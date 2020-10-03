Two new Champions, three new Contenders, and two new Challengers.

28 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 5.7% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided "as is" with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Finally Fall

28 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 5.7% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List will be available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

U.S.DividendChampions_2020-09-30.xlsx

The Dividend Champions universe has decreased to 746 companies. The average dividend streak increased slightly to 15.7 years. The average yield has increased to 3.36% from 3.22% the previous month.

Dividend Increases: (ACN), (AMT), (ARTNA), (BANF), (BKSC), (BRC), (OTCPK:CZFS), (FLIC), (FMAO), (HIFS), (HON), (HTA), (INGR), (ISTR), (JOUT), (KWR), (LMT), (MAS), (MSFT), (NJR), (O), (PM), (STOR), (TTEC), (TXN), (OTCPK:TYBT), (VZ), (WPC)

Additions to Challengers: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), and Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)

Promotions:

Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), and Ingredion Inc. (INGR) have been promoted to Contenders.

First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) and New Jersey Resources (NJR) have been promoted to Champions.

Deletions:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) has cut its dividend.

The following companies have been removed due to a frozen dividend: Acme United Corp. (ACU), Saul Centers Inc. (BFS), Bunge Limited (BG), B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), FedEx Corp. (FDX), Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCPK:LOGN), Malaga Financial Corp. (OTCPK:MLGF), Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC), Paccar Inc. (PCAR), Preferred Bank (PFBC), Packaging Corp of America (PKG), Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: Amphenol Corp. (APH), Avnet Inc. (AVT), Bank of America Corp (BAC.PK), BancorpSouth Inc. (BXS), Dillard's Inc. (DDS), Encompass Health Corp. (EHC), Farmers Bankshares Inc. (OTCPK:FBVA), Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC), Kimball International Inc. (KBAL), Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:LYBC), Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC), NewMarket Corp. (NEU), Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), Regions Financial Corp. (RF), State Street Corp. (STT), TriCo Bancshares (TCBK), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY).

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

How low will it go?

How you can help

Errors? Let me know! I don't have time to manually verify every piece of data presented in this list. If you run across something that is clearly wrong, let me know in the comments or send me a message and I will do my best to get it fixed.

Suggestions? I am always open to your ideas on how the list can be improved.

Spread the word. There may still be people who used to follow David Fish and are unaware that this list is still being produced. Let them know!

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.