I’ve discussed Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a previous article. The stock has been relatively flat since then, and I wanted to analyze the latest quarterly filings to see check my thesis. While I believe the company will make it out of this pandemic, the next few years will be anemic, and that does not justify current valuations.

In terms of Q2 2020 results, as predicted, Marriott had a disastrous quarter. Overall revenue for the quarter fell 72% from $5.3 billion in 2019 to $1.49 billion in 2020. However, it must be noted that the bulk of Marriott’s revenues are actually cost reimbursements. These are reimbursements from the actual hotel owners to Marriot for Marriot’s cost of running operations. These have an equivalent cost line item and more or less net to zero in the Gross Profit level. In order to see the true impact of the pandemic, we have to break down revenue into its individual components.

Earnings transcript

Revenues from Base management fees fell 87% in the quarter from $309 million in Q2 2019 to $40 million in Q2 2020. Franchise fees, which include application and relicensing fees, timeshare and credit card programs, and residential branding fees, fell by 65% from $525 million to $182 million. The bulk of this decrease can be attributed to lower credit card branding fees. The decrease in fees is primarily driven by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on travel.

Revenue per available room (or “RevPAR”) declined by 84.4% worldwide. The breakdown of the RevPAR decline is 84.4% North America and 86.7% outside the Americas. These results were as of June 31st, which reflected some of the worst months of the pandemic. Management has been proactive in reporting the current situation of the company, making sure to highlight certain green shoots. By end of July, RevPAR was down 70% compared to the 90% decline in April. As of August 1st, 91% of Marriott hotels were opened, with occupancy hitting about 34%.

Clearly, the bullish case for Marriott rests on the idea of a return to normalcy. The case study being made is the recovery in China. The company opened all Marriott hotels as of early May, and occupancy levels are about 60% compared to 70% from the same time last year. The recovery was initially driven by the recovery in leisure travel only to be followed by business demand.

However, I would caution using China as a model of how quickly things can return to normal. China was able to use draconian measures to quickly contain the outbreak, while the Western world is still struggling with lockdown measures. The US, in particular, has failed to contain the virus. Therefore, any return to normal is contingent on waiting for a proper vaccine. The US still accounted for the vast majority of Marriott’s revenues at 65% of revenues. Even the most optimistic estimates have the US return to normalcy by late 2021.

Company 10-K

This is especially true for businesses travel as companies would not want to bear the liability should an employee get infected with the coronavirus during a business trip. I believe that the initial wave of travelers in the US and Europe will primarily be focused on leisure. As Marriott historically made 67% of revenues from business travel, the company would need to re-orient itself to compete for these leisure travelers.

the shift between business ‐‐ percentage of business that comes from business versus leisure in September and October is not as great as you might think. It's only several percentage points. So, while, of course, that still is noticeable, it's not like it's a 70‐30 switch from 70 percent leisure to 70 percent business. So, from that perspective, perhaps not quite as earthshattering as you might think.

Conference call

Alternatively, the company can also simply maintain its course and hope for a full recovery in 2-3 years. As described in a conference call, business travel essentially has 3 buckets for Marriott, namely association business, corporate, and events (these make up roughly 40%, 40%, and 20% of the business group sales respectively). The company believes there is pent-up demand for all 3 categories, and there will be a spike once everyone feels comfortable traveling.

So, the associations, for example, it's core to who they are, that they get together every year. And frankly, it's a revenue raiser for them. They're able to communicate policies, communicate work on, kind of, actually doing the business of the association. So, it's pretty critical. So, they are in a position where they wait as long as they have to, and then they cancel if they can't because of COVID.……There can be some pent‐up demand on the part of the corporates, but that's also going to be ‐‐ it's going to be tempered to some extent just by the state of the companies and how they are doing from an economic health perspective

Conference call (edited by author)

Marriott has the ability to weather this storm as the company has an “asset-light” business model and doesn’t have a lot of fixed cost. As described earlier, the direct costs of actually managing the hotel properties get charged back to the actual hotel owners and reimbursed to Marriott. These mitigate some of the risks but not entirely eliminates them as tensions could develop with property owners who may not be getting the desired returns.

At the end of Q2 2020, Marriott had a total debt of $11.8 billion against total cash of $2.3 billion. The company recently raised $1.6 billion in senior notes due 2025 at a 5.75% interest rate proving that creditors are still reasonably confident of the firm’s chances of survival. In the six months ended June 2020, the company reported a net loss of $203 million. However, those include non-cash expenses. Looking at the company’s EBITDA in Q2 2020, the company had $61 million. This implies that even the worst quarter the company still earned some cash.

Apart from surviving the crisis brought about by the pandemic, Marriott may benefit from weaker players leaving the market. The company has been adding rooms in Q2 2020 despite the coronavirus uncertainty. In Q2 2020, Marriott added 75 new properties, the equivalent of 11,407 rooms to its portfolio. Interestingly, 2000 of those rooms are from competitor brands that have switched over management to Marriott. Eleven properties or roughly 2,669 rooms have terminated franchise agreements, leaving Marriott with a net room increase of 8,738 rooms. The company still has a massive pipeline of 510,000 rooms, 43% of which were under construction, showing the company’s confidence in the state of travel for the long term. This may ultimately work well for the company as more hotels become bankrupt, and Marriott continues its expansion to gain market share and meet future demand.

As I stated in my previous article, I am surprised that Marriott is still trading at relatively expensive valuations. In 2019, pre-pandemic, Marriott had an EPS of $3.80, which, at the current share price of $92.58, implies a P/E ratio of 24.4x. There is nothing about the results of the quarter to indicate a return to normal for the hotel industry anytime soon. I have been impressed, though, with the company’s quarterly results as they show the company is most likely to weather this storm. I am switching to a Neutral rating and still staying in the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.