Jobs And PCE: 9 Charts To Explain These Extraordinary Times

In jobs, we also see that education employment in September did not come back up as we would have hoped.

The problems are centered around a group of high-density services that require crowded spaces to be profitable.

The low-hanging fruit of the recovery has mostly been harvested. Now, the difficult work begins.

Back With More Next Week

In addition to, well, everything else, this week had an unusual data onslaught with the two most important monthly data sets - PCE/Inflation/Income and Jobs - coming back-to-back instead of a week apart as they normally do. So, this article will give you a quick summary of the important top-line points, and I'll have a more detailed analysis next week.

Income

The unprecedented situation in household balance sheets continued through August. Cumulatively, versus the February TTM average, households have:

Earned $266 billion less

Got an extra $875 billion in benefits, a surplus of $609 billion

Spent $512b less

Paid $88b less in taxes, interest, and transfers

Paid off $99 billion in revolving debt

Consequently, saved $1.1 trillion

This is what all that looks like on a chart:

The savings rate remains incredibly high.

We'll get into all the implications next week, but this is in addition to other large cash bubbles out there:

An additional $1 trillion in bank reserves through last Wednesday.

An additional $1.4 trillion in Treasury's checking account.

An additional $1.2 trillion in nonfinancial business cash and equivalents through Q2.

Add it up and we're looking at $4.7 trillion sitting around earning a negative real return. What happens to that will be determinative.

Consumption

The pattern that developed over the summer has continued. There is a group of high-density services - transportation, recreation, food, accommodations, residential medical, and child care - that have been and remain the biggest drag on the recovery. The recession doesn't begin to end until we are all willing to go back into airplanes, subways, restaurants, hotels, salons, theme parks, etc., and fill them to capacity. These businesses all have high fixed costs and need to pack it in at peak demand times to make the business profitable.

But the rest of the economy is doing quite well, considering the circumstances.

Mostly, what is in that red line is housing and health care, and they are sort of offsetting each other, with health care still in the dumps and housing acting like nothing is happening.

The very interesting thing is that people are substituting goods for services not available or too dangerous. Mostly, this is for the home - food, household supplies, furniture, appliances, home and garden, and new PCs for work-at-home. But the most dramatic substitution effect we see is in transportation:

The demand for used vehicles is especially strong.

So, that all adds up to this:

Gains from here will be much more difficult.

Inflation

Just to be clear up top, I am pretty skeptical of the inflation numbers right now, and this is where we are seeing the largest revisions. The problem is one of data collection in a crisis when just getting the nominal numbers right is hard enough.

But, in any event, what the numbers are showing is that prices are recovering, though still well below the Fed's 2% target (red line).

We'll dig into the details next week, but the trends:

Food and gas are offsetting each other with the former rising in price and the latter falling YoY.

There are large effects from the surge in substitute goods demand we discussed, and some supply chain issues still persisting from January and February. For example, the used vehicles we discussed above are inflating at 14% YoY. This is temporary, in my opinion.

Services inflation has been pretty steady on the top line, but there is lots of action in the splits being driven by those high-density services.

Jobs

The jobs recovery continued in September but slowed down considerably.

Unlike consumption, jobs are not quite back to the GFC nadir yet. We see a similar pattern as in consumption, with high-density services dragging down the rest. But now that we have September data, we have a better understanding of what is going on in education, and it is not pretty.

Education employment is still down 20% from February levels and high-density services down 17%. The rest is down 2.7%, which is not great, but miles better by comparison.

BLS is beginning to get their arms around the methodological issues in the household survey. The coding error that was 5 pp of the unemployment rate in March is now down to 0.4 pp. Still, it's amazing we're still talking about it all these months later. They also have the response rate almost back to normal, and it is much less skewed towards households that onboarded into the 8-month survey process before the pandemic.

But the unemployment rate is still far off what we are seeing from other sources. To take one example, the Real-Time Population Survey is a survey adopted by the Dallas Fed from economists at Arizona State and Virginia Commonwealth. It strips the BLS household survey down to its bare bones, so it is a very short survey but done twice monthly.

The difference between the two has been very large since May.

The RPS shows an unemployment rate of 13% for the same week as the household survey showed 8.3%. Which is right? Neither? I've been trying to figure that one out since March. But, I'm not the only one.

Michael Hicks is an economist at Ball State who has also been trying to figure this out:

I think that is as good an estimate as any. I'll dive into those estimates next week.

Looking Ahead

What I see in the recovery is that the low-hanging fruit has mostly been harvested and now the hard part begins. high-density services are key to everything. They were 23% of consumption in 2019, but less than 17% in August. These will not fully recover until the pandemic is over.

On the jobs side, we also seem to have a crisis in education jobs, with September employment missing 1.8 million jobs that were there in February, a 20% reduction. Adding that to high-density services, that's 6.2 million jobs lost, 68% of all remaining lost jobs. Those aggregated categories went from 27% of all employment in February to 24% now, an 18% drop in employment levels from February to September.

Until there is a vaccine for enough people and people feel safe to go into crowded indoor environments again, it will be very hard to eat into these losses.

