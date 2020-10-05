Identifying Star Managers Who Will Outperform Is Increasingly Difficult

In 1998, Charles Ellis wrote “Winning the Loser’s Game” in which he presented evidence that while it is possible to generate alpha (risk-adjusted outperformance) and win the game of active management, the odds of doing so are so poor it’s not prudent to try. At the time, roughly 20 percent of actively managed mutual funds were generating statistically significant alphas. Today, that figure is much lower — about 2 percent (even before considering the impact of taxes). In the newly released second edition of “The Incredible Shrinking Alpha,” my co-author, Andrew Berkin, and I described several major themes behind the trend toward ever-increasing difficulty in generating alpha:

Academic research is converting what once was alpha into beta (exposure to factors in which you can systematically invest, such as value, size, momentum and profitability/quality). And investors can access those new betas through low-cost vehicles such as index mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The pool of victims that can be exploited is persistently shrinking. Retail investors’ share (stocks held in their brokerage accounts) of investment dollars fell from about 90 percent in 1945 to about 20 percent by 2008. Surely it is much lower today. And their share of trading today is only about 10 percent. The amount of money chasing alpha has dramatically increased. For example, 20 years ago hedge funds managed about $300 billion; today it is about $3 trillion. The costs of trading have fallen dramatically, making it easier to arbitrage away anomalies. The absolute level of skill among fund managers has increased — the competition has gotten tougher.

Thanks to Timothy Riley, author of Can Mutual Fund Stars Still Pick Stocks?: A Replication and Extension of Kosowski, Timmermann, Wermers, and White (2006), we have further empirical evidence demonstrating that trying to identify fund managers who will outperform on a risk-adjusted basis is a loser’s game. Riley began by reviewing the findings of the study, “Can Mutual Fund ‘Stars’ Really Pick Stocks? New Evidence from a Bootstrap Analysis,” published in the December 2006 issue of the Journal of Finance. Using a bootstrap method, the authors, Kosowski, Timmermann, Wermers and White (KTWW), found that over the period 1975 to 2002, “a sizable minority of managers pick stocks well enough to more than cover their costs; moreover, the superior alphas of these managers persist.” Riley noted that “their work has subsequently been heavily cited as evidence in support of mutual fund manager skill and the value of active management in the mutual fund industry.”

Given the evidence from studies he cited demonstrating increasing market efficiency, Riley tested whether KTWW’s findings hold outside of their 1975 to 2002 sample period — specifically the 15 years (2003 to 2017) after their sample ended. He next considered results generated using a combined sample formed from KTWW’s original period and his extension (1975 to 2017). He concluded: “The results from this combined sample indicate what KTWW would have found if the full historical record available now was available at the time they completed their study.” His combined sample contained 3,151 unique funds. Following is a summary of his findings:

When replicating KTWW inside their sample period (1975 to 2002), the results were similar to the original findings — funds in the top 10 percent of performance tend to produce alphas in excess of costs that cannot be explained by luck alone. In the post-KTWW period, 2003-17, there was no evidence of alphas greater than would be expected based solely on luck. Using the full sample from 1975 through 2017, there was little evidence to suggest high alphas are not due to luck.

His findings led Riley to conclude: “Consistent with the actions of investors and research since KTWW’s publication, the ‘sizable minority of managers [who] pick stocks well enough to more than cover their costs’ appears to have substantially decreased in size — or perhaps disappeared entirely — during the last 15 years.” He also noted that if he had limited his analysis to just the group of successful funds from the KTWW study, his conclusions would not change. Summarizing, Riley stated: “My results indicate that KTWW’s study does not reflect the modern mutual fund industry or the full testable history of the industry.”

As Riley noted, it’s important to understand that his findings should not be taken as evidence that mutual fund manager skill has decreased or disappeared. In fact, as discussed in “The Incredible Shrinking Alpha,” the decreasing signs of the ability to generate alpha are a direct result of an increasing level of skill of the remaining active management industry — competition has increased while the pool of “dumb” retail victims to exploit has decreased.

The bottom line is that active management was a loser’s game when Ellis wrote his famous book in 1998. It’s become much more so over the succeeding period due to the forces leading to “the incredible shrinking alpha.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.