us.

And one more thing. Alan, I noted that you do enjoy picking stocks. While we don't recommend it, we would be willing to set up an "entertainment account" for you. You can trade all you want in that account. And while we won't charge you for an account we're not advising you on, we'll report to you the returns on that account. That way, you'll be able to see for the first time how you're actually doing.

Alan: That sounds good.

Alice: Thank you for the time and the book. While I don't normally read books about investing, I promise that we'll both read this one and get back to you in a couple of weeks.

Two weeks later Alice called Jeff. She told him that Alan found himself laughing, as he recognized that he'd made many of the mistakes discussed in the book. Now Alice and Alan understood why they had not achieved the kind of returns they should have given the risks they had taken. In fact, Alan had given up the idea of an entertainment account. He decided there were other hobbies that were just as much fun but a lot less expensive. And they lived happily ever after.

The Moral of the Tale

The moral of this tale is that just because you enjoy doing something doesn't mean you're good at it. Nor does it mean that the time you spend on the endeavor is the most productive use of that time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclosure: The opinions expressed by featured authors are their own and may not accurately reflect those of the Buckingham Strategic Wealth®. This article is for general information only and is not intended to serve as specific financial, accounting or tax advice. While reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is factually correct, there are no representations or guarantees as its accuracy or completeness. No strategy assures success or protects against loss. The story about Alice and Alan is hypothetical and should not be interpreted as representative of any individuals' actual experience.