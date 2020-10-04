The Key To Just-About-Assured Pandemic Profits (And It's Not ETFs)

You get to put your hands into a whole bunch of pockets.

By investing in an exchange-traded fund, you’re not just investing in one stock.

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are woven into the very fabric of our publicly-traded markets. Or, perhaps more accurately, they’re woven out of that very fabric.

Regardless, they’re here, no doubt, to stay.

Perhaps you own shares in some of them. Perhaps you don’t. But it’s almost impossible to invest at all without at least knowing what they are.

It feels like they’ve been around since the dawn of publicly-traded time.

Except, of course, that they haven’t been. They’re fairly new to the scene. The first American ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), didn’t launch until 1993.

On Jan. 24, 2018, MarketWatch published a tribute to the asset class, writing:

“The (ETF) turned 25 on Monday, having made its debut (on January) 22, 1993, in what today stands as a watershed moment for financial markets, marking the start of an unexpected revolution in how the world invests. “‘The first time I read about it, I thought, ‘This is something I’ve always wanted,’’ said Chris Bertelsen, chief investment officer of Aviance Capital Management, who bought the SPY – as it has become known due to its ticker symbol – on the first day it was available to trade.”

Why was he so enthusiastic? Probably because the concept behind it was nice, neat… and far less likely to drastically fall than so many other investments available.

No muss. No fuss. No falling on the floor sobbing hysterically from losses sustained.

It seems like a good deal all around.

(Source)

Eggs, Baskets, and Establishing the Point

I could mention a fourth reason why he and so many other investors since have been enthusiastic about ETFs. But, in my opinion, it’s directly tied in with the “less volatility” aspect already mentioned.

Here’s the thing: By investing in an exchange-traded fund, you’re not just investing in one stock. You get to put your hands into a whole bunch of pockets. Or, as it’s more commonly depicted, you get not just one egg but a whole basket of them.

This does mean that your investment doesn’t have as much hatching potential as any one of those “eggs” on its own. But it also means that, should one of them crack for some unfortunate reason, the other eggs help make up for the loss.

That’s the power of diversification. And that’s why the concept took off over the years. By the end of 2019, just 26 years later, there were almost 7,000 ETFs trading around the world.

If you want to invest in a spread of precious metals, there’s an ETF for that. Emerging markets? There’s an ETF for that too. Just like there’s an ETF (or two, three, four, or five) for:

Large caps

Small caps

Tech stocks

Healthcare stocks

Financial stocks

Entire indexes

Etc.

Etc.

Etc.

This global collection of baskets has it all, especially for investors who are nervous about the downside. Because there’s always a potential downside.

Always.

If we didn’t know that before 2020, we certainly know it now.

Diversified REITs Put You in Charge of the Pandemic

As its title suggests, this article isn’t about ETFs. It’s not even about real estate investment trust ETFs. Although those exist too, and we do cover them now at iREIT.

But while I will write on them sometimes, I much prefer working closer to the risk/reward line. I do my best to keep both feet planted firmly on the reward side by choosing the safest stocks, yes… just ones that offer superior rewards comparatively speaking.

That means largely sticking with stocks, with generous allocation given to REITs.

That’s a great rule of thumb in general. But the last few months, I’ve noticed something that applies specifically to the shutdowns. It’s why I spent the previous paragraphs pointing out the appeal of ETFs: Diversification.

Diversification of sources of revenue. Of property location. Of operations…

My regular readers might want to point out my recent criticism of Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) for being too complex. But I addressed that in my blog post from late last month, “Don’t Miss Out on Broadstone Net Lease!”

I said it with APTS. I reiterated it with Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL). Now I’ll repeat it here: “… there are some stellar companies out there that manage diverse portfolios very well.”

They’re run by stellar managers who understand their businesses inside and out. They know their markets. They know their clients. And they know what their shareholders like: Dividends that keep increasing even during tough times.

There are far-less diversified REITs that were exceptionally worth buying up outside of the pandemic. And there are far-less diversified companies that look like exceptionally intriguing opportunities. Those would be my speculative buys.

But if you really want to sleep well at night – even during the chaos and confusion of this pandemic – focus most on diversification.

Then build from there.

A Tiskit, a Tasket , Put It in the Basket

If there’s one common denominator for the best-prepared REITs for this pandemic, it really does seem to be diversification. As Tim Koller, Marc Goedhart, and David Wessels – coauthors of Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies – explain,

“One of the durable tenets of academic finance concerns the effect of diversification on the cost of capital. If diversification reduces risk to investors and it is not only to diversify, then investors will not demand a higher return for any risks than can be eliminated through diversification.”

Realty Income (O) is one of the most diversified REITs available, owning 6,541 properties in 49 states and the U.K. Its core exposure is in retail and industrial single-tenant freestanding net lease properties, broken further down as:

Retail – 83.9% (43.9% investment-grade-rated tenants)

Industrial – 10.9% (80.2% investment-grade-rated tenants)

Office – 3.5% (86.7% investment-grade-rated tenants)

Agricultural – 1.7%.

Exposure to 50 industries enhances predictability of cash flow. Plus, a solid 96% of its portfolio is defensive-focused, protected against retail e-commerce threats and economic downturns. (Think convenience, drug, dollar, and grocery stores.)

Realty Income does have exposure to health and fitness (7.1%) and theaters (6.3%), which have been hammered. However, rent collection continues to improve there. The company received 93.8% of rent in September, with theaters representing about 57% of uncollected rent.

That diversified platform has allowed it to consistently generate stronger rent collections during COVID-19 than other net lease and retail REIT peers. It’s even been able to continued generating steady and predictable earnings and dividend growth.

As I pointed out in a recent article, Realty Income is one of just three net lease REITs forecasted to grow adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share in 2020. And, again, I’d argue that’s because of its varied holdings.

(Source)

Park It Here

Another highly-diversified REIT that warrants a closer look is PS Business Parks (PSB). This industrial REIT prides itself as being small-business America’s premier landlord.

That’s a positive, but not so much as the wide customer base it serves throughout the country. Similar to Realty Income, PSB has more than 5,000 tenants with limited exposure to any single industry.

Here’s’ a snapshot of the company’s categories:

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Prior to the pandemic, PSB generated impressive growth, including:

52.3% funds available for distribution (FAD) growth since 2015

42.2% core funds from operations (FFO) growth since 2015

Five years of consecutive core FFO and FAD growth.

During the past 10 quarters, PSB’s same-park cash net operating income (NOI) per available square foot and occupied square foot attributable to its industrial/flex portfolio was approximately 65% higher than its peers’ average.

As of Aug. 31, PS Business’ August billed rent – including repayments of amounts that had previously been deferred – was 95% collected, with 3% outstanding, 1% deferred, and 1% abated. Again, the power of diversification is clearly at work here.

PSB has proven it can successfully manage a crisis such as COVID-19 without significant impact to earnings.

REIT Diversification Galore

The final REIT on my list today is perhaps the most diversified company in our coverage spectrum.

Iron Mountain (IRM) has a diverse business model and more than 70 years of experience. The storage giant’s customer base consists of more than 230,000 companies, including being trusted by more than 95% of the Fortune 1000 list.

Yet Iron Mountain isn't a traditional REIT.

The investment thesis here is really rooted in the thousands of box/storage customers it caters to. Most forget that those boxes are actually the primary competitive advantage of IRM's business model. And that every box is a revenue source in which the company can pass through rental increases to its customers.

This makes it less impacted by rising interest rates. Plus, IRM boasts only 2% customer turnover in a given year. As such, 50% of the boxes it agreed to store 15 years ago still remain today.

IRM also has customers from more than 50 different industries, many of which are mission critical:

Healthcare: 16%

Legal: 8%

Financial: 12%

Insurance: 6%

Life Science: 3%

Energy: 3%

Business Services: 2%

Other: 50%.

Meanwhile, its business mix includes:

Records management: 61%

Data protection: 11%

Shredding: 9%

Data centers: 6%

Fine arts: 2%

Other: 11%.

While the core records management platform provides durable revenue – from ~700 million cubic feet of hardcopy records archived – Iron Mountain has continued to make investments in its data center business that generates low double-digit returns.

By the end of 2020, it should be 10% of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Even now, IRM is forecasted to grow AFFO per share by 3% this year and 9% next. And you can thank diversification for that.

How to Play It…

Now that we’ve covered the reasons I believe these three REITs offer some of the strongest pandemic-proof scale attributes.

Let’s address valuation.

Realty Income is trading at $62.28 and has inched above our fair value price of $61.75. So we now have a Hold rating on it. The dividend yield is 4.5%, and our iREIT IQ quality score – the newest tool offered by iREIT on Alpha – is 90.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

PS Business is trading at $125.21. Since that’s below our FV price of $126.00, we maintain a Buy here. The dividend yield is 3.4%, and our iREIT IQ quality score is 86.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Iron Mountain, meanwhile, is trading at $27.01 and therefore below our FV price of $36. That translates into a Strong Buy rating — just with a catch.

Given its higher leverage and lower iREIT score of 62, we have to add a cautionary “Spec” rating to it. Iron Mountain’s dividend yield is 9.2%.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

"The only investors who shouldn't diversify are those who are right 100% of the time." – Sir John Templeton

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, O, PSB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.