It has a growing data center division which had 8% in growth in Q1-2 2020.

Some of our recent articles have covered the notion of earning dividend income from tech-related vehicles. Iron Mountain (IRM), traditionally known as a records storage REIT, has been investing in the growing data center industry over the past few years.

We last wrote about IRM in late April, when it was trading at $24.25. Since then, it has delivered a total return of ~17%:

Although its data center operations still only account for under 10% of company revenue, they continued to be a bright spot, even in the depth of the shutdowns in Q1-2 2020, growing 8.32%, vs. -1.86% for IRM's largest segment, Records Management, and bigger declines in its Data Management and Information Destruction segments:

Profile:

IRM was founded in 1951, and services 95% of the Fortune 1000 firms. It bills itself as a trusted provider, boasting a 98% retention rate. Although digitalization of records is often cited as a negative for IRM, the company also is active in digitization services. One major long-term positive factor is the fact that companies and government agencies are required by law to maintain records for several years.

(IRM site)

Records Management is by far IRM's biggest activity, forming 63% of revenue, followed by Data Protection, at 11%, Other, at 10%, Shredding, at 8%, and Data Center, at 7%. It also stores fine arts archival documents.

Although North America represents 68% of its business, it has quite a worldwide reach, with 18% in Europe, 8% in Asia, and 5% in Latin America. Storage Rental contributes 86% of adjusted gross profit, with Service contributing the remaining 14%:

(IRM site)

The need for secure records storage cuts across many customer bases and industry sectors, with Healthcare being the single largest, at 16%, followed by Financials, at 12%, Legal, at 8%, and Insurance, at 6%:

(IRM site)

Earnings:

IRM's storage business remains very steady, as evidenced by its 2.24% growth in full year 2019 and 2.12% growth during Q1-2 2020. The lockdowns inhibited service revenue, which fell -12.42% in the first two quarters of 2020, while overall adjusted EBITDA grew 4.5%.

Normalized FFO and FFO/share had good growth of 9.94% and 9.8%, respectively, while adjusted FFO grew 19.28%, and adjusted FFO/share grew 18.86%. The share count continued to remain steady.

IRM has had good dividend growth over the past years, of nearly 13%, and has a trailing AFFO dividend payout ratio of 74.07%, an improvement over its full year 2019 AFFO payout ratio of 82.54%. It goes ex-dividend in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule.

At $27.14, it yields 9.12%, and should go ex-dividend next on ~12/11/20.

Management uses Adjusted Funds From Operations, AFFO, as its dividend sustainability metric. Here's their reconciliation of operating cash flow to AFFO for Q1-2 2020, vs. Q1-2 2019.

Operating cash flow was up 2.2%. Year to date, the $29M normalized cash tax recon and $80M in restructuring charges were the biggest additions, in addition to $9.2M in COVID-19 costs. As usual, non-real estate growth capex, $20M, and recurring capex, $28M were the biggest subtractions, in addition to capitalized commissions. Bottom line - AFFO rose 19.3% in Q1-2 2020:

(IRM site)

Management has an ongoing initiative, Project Summit, which is targeting 2020 adjusted EBITDA benefits of $150M; $450M in annual adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2021.

The program realized $50M in 2019, and realized ~$65M in Q1-2 2020, which implies an additional $85M in Q3-4 2020, in order to reach the $150M goal for 2020:

(IRM site)

Debt:

As of 6/30/20, IRM had net lease adjusted leverage of 5.4X, roughly in line with the 5.6X management is targeting for full year 2020. As of 6/30/20 had excess cash of $907M, a higher than normal amount. However, in early July, management paid off a Note, which left it with ~$1.2B in pro forma liquidity.

(IRM site)

IRM's 1st major debt maturity comes due in 2022, for $444M.

Management did a new, upsized debt offering in June 2020, which increased IRM's weighted average maturity by nearly two years while only modestly increasing cost of debt:

"Iron Mountain announced an upsized offering by way of a private placement of a total of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2028, $1,300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% Senior Notes due 2030, and $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032.

This represents an increase of $600 million in the combined aggregate principal amount of the Notes, to $2,400 million, from the previously announced amount of $1,800 million. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company's subsidiaries that guarantee each series of its existing notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility and to redeem all $500 million of its 4⅜% Senior Notes due 2021, all $600 million of its 6% Senior Notes due 2023 and all $1 billion of its 5¾% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024."

(IRM site)

Valuations:

At $27.14, IRM looks undervalued, based upon many metrics, including price/normalized FFO, P/AFFO, P/sales, and EV/EBITDA. Meanwhile, the market is demanding a much higher dividend yield of over 9% from IRM, vs. a 3.81% average for specialized REITs.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $27.14, IRM is 13.65% below analysts' average $31.43 price target.

Options:

IRM has attractive options-selling bids available for various expirations.

Summary:

We continue to rate IRM a long-term Buy. While it's true that paper records storage may be lower on the whole than in the past, due to digitization, businesses and governments are still required to maintain financial and other records for years, so that business isn't going away any time soon. In fact, IRM profits from digitization. Additionally, IRM's customer gains, and branching out into more profitable services and into the data center business, should support its dividends for years to come.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, including dividend stocks, bonds, preferreds, CEF's and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Our latest success is an 18% return in 5 months on an early bond redemption.



Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.