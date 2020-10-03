REITs Rally Despite October Surprise

Real estate equities and other economically-sensitive equity sectors were also among the leaders this week, seemingly unfazed by the October surprise. REITs rallied more than 5%, the best week since July.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

2020, man. U.S. equity markets snapped a four-week losing streak on a frenetic week of economic data and political developments that culminated with the hospitalization of the President of the United States due to the coronavirus. Throwing yet another curveball into the home stretch of a highly contentious U.S. election season, the shocking developments on Friday overshadowed a generally strong week of economic data while potentially increasing the probability of a compromise on a new-round of fiscal stimulus.

Beginning the week on the cusp of "correction territory," the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 1.6% this week and is now roughly 7% below its recent all-time highs set on September 2nd. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), meanwhile, finished higher by 1.0%. Interestingly, real estate equities and other economically-sensitive sectors were among the leaders this week, seemingly unfazed by the October surprise late in the week. The Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) delivered its best week since July, gaining 5.4% with all 18 property sectors in positive territory while Mortgage REITs (REM) rallied 3.8%.

There were pockets of clear strength this week amid the ever-increasing uncertainty as investors attempt to price-in the first-order and secondary effects of the evolving political landscape. Strong economic data over the last week, which pushed the Citi Economic Surprise Index back towards record-high levels, appeared to allay some concerns over the immediate urgency of additional stimulus. Small-Cap (SLY) and Mid-Cap (MDY) stocks surged nearly 5% this week while 10 of the 11 GICS equity sectors finished in positive territory. Homebuilders led the Hoya Capital Housing Index to another week of strong gains following another stellar slate of housing data, underscored by record-setting Pending Home Sales data and metrics showing robust mortgage demand for home purchases.

The National Association of Realtors reported this week that Pending Home Sales in August rose 8.8% from last month and 24.2% from last year, reaching the highest pace on record. Last week, the Census Bureau reported that New Home Sales surged 43% in August from last year to the highest annual rate since 2006 while the NAR reported that sales of Existing Homes rose by 10.5% from last year to the strongest sales pace in 14 years. Last week, we published Homebuilders: A V-Shaped Vendetta. There are few signs of cooling in the red-hot housing market either, as the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home rose again last week and are now higher by 22% from last year.

Record-low inventory levels combined with robust levels of homebuying activity have put substantial upward pressure on home values since the start of the pandemic. The Case Shiller National Home Price Index recorded a 4.8% year-over-year rise in national home prices, the largest annual gain since late 2018. All of the major home price indexes are now showing a reacceleration in price appreciation over the last five months, underscored by the 11.4% jump in Existing Home prices recorded by the NAR in August. Meanwhile, the FHFA Index showed home prices rising 6.5% on a year-over-year basis in July. Absent a significant "second wave" of economic lockdowns, we expect continued upward pressure on home values for at least the next several years.

While the housing industry has shown continued strength, there are concerns that the rebound in labor markets may be losing some steam. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week that the U.S. economy added 661k jobs in September - slightly below economists' estimates for gains of 860k, but private payrolls actually beat estimates with gains of 887k. The "headline" unemployment rate, however, ticked down to 7.9% from 8.4% in the prior month, also better than estimates. Even with the rebound of 11.4 million jobs over the last five months, however, total nonfarm payrolls are still roughly 10.7 million below pre-pandemic levels and the pace of the rebound has slowed in recent months. This follows ADP data earlier in the week which showed that 749k jobs were added in September, above expectations of 430k.

We've remained quite a bit more optimistic than consensus on the employment and economic outlook, urging investors not to underestimate the "unstoppable force" of WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and the unprecedented levels of monetary support, both of which we expect to continue despite the stalemate in fiscal talks ahead of the election. There may still be some more "low-hanging-fruit" left in the rebound as roughly 55% of recent job losers continue to classify themselves as on "temporary layoff" totaling over 4.6 million, which is down from a peak of 18 million back in April. Permanent employment losses, however, increased another 345k in September and have increased by roughly 2.5 million above the pre-pandemic rates in late 2019.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Commercial Equity REITs

Lifted by a strong slate of rent collection updates, REITs delivered their best week since early July. A half-dozen net lease REITs reported rent collection updates; the sector that has seen the sharpest positive turnaround in rent collection since the depths of the pandemic. Agree Realty (ADC) reported that it received September rent payments from 99% of its portfolio, up from 96% and 97% in July and August. Four Corners (FCPT) announced that it collected over 99% rents in Q3. NetSTREIT (NTST) collected 99.5% of September rent payments, bringing total Q3 rent collections to 98.0%. Realty Income (O) announced that it collected 93.8% of September rents, roughly in line with August and up from its collection rate of roughly 88% in Q2. Finally, VEREIT (VER) reported that it received 95% of rents in September and 94% of rents in August, up from 87% collection in the second quarter.

Performance in the REIT sector this week was led by many of the most beaten-down "shutdown sensitive" sectors including retail, student housing, and hotel REITs, but there was one more coronavirus dividend casualty in the REIT sector this week. Office REIT Mack-Cali (CLI) announced that it will be suspending its common dividend for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 and intends to revisit the resumption of the dividend in Q1 2021. CLI became the 6th office REIT and the 65th equity REIT to have reduced or suspended their dividend in 2020. As we highlighted last week, since the end of June, just four REITs have reduced or suspended dividends. CLI joins fellow office REITs Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), and Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO.PK), as well as prison REIT GEO Group (GEO).

Meanwhile, a half-dozen REITs announced that they are maintaining their Q3 dividend at prior rates including Simon Property (SPG), UMH Properties (UMH), Monmouth (MNR), Life Storage (LSI), LTC Properties (LTC), and Global Net Lease (GNL). 29 equity REITs have raised dividends in 2020 to levels above their pre-pandemic rates, primarily in the "essential" property sectors - technology, housing, and industrials. While not a REIT, homebuilder Lennar (LEN) raised its dividend this week by 100% to $0.25/share.

We also heard some interesting M&A news this week. Manufactured housing REIT Sun Communities (SUI) announced a deal to acquire Safe Harbor Marinas in a relatively large deal valued at roughly $2.1B. Safe Harbor is the largest marina owner and operator in the United States. The acquisition, which is expected to be accretive to 2021 Core FFO per share, will comprise of approximately 15% of Sun Communities' pro forma total annual rental revenue. As we commented to CoStar, the marina business is nothing new for these REITs, as Sun Communities follows Equity LifeStyle (ELS), which owns a roughly $100 million portfolio of marinas following the acquisition of Suntex Marina in 2017. RV and recreational boat sales have surged over the last several months amid the pandemic and we think that the Safe Harbor portfolio fits nicely within SUI's existing manufactured housing and RV portfolio.

In other REIT news, Ashford Hospitality (AHT) jumped 14% this week as the firm's corporate governance practices have come into the cross-hairs of proxy voting firm ISS and investment firm Cygnus Capital, the largest shareholder in the hotel REIT. Cygnus urged investors to vote "Against" the proposals to amend the company's corporate charter and issue common stock in the exchange offers at its upcoming special meeting. AHT, one of the few remaining externally-managed REITs, has been the single worst-performing REIT this year. Troubled mall REIT Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) lagged its retail REIT peers after it announced that it collected cash receipts representing 67% of billed Q2 and Q3 rents, while also noting that September traffic across the core comparable mall portfolio registered 74% of September 2019's levels.

Earlier this week, we published Hotel REITs: Winter Is Coming. Hotel ownership is a tough, capital-intensive business even in the best of times, and hotel REITs tend to be "overweight" in the most affected segment of the lodging industry: corporate travel, group bookings, and international tourism. Demand from these segments is closely correlated with domestic air travel, which has exhibited a slow recovery from its lows in April according to TSA Checkpoint data. Airline travel bottomed in early April at just 4% of its prior-year levels but has rebounded to roughly 35% of "normal" by late September. Following a record year for the industry in 2019, hotels REITs reported occupancy rates below 20% in Q2, but occupancy has recovered to roughly 45% by early September according to recent reports.

Hotel REITs are the single-most economically sensitive REIT sector. Every hotel REIT has slashed its dividend since the start of the pandemic in an effort to stay afloat, as 40-50% occupancy is needed to "keep the lights on." Perhaps a more "pure play" on the success of a vaccine than even the pharmaceuticals themselves, the balance of risks for the better-capitalized hotel REITs may be skewed to the upside, however, with dozens of vaccines and therapeutics in the pipeline led by Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), and AstraZeneca (AZN).

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs delivered strong gains this week as commercial mREITs rallied 5.1% while residential mREITs gained 1.1%. As with last week, two more mREITs increased their dividend this week, but each of their payouts remains below pre-pandemic levels. Granite Point (GPMT) surged almost 30% this week after it resumed its previously-suspended dividend by declaring a $0.20/share quarterly dividend, below its pre-pandemic rate of $0.42. The previously-beaten-down mREIT also announced the closing of strategic financing of up to $300 million. Invesco Mortgage (IVR) gained about 3% after it declared a $0.05/share quarterly dividend, an increase from its prior dividend of $0.02, but still far below its pre-pandemic rate of $0.50.

In the prior week, New Residential Investment (NRZ) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) each increased their dividends (below pre-pandemic rates) as well. Out of the 41 mREITs in our coverage, 31 reduced or suspended dividends, 8 have maintained, and 2 have raised. Hunt Companies (HCFT) and Arbor Realty (ABR) remain the only mREITs that have increased their dividend in 2020 to levels above 2019 payouts. Last month, we published our Mortgage REIT Earnings Recap where we discussed some of the broader trends in the mREIT industry.

REIT Preferreds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 0.9% but remains lower by 12.1% on the year. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 19.91% higher in 2020 than their common shares. This week, Public Storage (PSA) completed the redemption of their Series W and X (PSA.PW, PSA.PX) shares, which had coupon rates of 5.20% while also finalizing the pricing of a new Series N that will have a (far reduced) coupon rate of 3.875%. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively more limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" convertible preferred offerings.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 15.9% and Mortgage REITs are off by 40.6% compared with the 3.7% gain on the S&P 500 and the 2.9% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Four of the eighteen REIT sectors are in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight U.S. housing industry sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. The gap between the best-performing REIT sector - data centers - and worst-performing REIT sector - regional malls - remains a whopping 7% in 2020. At 0.70%, the 10-year Treasury yield (IEF) has retreated by 122 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 255 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

The economic calendar slows down in the week ahead after a frenetic slate of employment and housing data over the last two weeks. On Monday, we'll see a flurry of PMI data which are expected to show a continued rebound in services activity in September. On Tuesday, we'll see JOLTs Job Openings data, a detailed backward-looking breakdown of employment trends in August. As usual, we'll also be watching the weekly MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications data on Wednesday and Jobless Claims data on Thursday.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

