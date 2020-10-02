Considering that Juventus will not be able to recover its matchday revenues anytime soon, we believe that there’s a little upside of owning its shares at this stage.

Just like the majority of other European football clubs, Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF) suffered losses in FY20 as a result of the pandemic. The lack of matchday revenues due to lockdowns along with an expensive transfer strategy hurt the club’s bottom line, as its FY20 net losses were €71.4 million. While Juventus was able to increase its brand awareness and drive top-line growth in recent years, its growth prospects are dim in the current environment. To cover its enormous debt burden, the club decided to execute a share offering and dilute its existing shareholders' last fiscal year, and there’s no guarantee that it will not do the same thing again later on to decrease its debt load. Considering that the club will not be able to recover its matchday revenues anytime soon due to the inability to hold games with fans like it did before the pandemic, we believe that there’s a little upside of owning Juventus shares at this stage.

Limited Upside

In recent years, Juventus increased its brand awareness by purchasing famous football players, which helped it to become one of the most popular football clubs in the world. At the moment, the club makes money from advertising, sponsorships, media rights, and matchday revenues. To drive that growth and get more valuable sponsorship contracts, Juventus spent hundreds of millions of Euros on transfers in recent years. The club even decided to purchase Ronaldo for €100 million in 2018 and currently it pays him around €30 million a year in salary.

Source: transfermarkt

The problem is that all of those expenses will make it hard for Juventus to improve its financial position in the current environment. At the beginning of the year, COVID-19 disrupted the club’s business, and Juventus was left without matchday revenues as matches were held without fans. In addition, the club had no other choice but to refund all the tickets due to the cancelation of matches. While Juventus won the 2019/20 Series A tournament, its performance lagged in other championships, as it lost a Round 16 of the Champion’s League to Lion and recently lost a match for the Italian Cup against Napoli.

Source: Google

As a result of all of this, Juventus showed a poor performance in FY20, as its revenues of €573.4 million were down 8% Y/Y, while its loss for the year was €71.4 million, a decline of 79% Y/Y.

Source: Juventus

The good thing is that Juventus was able to show a good performance on the field in recent years, and as a result, it managed to sign numerous sponsorship deals, which will help it to minimize the losses from COVID-19 in the upcoming years. Its deals with adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Jeep already bring sizable contributions to the club, while its sponsorship deal with Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) will bring a total of €103.1 million to the club from 2023 to 2030. However, despite all of this, Juventus will continue to have an overleveraged balance sheet in the near term. At the end of June, the club had a net financial debt position of €385.2 million, and in FY20, it diluted its shareholders by issuing over 300,000 of its ordinary shares to cover some portion of its expenses and slightly decrease the debt load. Nevertheless, the club still has a sizable debt burden, and it’s likely that it will offer additional shares and dilute its existing shareholders along the way, as its negative margins will prevent it from reaching profitability in the following quarters.

Source: Capital IQ

Going forward, it’s safe to say that football clubs are a poor investment in the current environment. The lack of matchday revenues will lead to the overall decline of sales, and in FY21, Juventus also expects to make another loss. In addition, it’s hard to justify the club’s expensive transfer strategy that was executed in recent years, since the pandemic prevented the club from growing, while its expenses will continue to be at similar levels in the following quarters. However, with the signing of Andrea Pirlo as the head coach of the club, Juventus is likely going to change its roster strategy and stop wasting money on expensive purchases of new players, which should lead to the reduction of the club’s expenses. A month ago, there were even rumors that Juventus is looking to sell Ronaldo to other clubs to reduce its wage bill.

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that, without any profitability in sight, Juventus will likely dilute its shareholders once again in the following months like it did in FY20 in order to deleverage its balance sheet and offset some of the losses that were caused by the pandemic. For that reason, we believe that Juventus, along with the majority of other football clubs, is a bad investment in the current environment since the lack of matchday revenues will prevent them from significantly improving sales and creating shareholder value in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.